Here are 9 films that will tide you over until 2021's big blockbusters

Little is known about the latest film from Disney animation, “Raya and the Last Dragon,” except for a few stunning, highly stylized concept photos and that the film will be a fantasy adventure in a land based on Southeast Asian cultures. But another director who makes cultures integral to his animated stories is Tomm Moore, with films like “The Secret of Kells” and “Kahlil Gilbran’s The Prophet.” His finest film, “Song of the Sea,” is an Irish-set film about two children, Ben and Saoirse, who try to return to their home by the sea. Ben only remembers his former home from his mother’s folktales, and soon the pair see how the tales of old have melded with their present. “Song of the Sea” combines legend and cultural history with some of the most striking animation ever created in this Oscar-nominated film. (Available on Netflix)