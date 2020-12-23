Ho, ho, ho: A look at 10 of the best movie Santas

This year, we could all use a bit of Christmas cheer, and what better person to deliver that than Santa. Mr. Claus has been a movie staple for decades, and over the years we’ve seen everything from jolly old St. Nick to bad Santas to even downright evil Santas. With Santa Claus coming to town, let’s take a look at 10 of the best movie Santas.

‘Arthur Christmas’

When Santa’s new automated toy delivery program misses a kid on the nice list, the entire Claus family sets out to right the wrong. In “Arthur Christmas,” Santa is a role passed from generation to generation within the family. Not only does this include the modern Santa, voiced by Jim Broadbent, it also includes the borderline crazy Grandsanta (Bill Nighy), Santa’s militaristic son Steve (Hugh Laurie), who wants to computerize the entire process, and Arthur (James McAvoy), the youngest son who still adores the magic of the season. “Arthur Christmas” turns Santa into a family affair, and an original take on the concept of Santa. (Available on Starz)

‘The Christmas Chronicles’