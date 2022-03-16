'Hats Off To Jinxie' event pays tribute to civic work of Barbara Forbush.

Fredericksburg’s many faceted landscape—physical, historic, charitable—wouldn’t be the same without the women whose social clubs supported community endeavors.

“Our midcentury mothers, with only rotary phones, top value stamps, and their station wagons took care of the world—in a perfect hat,” said Mayo Carter of Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc. (HFFI).

And locally, the late Barbara “Jinxie” Brooks Forbush, was a singular force in these groups.

To honor her life and pay forward her legacy, HFFI is hosting a vintage fashion show, tea party and presentation “Hats Off To Jinxie: A Celebration of Local Civic Ladies” on Sunday, March 20. It will take place at Freedom Society tea room at 1015 Caroline St. The group will also accept clothing donations at the event or the Cinderella Experience, a non-profit organization that helps local high school students dress for the prom.

The fashion show is centered on hats from the collection of Forbush, who volunteered in Fredericksburg’s civic organizations her whole life. Her daughters gave the hats to Carter, who was a friend and fellow vintage clothing collector.

“This event promises to be a unique way to observe Women’s History Month and perhaps pay it forward, something Jinxie knew all about,” Carter said.

Forbush passed in September 2020 at the age of 91. The Fredericksburg native came from a long line of Fredericksburg do-gooders and hat-wearers. She was the daughter of the late Elliott England Brooks and Ethel Embrey Brooks of the city.

“Jinxie” was a school nickname that stuck with her throughout her life. After graduating from James Monroe High School in 1946, she went on to attend Chevy Chase College, Mary Washington College and Mrs. Kishpaughs Secretarial School before becoming registrar for the City of Fredericksburg. In 1949 she married Charles Warren Forbush, and they raised three daughters, Sarah, Jane and Mary.

Jinxie was known for her elegant flower arrangements and was a charter member and later president of the Town and Country Garden Club. She was also a member of The Rappahannock Valley Garden Club of the Garden Club of Virginia, and chaired the flower guild at St. George’s Episcopal Church. Her commitment to the preservation of her hometown was reflected in her memberships in the Mary Washington Hospital Auxiliary, Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, The Community Foundation, Ladies Memorial Association, Washington Heritage Museums, Stafford Historical Society, Fredericksburg Area Museum, Northern Neck Historical Society, Friends of Belmont, Stratford Hall, James Monroe Law Office, Kenmore Association, Daughters of the American Revolution and The National Society of Colonial Dames, among others.

“Over the years she found joy in supporting their causes,” read her obituary.

Women like Jinxie, who were always busy around town, “were never fully dressed without their hats,” Carter said.

The hats she was left range from a 1920s cloche to a 1970s bucket hat covered in pheasant feathers. They were collected by Jinxie, as well as her mother and aunt, and most were purchased between Washington, D.C., and Richmond. Carter has dated them all and traced them back to specific milliners, including a local hat store called Lena’s on Caroline Street.

She said the family collection shows the historic evolution of fashion. In the collection, and to be seen at the event, is a special floral design from 1954, when flowers became popular during the winter for a season coinciding with the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Prominent Hollywood designer Mr. John’s designs will be shown, as well as the maker Sheila, taglined “the perfect hat.” A whimsey, essentially a small, decorated veil, will be shown along with hats in straw, velvet, beadwork and lace.

Once seeing the collection, she knew “they had a story to tell, intertwined with Jinxie’s life and the history of charitable work in the city.”

She has been throwing vintage fashion shows for years with HFFI and the local summer car show. Most of the women involved in HFFI are already vintage clothing collectors, so along with more than 20 hats, matching with outfits from their personal collections, will be shown at this Sunday’s event.

Barbra Anderson, events coordinator for HFFI, will give the presentation on civic-minded women like Jinxie who preserved the history of Fredericksburg and “the golden age of the civic club.”

HFFI and its headquarters at the Lewis Store are the product of these groups. They also saved Kenmore, the Mary Washington House, and established Fredericksburg’s historic district. Even members of the League of Women Voters were instrumental in identifying historic structures and petitioning the city to save them.

She explained that even though we are losing that generation now, volunteerism is on the rise again. Spurred by the pandemic, online fundraising and events are gaining traction.

“She was an inspiration to us all,” she said. “She showed us how to get involved and make a difference.”