Historic Garden Week returns, with Fredericksburg event set for Tuesday

“Historic Garden Week is more than 75 years old and it has certainly expanded and evolved throughout the years,” said Hedelt. “The evolution in the last two years has been extraordinary ... having to cancel last year for only the second time since World War II and now going totally outdoors for 2021.”

Among the private garden stops is the native plant and bird-clad haven at 726 William St. The property is owned by the cofounders of the Virginia Bluebird Society, Anne and Carl Little. Moving along, the celebrated “Rowe House,” at 801 Hanover St., is a must-stop and is owned by former Garden Club of Virginia President Jeanette Cadwallender and her husband, Nick.

Rounding out the private stops are 536 George St., 400 Hanover St. and 408 Hanover St. These span the spectrum in terms of colorful and unique experiences, including a carefully preserved estate, homage to Southern roots and spectacularly enhanced Greek Revival abode.

“To be a part of this, I hope it’s a point of pride for all of the owners,” said Hedelt. “It takes quite a commitment to open your garden to the public like this. But each home is held up as an example of fine maintenance and stewardship.”