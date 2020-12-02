Holiday candlelight tour marks 50th year with a new app, more houses than ever before

Fifty years ago, the historic home at 133 Caroline St. known as the Sentry Box was part of the first Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Candlelight Tour. The homeowners invited onlookers inside to see the decorations, to take in the late Georgian-style architecture punctuated with Colonial revival and Greek revival ornaments, and to hear the stories of the people who lived there before.
Just over 100 years before that December, in 1862, the Sentry Box stood proud in its spot, a beacon of symmetry set back a good 20 paces off Caroline Street, while a wave of men overtook Fredericksburg during the Civil War. It was battered but withstood the assault.
This December, in 2020, the historic home is swathed in greenery, from the garland swagged over the house’s pillared porch, to the round boxwood wreaths on each street-facing window. The Candlelight Tour will look different this year, since tourgoers cannot safely enter homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the 50th anniversary of the tour features a new virtual format, and more homes than ever before. The Sentry Box is among them.
The many layered history of the city and its homes, like the many chapters in this one home’s story, is what HFFI marker program chair Sue Stone hopes people come away with from this year’s tour. To keep the tradition—one of Fredericksburg’s best loved holiday events—going strong and to honor the women who started the first tour 50 years ago, HFFI has developed a smartphone app that displays a walking tour with 130 stops geolocated on a map through four historic neighborhoods.
Developed through My Tours, which offers technology resources to cultural institutions, the HFFI Tours app is free to download. To take the tour, a ticket can be purchased online at hffi.org/shop for $20. Then, download instructions will be sent and the content will remain active all December. The tour will also include photos and a narrated history.
Gretchen Pendleton, director of operations for HFFI, said while the depth of the indoor tours isn’t available this year, she hopes the virtual event will allow people to get out of their homes safely while also understand how the neighborhoods work and the city flows. It also offers a festive environment for locals, since each home featured is decorated with an assortment of lights, wreaths, trees in the windows, garlands and other décor dreamed up by local homeowners.
Other traditional aspects of the tour had to change, as well. There will be no cocktail party or retail shop for this year’s candlelight tour. But two coffee shops, Agora Downtown and Here & Abroad Bistro, are offering specials on warm beverages and baked goods for candlelight tour participants. Walking around town with a hot drink, taking in the festive décor and hearing about the history of the town is a safe—and charming—way to spend this holiday season.
The tour is divided into four neighborhoods: Darbytown, below the train station; Downtown; the Hanover Street corridor; and Washington Avenue. Pendleton said people can take the tour in separate walks, self-paced and making their own path through the historic streets.
Typically, planning the tour starts a year out by identifying the neighborhood that will be highlighted, reaching out to homeowners, and then compiling research for the tour itself, said Stone. The group usually ends up with about five homes that are delved to in-depth. After she started planning this year, focusing on the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Princess Anne Street, the pandemic hit. By the summer, the team had a new plan to reach out to the owners of every home that had been part of previous tours or had a historic marker. They expected roughly 50 to respond, but more than 100 said yes.
“There are so many layers to this town,” Stone said. “Looking into these stories, you just begin to scratch the surface. Just on Hanover, there are a half dozen little enclaves that make the neighborhood and become part of the larger fabric of Fredericksburg.”
There is no one place to start the tour, but there is introductory information available at the Lewis Store stop, the HFFI headquarters at 1200 Caroline St.
Stone said research on the many homes led her to look back into the history of the Lewis Store, too. The two-story brick building was falling down before it was gifted to HFFI in the 1990s. She was able to delve into the many colorful people who lived there.
“It must have good bones,” she said, since the building started out life in 1749 as a store, then turned into a residence for many years. “It’s still standing.”
The homes in Fredericksburg, which have withstood the Civil War and some of which fell into disrepair before being brought back to life, are a testament to hope and resilience—which is an especially poignant lesson this December in the midst of a pandemic.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!