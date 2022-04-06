Historic Kenmore hosts Centennial Block Party this Saturday

It’s a party 100 years in the making. Historic Kenmore is celebrating the centennial of its preservation with a block party, and everyone’s invited.

The Kenmore Centennial Block Party is this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Fredericksburg. Guests will be invited to several educational stations throughout Kenmore’s landscape. The entire space, which occupies the block between Washington Avenue and Winchester Street at Lewis and Fauquier streets, will be filled with activities and learning opportunities. It’s being held exactly a century after the April 1922 saving of the home and its grounds from demolition.

Visitors can engage with archaeologists, curators, historians and other experts as they learn about the history of Kenmore, the Lewis and Washington families, and the enslaved people who lived there. There will also be lawn games, crafts, storytime in the garden and opportunities to picnic on the lawn.

Kenmore is a Georgian-style brick mansion built by George Washington’s sister, Betty Washington Lewis, and her husband, merchant Fielding Lewis. The ornate construction and artistic flourishes inside reflect their pre-Revolutionary War wealth and status, said director of education Amy Durbin. Construction began in the 1770s after the couple’s marriage, and the home offers a glimpse into their life and how American history evolved around the property.

“As a structure, it’s seen so much. The city grew up around it,” said Durbin. “Finished on the eve of the Revolution, the house then lived through the War of 1812, and was scarred by the Civil War. It lives to tell the stories of Americans who lived extraordinary lives on these grounds.”

Among those stories is one of the enslaved plaster worker who created the delicate pieces of artwork that adorn the mansion. His name is unknown, but his reputation as one of the great craftsmen of early America persists. One of the crafts at the block party is making a design like his. Visitors will have to lay on their backs to draw it, like he had to sculpt the features upside-down on the home’s ceilings. Other crafts will include making sachets and stamps in the design of the Lewis’.

Walk-through tours of the mansion will also be given, and guests are invited to explore a new exhibit in the property’s visitor center. The exhibit is called “Here’s to the Ladies: A Century of Preservation at Historic Kenmore” and will run through the end of this year.

According to curator Meghan Budinger, the exhibit explains how the women who saved Kenmore, “led by the indomitable Anne ‘Miss Annie’ Fleming Smith and her mother Emily White Fleming,” were part of a much larger movement in historic preservation in this country at that time, led almost entirely by women and the civic organizations they created. “Today we refer to it as the Golden Age of Preservation,” she said.

Visitors to the exhibit can learn about their exploits in saving the property—from the partnership with a cake mix company to an epic fundraising road trip through the western United States in 1949, and the involvement of the queen of Belgium, Eleanor Roosevelt and Bess Truman.

Budinger said the block party is one of a series of events throughout 2022 commemorating the formation of the Kenmore Association on April 28, 1922, which resulted in the saving of the home from demolition. That organization laid the groundwork for the George Washington Foundation, which now owns and operates Kenmore and Ferry Farm.

A Century AgoThe block party is based on a similar event that took place in spring 1925 to dedicate Kenmore as a landmark. The community was invited to spend the day on the Kenmore grounds and enjoy activities for the whole family. That wasn’t the only major event there in the last century. By the time of WWII, Kenmore had become a community gathering place. It was used by the USO to entertain troops throughout the war years—over 60,000 of them.

One report from the time read, “they enjoyed ten gallons of tea and forty pounds of gingerbread served to them on the lawn. Some appreciative lads said, “‘It is an inspiration to have been on this hallowed spot. We’ll never let America down.’ ”

In 1922, Kenmore was owned by a consortium of local investors, led by E.G. “Peck” Heflin, who intended to develop the property into apartments, which would be called Kenmore Court.

“Heflin wasn’t the villain in this story, though,” said Budinger. “When the ladies of the Kenmore Association approached him, he agreed to sell it to them for $30,000, payable in installments. He also made one of the first contributions to their fundraising campaign.”

Their campaign allowed them to, as their slogan read at the time, “help restore which Washington helped to create.”

In the lead-up to its saving, too, the historic home was noted as a point of civic pride. That summer, then-Vice President Calvin Coolidge came to Fredericksburg to launch the preservation campaign and said, “It ought to be preserved for its own sake. It must be preserved for patriotic America.”

Recent innovations

“Initially, Kenmore put Fredericksburg on the map,” Budinger said. “It became one of the city’s first tourism destinations for out-of-towners. In ensuing years, it helped to remind people of the city’s Revolutionary heritage, which often got lost in its Civil War history.”

But more recently, Kenmore has become known for its contributions to the field of historic preservation. It was one of the first historic house museums in the nation, and one of the first to apply forensic science to a restoration in the early 2000s. Additionally, many historic preservation students at UMW have received hands-on training in these methods at Kenmore.

And most recently, Kenmore focused efforts to improve historical accuracy in both furnishings and interpretation of the house’s interiors, but also in telling a broader story of the site’s history, she said.

“Our Enslaved Communities Project has identified 116 individuals who also inhabited the site in the 18th century,” she said. “If Kenmore had been demolished in 1922, those 116 people would remain nameless and unknown.”

Beyond the event and the history of the grounds, the grounds at Kenmore remain a gathering spot because of its park-like atmosphere in the city.

“Many children who grew up near Kenmore remember playing on the lawn—that still happens,” she said. “Kenmore has continued the tradition of being a gathering spot, whether for Shakespeare on the Lawn, children’s camps in the summer, or socially distanced lecture series during COVID.”

The grounds are open every day to sit, picnic or just reflect on the journey from 1770 to 1922 to 2022.