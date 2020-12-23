Ho, ho, ho: A look at 10 of the best movie Santas

This year, we could all use a bit of Christmas cheer, and what better person to deliver that than Santa. Mr. Claus has been a movie staple for decades, and over the years we’ve seen everything from jolly old St. Nick to bad Santas to even downright evil Santas. With Santa Claus coming to town, let’s take a look at 10 of the best movie Santas.
‘Arthur Christmas’
When Santa’s new automated toy delivery program misses a kid on the nice list, the entire Claus family sets out to right the wrong. In “Arthur Christmas,” Santa is a role passed from generation to generation within the family. Not only does this include the modern Santa, voiced by Jim Broadbent, it also includes the borderline crazy Grandsanta (Bill Nighy), Santa’s militaristic son Steve (Hugh Laurie), who wants to computerize the entire process, and Arthur (James McAvoy), the youngest son who still adores the magic of the season. “Arthur Christmas” turns Santa into a family affair, and an original take on the concept of Santa. (Available on Starz)
‘The Christmas Chronicles’
Even though the story might be a bit cheesy, and the jokes a bit bland, “The Christmas Chronicles”’ main selling point is Kurt Russell’s excellent version of Santa Claus. Russell’s Santa isn’t a fan of the fat depictions of him, or the myth that he says “ho ho ho.” But despite being an atypical Santa, Russell still fills the character with a warmth and understanding that makes him just as charming as Santa has always been. As Santa Russell tries to ensure that he delivers all his toys around the world, even after getting arrested and losing his magic hat, “The Christmas Chronicles” finds an interesting and distinctive rendition of Santa. (Available on Netflix)
‘A Christmas Story’
Jeff Gillen’s Santa doesn’t get much screen time in “A Christmas Story,” but his role is integral in the story of Ralphie Parker’s 1940s Christmas. All Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) wants for Christmas is a Red Ryder BB gun, even after being told by his parents that if he gets the present, he will shoot his eye out. Instead of relying on his family, Ralphie goes to a higher authority with his request: Santa Claus. Once Ralphie tells Santa his holiday wish, the haunting figure echoes the fears of Ralphie’s parents, before literally kicking Ralphie down a slide. Ralphie’s memory of Santa is of a man who is both menacing and a letdown, just one of many disappointments in Ralphie’s Christmas tale. (Available on DirecTV, TBS and TNT)
‘Elf’
Will Ferrell’s holiday comedy offers two Santas who couldn’t be more opposite. As the real Santa, Ed Asner couldn’t be a more perfect choice, especially when he’s teamed up with Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf. Yet even more memorable is Artie Lange’s department store Santa, the beef-and-cheese-smelling imposter who gets in a fight with Buddy in front of an audience of children. Even though Buddy is the primary source of Christmas cheer in “Elf,” it’s his dedication to Santa and the Christmas season that makes him who he is. (Available on Starz)
‘Klaus’
Almost like an origin story for Santa Claus, the gorgeously animated “Klaus” follows Jesper, a terrible student at the Postal Academy who is assigned to a small village in the Arctic Circle. There, he meets Klaus, a mysterious, lonely carpenter with a house full of handmade toys. The two form a mutually beneficial agreement in which nearby children trade letters to Klaus for his homemade toys. “Klaus” crafts a unique history for Santa Claus, explaining all the aspects that we’ve known about Santa over the years with a touching story about family, friendship and kindness. (Available on Netflix)
‘Miracle on 34th Street’
While there have been many interpretations of “Miracle on 34th Street,” it’s hard to beat the 1947 iteration, which earned Edmund Gwenn an Oscar for his portrayal of Kris Kringle. In this holiday classic, Kringle is asked to play Santa Claus at the New York City Macy’s. Kringle is so convincing, some believe he’s the real Santa, while others believe he might just be insane. Yet “Miracle on 34th Street” isn’t about proving the existence of Santa, it’s about imagination and faith during the holidays, and about maintaining some childhood wonder even in adulthood. (Available on Disney+)
‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’
In this brilliant stop-motion animation melding of Halloween and Christmas, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” actually features two great Santas. One is the classic Santa, who lives in Christmas Town, and the other is Jack Skellington, the king of Halloween Town, who falls in love with Christmas and decides to put on his own interpretation. Jack’s intentions are good, but once he starts delivering shrunken heads and other horrors to children around the world, Santa must fix the holiday. But Jack’s adoration for Christmas is lovely, proof that the Christmas spirit can infect anyone. (Available on Disney+)
‘The Polar Express’
In Robert Zemeckis’ motion-captured animated tale, Tom Hanks plays six different characters, including the doubting young boy at the center of the film and the train’s conductor. Hanks usually brings an inherent warmth to most of his roles, but that’s especially true in “The Polar Express” when the actor portrays Santa Claus upon the train’s arrival at the North Pole. It’s not that we’re meeting Santa at this moment that’s special, it’s that we’re meeting Hanks-as-Santa, a double whammy of good cheer. “The Polar Express” can sometimes be unsettling with its strange animation, but despite this, Hanks playing Santa is too perfect. (Available on Fubo)
‘Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale’
It wouldn’t be Christmas without the classic tale of a monstrous Santa who was buried alive to keep him from kidnapping and punishing naughty children. The Finnish film “Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale” puts a horror twist on the Santa story, combining horrific Finnish folklore and our modern interpretations of Santa. This includes a frozen horned Santa the size of a barn and hundreds of “Santa’s Helpers,” old bearded men who do the bidding on this giant holiday behemoth. “Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale” is completely unlike any other Santa film, providing a Santa that will make you want to be good for goodness sake. (Available on Prime Video, Hulu and Kanopy)
‘The Santa Clause’
For a film that begins with Tim Allen killing Santa Claus, “The Santa Clause” has become quite the beloved holiday favorite. But beyond this strange beginning, “The Santa Clause” is a charming tale of a man who accidentally becomes the new Santa and his son who gets to enjoy this transformation. “The Santa Clause” might also have the best interpretation of the North Pole, part business office, part gleeful toy factory. While the sequels might have worn out this series’ welcome, “The Santa Clause” is a delightful look at who gets to become Santa. (Available on Disney+)