Holiday candlelight tour marks 50th year with a new app, more houses than ever before

Typically, planning the tour starts a year out by identifying the neighborhood that will be highlighted, reaching out to homeowners, and then compiling research for the tour itself, said Stone. The group usually ends up with about five homes that are delved to in-depth. After she started planning this year, focusing on the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Princess Anne Street, the pandemic hit. By the summer, the team had a new plan to reach out to the owners of every home that had been part of previous tours or had a historic marker. They expected roughly 50 to respond, but more than 100 said yes.

“There are so many layers to this town,” Stone said. “Looking into these stories, you just begin to scratch the surface. Just on Hanover, there are a half dozen little enclaves that make the neighborhood and become part of the larger fabric of Fredericksburg.”

There is no one place to start the tour, but there is introductory information available at the Lewis Store stop, the HFFI headquarters at 1200 Caroline St.

Stone said research on the many homes led her to look back into the history of the Lewis Store, too. The two-story brick building was falling down before it was gifted to HFFI in the 1990s. She was able to delve into the many colorful people who lived there.