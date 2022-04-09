'Hidden City' author J.S. Furlong plans local events

J.S. Furlong, Fredericksburg-area author of “Hidden City,” a supernatural tale about a teenage chess champ who hunts vampires in Richmond, has scheduled several local book-related appearances.

On Tuesday from 4–7 p.m., Furlong will sign copies of her book at Howell Branch Library in Stafford County.

On Saturday, April 16, she will be at Fredericksburg’s Barnes & Noble for a book signing and reading from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature “Hidden City”-themed custom coffee drinks at the store’s café, as well as appearances from fellow area authors Dianne Tolliver and Katie Hawkins.

On May 7, Furlong will be among those taking part in Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s virtual CRRL-Con, a monthlong celebration of comics, graphic novels and other sci-fi/fantasy material. For more information, go to librarypoint.org/crrl-con.