Historical Society to hold virtual talk with Virginia author Brad Parks

Today at 4 p.m., the Middlesex County Museum and Historical Society will sponsor a virtual talk by international bestselling author and Virginia resident Brad Parks.

Parks will discuss his latest novel, “Unthinkable,” and share insights about the writing process, publishing and what he’s learned from 14 years of writing mystery novels full time. He is the only writer to have won the Shamus, Nero, and Lefty Awards, three of crime fiction’s most prestigious prizes.

A former journalist, Parks lives in Middlesex County with his wife and two school-aged children. He writes his novels from the corner table at the Hardee’s in Saluda.

To request the Zoom link or telephone dial-in number for this virtual talk, email the Middlesex Museum at info@middlesexmuseum.com, sign up at middlesexmuseum.com, or call 804/758-3663.