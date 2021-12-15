Historic Kenmore and Ferry Farm rolls out their holiday programming

The George Washington Foundation invites all to experience three holiday events at the Historic Kenmore and George Washington’s Boyhood Home at Ferry Farm that are sure to create treasured memories.
‘A Wee Christmas’
The seventh annual “A Wee Christmas Dollhouses and Miniatures Show,” on display through Dec. 30 at the Crowninshield building on the grounds of Kenmore, offers a plethora of miniature fantasy worlds that will enchant “children of all ages.”
Crafted with care, attention to detail and a lot of heart, doll-house scenarios depict the lives of families throughout history, with such intricate additions as a tiny typewriter, a home harpsichord and bathrooms featuring legged tubs, a tiny plunger and even a box of Mr. Bubble.
One creation, the mysterious Wisteria Hill Victorian mansion, includes a sign with the fortune-teller’s hours, her crystal ball in the top garret and even the proverbial skeleton in the closet. Other homier domestic scenes feature tiny children’s toys and a rocking horse, kitchen utensils such as a little rolling pin, and food items from fruits to pies and cookies.
One little fantasy village dubbed the “Whimsy Street Shopping District” shows a delightful row of shops in which the shape of each building connotes its wares—such as a container-shaped ice cream shop, a gardening and florist shop in the form of a water bucket, a toy shop that looks like a toy trunk, and a book store that appears like a row of novels.
Other creators have expanded the sense of “house” in dollhouse. The Mayberry Courthouse of “Andy Griffith” fame includes holding cells with the homey touches of a table and lamp, a complimentary newspaper and a cozy bed, whose pillows may have been fluffed by Aunt Bee. Still other makers have envisioned and depicted such scenes as the interior and exterior of a lighthouse and keeper’s quarters at the seaside.
A visit to “A Wee Christmas” includes an iSpy scavenger-hunt challenge, and visitors can view the replica of the Kenmore mansion, which is part of its permanent display.
All of the “Wee Christmas” miniature creations include holiday creations and customs augmenting the magical world of the displays.
“Exploring this exhibit is a wonderful way to connect the generations of a family and may elicit memories of the dollhouses that parents and grandparents played with in their childhood, and the children can tell them about the imaginary worlds they create today,” said Zac Cunningham, manager of public programs, who coordinated all three of the Foundation’s holiday events.
‘Winter Holidays Around the World’
Families can peruse the whimsical, edible gingerbread scenarios crafted by entrants in age cohorts of 2-5 to 18 and above, as the aroma of the delectable holiday treat wafts through the air in the visitors center of George Washington’s Boyhood Home at Ferry Farm.
This year’s exhibit, which has become an excitedly awaited holiday tradition for creators and visitors alike, is dubbed “Winter Holidays Around the World.” The theme is perfect for a time when we are reminded of our connection with people throughout the world and are aware of the importance of appreciating customs and cultures across all boundaries.
Innovative gingerbread creations will take visitors on a journey from Three Kings Day in Spain, to holiday celebrations in Norway and Holland, to the Diwali festival and the Taj Mahal in India, to Cowboy City of Japan, and a moat-surrounded castle in Scotland, as well a variety of Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations throughout the United States.
One creative scenario features a delightful depiction of Christmas in Australia, where December occurs in the middle of summer. In contrast with the snow and icicles of other gingerbread creations, this entry features a beach scene with surfers in the ocean and a joyful Santa who has doffed his hallmark furry hat. Literally towering above the gingerbread creations is a replica of the Eiffel Tower in the prize-winning “Christmas in Paris.”
Echoing the spirit of our own traditional Christmas parade, the winning creation in the “Homemade” category depicts the holiday parade in Middleburg, complete with rows of mounted horses and a vanguard of hounds, all crafted by hand from edible ingredients. Special Needs winning entries are a “Joy to the World” scene by RAAI Team 750 and a creation by preschool students depicting the VRE Santa Train.
Visitors will be provided with a gingerbread scavenger hunt sheet challenging them to find details in numerous displays. They will also receive a ballot to cast their vote for the People’s Choice/Best in Show.
‘Twelfth Night at Kenmore’
Families can travel back to the 18th century at the cusp of the American Revolution to celebrate the Twelfth Night ball—the climax of the Christmastide—at the elegant Kenmore mansion, the home of George Washington’s sister Betty and her husband Fielding Lewis. The audience will not only view this drama enacted by knowledgeable, costumed characters but will also be greeted as invited guests in some scenes. The home is lit by candles and includes the greens and ribbons of holiday décor of the time and, adding to the festive atmosphere, music will be provided by Colonial Faire who will play period instruments.
Yet, in the midst of the celebration, an underlying tension of the uncertainties of the war and its possible impact on the lives of those in attendance can be sensed. Visitors first encounter the characters of Fielding Lewis and patriot and innkeeper George Weedon on the Kenmore lawn. Their conversation includes breaking news of the burning of Norfolk and the proclamation by Lord Dunmore, British governor of Virginia, which promised freedom to any slaves who joined the British troops. The following scenes within the house connote the prospect of the loss of the patriots’ families’ fortune, as well as the threat of arrest and hanging that those who fight for the cause of the Revolution might face. The final scene in the kitchen reveals yet another perspective as it portrays a conversation between two enslaved women regarding their response to the possibility of their freedom and the risks involved with escape.