Historic Kenmore and Ferry Farm rolls out their holiday programming

‘Twelfth Night at Kenmore’

Families can travel back to the 18th century at the cusp of the American Revolution to celebrate the Twelfth Night ball—the climax of the Christmastide—at the elegant Kenmore mansion, the home of George Washington’s sister Betty and her husband Fielding Lewis. The audience will not only view this drama enacted by knowledgeable, costumed characters but will also be greeted as invited guests in some scenes. The home is lit by candles and includes the greens and ribbons of holiday décor of the time and, adding to the festive atmosphere, music will be provided by Colonial Faire who will play period instruments.

Yet, in the midst of the celebration, an underlying tension of the uncertainties of the war and its possible impact on the lives of those in attendance can be sensed. Visitors first encounter the characters of Fielding Lewis and patriot and innkeeper George Weedon on the Kenmore lawn. Their conversation includes breaking news of the burning of Norfolk and the proclamation by Lord Dunmore, British governor of Virginia, which promised freedom to any slaves who joined the British troops. The following scenes within the house connote the prospect of the loss of the patriots’ families’ fortune, as well as the threat of arrest and hanging that those who fight for the cause of the Revolution might face. The final scene in the kitchen reveals yet another perspective as it portrays a conversation between two enslaved women regarding their response to the possibility of their freedom and the risks involved with escape.