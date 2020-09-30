Here are 9 films that will tide you over until 2021's big blockbusters

Even though movie theaters are opening everywhere, many films at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic were pushed for the safety of theatergoers. Unfortunately, that means many highly anticipated films won’t hit theaters until 2021. Here are some films to check out that’ll tide you over until next year’s biggest blockbusters.
‘Eternals’ (Nov. 25, 2021) WATCH: ‘Songs My Brothers Taught Me’
Chloé Zhao is a name you’ll certainly be hearing quite a bit over the next year. Not only is she directing one of the next major films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—“Eternals” —but her next film, “Nomadland,” slated for release in December, is already receiving massive Oscar buzz. While Zhao will début Marvel’s next major superhero team, the rest of her films couldn’t be more different: quiet and beautifully introspective independent films. Her début, “Songs My Brothers Taught Me,” is a perfect place to start with Zhao. It’s a gorgeously shot story about a brother and sister set in a South Dakotan Indian Reservation that immediately made Zhao a great new director to watch. (Available on Kanopy)
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ (March 5, 2021) WATCH: ‘Extra Ordinary’
For those who like their horror mixed with humor, the Irish comedy “Extra Ordinary” might be just the thing to hold you off until Jason Reitman’s latest “Ghostbusters” film. “Extra Ordinary” follows Rose Dooley (Maeve Higgins), a driving instructor who tries to avoid her family’s history as paranormal experts. When a single dad, Martin Martin (Barry Ward) learns that a one-hit-wonder rock star (Will Forte), wants to use his daughter for a dark ritual, Martin seeks the help of Rose and her extraordinary gifts. Forte and his wife, played by Australian comedian, Claudia O’Doherty, are wonderfully over-the-top and no matter how dire and evil the situation gets for Martin’s daughter, “Extra Ordinary” always keeps its tone light and remarkably strange. (Available on Kanopy)
‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ (March 12, 2021) WATCH: ‘Song of the Sea’
Little is known about the latest film from Disney animation, “Raya and the Last Dragon,” except for a few stunning, highly stylized concept photos and that the film will be a fantasy adventure in a land based on Southeast Asian cultures. But another director who makes cultures integral to his animated stories is Tomm Moore, with films like “The Secret of Kells” and “Kahlil Gilbran’s The Prophet.” His finest film, “Song of the Sea,” is an Irish-set film about two children, Ben and Saoirse, who try to return to their home by the sea. Ben only remembers his former home from his mother’s folktales, and soon the pair see how the tales of old have melded with their present. “Song of the Sea” combines legend and cultural history with some of the most striking animation ever created in this Oscar-nominated film. (Available on Netflix)
‘Morbius’ (March 19, 2021) WATCH: ‘Let the Right One In’
In the latest Sony–Marvel co-production, “Morbius” is the story of a biochemist (Jared Leto) who tries to cure his rare blood disease, only to accidentally turn him into a vampire instead. Of course, there’s no shortage of great vampire films to explore, but the best one of the last 20 years is likely the Swedish film “Let the Right One In.” Centering around a vampire child who becomes friends with a bullied 12-year-old boy, “Let the Right One In” balances childhood love and friendship with an unsettling, sinister tone. It’s both sweet and terrifying in equal measure, showing a vampire story unlike it has ever been told before. (Available on Hulu and Kanopy)
‘A Quiet Place Part II’ (April 23, 2021) WATCH: ‘Take Shelter’
John Krasinski’s sequel to his surprise hit film about the Abbott family surviving a post-apocalyptic world seems to be full of uncertainty toward the future in their attempt to make it through the unknown. 2011’s “Take Shelter” also deals with similar themes as Curtis (Michael Shannon) starts having visions of an apocalypse he is certain means doom for his wife, Samantha (Jessica Chastain), and hearing-impaired daughter. Director Jeff Nichols makes the audience understand why Curtis would feel such dire fear about the future, yet also sympathize with his family who is afraid of what might be happening to this man they love. Shannon gives a tremendous performance in one of the best family dramas of the last decade. (Available on Crackle)
‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (July 9, 2021) WATCH: ‘Short Term 12’
Similar to what Marvel is doing with “Eternals,” for their introduction of a major new character, the company has enlisted the help of Destin Daniel Cretton, who is also known for smaller character dramas. His finest film is his début, 2013’s “Short Term 12,” about a group of supervisors at a foster facility for at-risk teens. At the time of its release, “Short Term 12” featured an insane cast of future up-and-comers like Brie Larson, Lakeith Stanfield, Rami Malek and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” Stephanie Beatriz. The emotional interactions between the supervisors and teens is tremendous and Cretton delicately balances so many dire issues at once. It’ll be fascinating to see what a director of Cretton’s talents will do within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Available on Amazon Prime and Peacock)
‘Godzilla vs. King Kong’ (May 21, 2021) WATCH: ‘The Most Dangerous Game’
Both Godzilla and King Kong are epic characters that have maintained their popularity for decades and have even fought before, back in 1962. While it’s never a bad idea to revisit their original films, 1933’s “King Kong” or 1954’s “Gojira,” also great is a story of man vs. man, “The Most Dangerous Game,” from directors Irving Pichel and Ernest B. Schoedsack—who had co-directed “King Kong” the year before. “The Most Dangerous Game” even shares many of the same sets with “King Kong,” in this story of a famous hunter trapped on a mysterious island, where he is hunted by the rich Count Zaroff. This cat-and-mouse game is unexpectedly dark for the period, but a solid adventure for those who like a great cinematic rivalry. (Available on Prime Video, Criterion, HBO Max and Kanopy)
‘In the Heights’ (June 18, 2021) WATCH: ‘West Side Story’
The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first musical, “In the Heights,” takes place over the course of three days in the primarily Latino Washington Heights in New York City. If you need more Miranda to hold you off until June, the filmed version of “Hamilton” is a great way to go, but the 1961 musical “West Side Story” is also an excellent NYC-set musical always worth a revisit (and especially since Steven Spielberg’s upcoming remake also filmed in Washington Heights). Robert Wise’s musical adapts “Romeo and Juliet” and turns it into a battle between two rival gangs—the Jets and the Sharks—but at the center is the love story between Maria and Tony. “West Side Story” is one of the all-time movie musicals and its influence can still be seen in films coming out now. (Available on Prime Video, Hulu and Netflix)
‘Disney’s Jungle Cruise’ (July 30, 2021) WATCH: ‘The African Queen’
Disney’s latest cinematic take on one of their infamous rides, the Jungle Cruise, stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as they sail down the Amazon in search of the Tree of Life. While it may not be quite as fantastical, “Jungle Cruise” and the dynamic between Johnson and Blunt certainly looks to be inspired by the 1951 John Huston film, “The African Queen.” In this romantic classic Katherine Hepburn’s Rose boards a riverboat with the drunk Charlie, played by Humphrey Bogart, as they go after a German warship. The relationship grows over their trip and the performances from both are as great as one would expect. (Available on Prime Video)
Ross Bonaime is a Fredericksburg-area freelance writer and movie reviewer for the Brightest Young Things website.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!