Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc. celebrates Lewis Store grand reopening

GEORGE WASHINGTON SHOPPED HERE: The Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc. will host a grand reopening of the Lewis Store this Saturday from 1–4 p.m., with costumed guides, Colonial musicians and soldiers, and free refreshments. Visitors can learn about restoration efforts of this Georgian-style brick building, as they enjoy tours of the store, which includes Colonial artifacts, books and other merchandise for sale. The Lewis Store, which serves as the group’s headquarters, was built in 1748 and is one of the oldest still-standing general stores in America.