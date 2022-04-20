Historic Garden Week returns April 23-30

Celebrate all the beauty that spring has to offer with the return of Historic Garden Week, from April 23 to April 30. The Garden Club of Virginia’s annual extravaganza showcases private gardens across the state through local tours organized and hosted by member clubs.

“Appreciation for the restorative value of gardening is not a new idea, but current circumstances have certainly made our connection to nature all the more relevant,” said Tricia Garner, chairman of Historic Garden Week. “Our tours offer a special opportunity to get outside and enjoy beautiful outdoor spaces.”

This year’s event features nearly 200 private homes, gardens and historical sites across 29 tours, including offerings in Orange County, Fredericksburg and Middle Peninsula.

Orange County: The Dolley Madison Garden Club will present “A Grand Tour Close to Home: Gardens Designs from Europe, Asia and America” on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featured gardens: Tre Sorelle, Greenway, Windrock, Annie duPont Garden and the Garden at Bassett House (open afternoon only). Admission is $30 adults, $15 children ages 6-12; day of tour tickets are $40 adults, $20 children ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and under free. Tickets can be purchased online and are available (until noon Friday) at Arts Center of Orange, The Market at Grelen in Somerset and the Laurie Holladay Shop in Gordonsville. Day of tickets are available all day at all tour sites and online until 10 a.m. For more information, visit dmgcvirginia.org.

Fredericksburg: The Rappahannock Valley Garden Club’s walking tour on April 26 will feature five properties: a Queen Anne-style Victorian home that served as a commercial flower shop for 23 years; the Charles Dick House, which hosted Presidents George Washington, Grover Cleveland and Calvin Coolidge; a 1910 Colonial Revival house that boasts original and modern features; a Colonial Revival home that was originally part of the Kenmore Estate; and a stately Victorian home built on the lot of the first home on Washington Avenue. Attendees can also enjoy a horticulture exhibit; Virginia native plant walks at Kenmore; demonstrations on floral design, composting and container gardening; and presentations on recycling, tree care and pruning. Admission to the Fredericksburg tour also includes three historic gardens. Tickets are $35 online and in advance at VAGardenWeek.org, and $45 day of at Tour Headquarters only (Washington Avenue Mall, 1200 block of Kenmore Avenue). The City of Fredericksburg is also operating a free trolley service for tour visitors to parking, dining and shopping.

Middle Peninsula: The Garden Club of the Middle Peninsula will host “Rural History, Simple Pleasures, King & Queen County” house tour April 29. Visitors can enjoy a day exploring the open fields and winding roads of lower King and Queen County, known as the Buena Vista District. Five houses will be featured in a setting of towering shade trees, three with sweeping river views of the York or Mattaponi rivers. Ticket are $35 and are sold online and in advance only, for the morning (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or the afternoon (1–4 p.m.) at VAGardenWeek.org.