Honoring Our Heroes: Memorial Day events

Memorial Day is Monday, and a host of commemorative events are planned in Fredericksburg and the surrounding areas this weekend.

FRIDAY

Stafford County Memorial Day Ceremony, Armed Services memorial, George L. Gordon Jr. Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford. This year’s ceremony honors Korean War veterans. Keynote speaker will be Col. Michael L. Brooks, Marine Corps Base Quantico commander, with national anthem by members of the All-State Chorus students from Stafford high schools, invocation by Pastor Chris Brown of Cornerstone Church and special guest Rolling Thunder Chapter VA 3. 10 a.m. RSVP or watch the event live at facebook.com/StaffordCountyGovernment.

SATURDAY

Memorial Day Weekend Luminaria, Fredericksburg National Cemetery, Sunken Road and Lafayette Boulevard. 8–11 p.m. Free. Park at the UMW lot at the corner of William Street and Sunken Road. The Fredericksburg Trolley will provide free shuttle service between the parking area and the national cemetery. Accessible parking for vehicles with state-issued accessible hangtags or license plates will be available in the Visitor Center lot at 1013 Lafayette Blvd. Pets are not permitted in the cemetery. Rain date is May 29. nps.gov/frsp.

MONDAY

Memorial Day Wreath Ride, Stonewall Harley–Davidson, 385 Waugh Blvd. #1861, Orange. Ride to ceremony at Culpeper National Cemetery. 9 a.m.–noon. Free. Register at eventbrite.com/e/memorial-day-wreath-ride-tickets-335421032337

Memorial Day Ceremony, Confederate Cemetery, Washington Avenue. 10 a.m.

Memorial Day Ceremony, Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 U.S. Ave., Culpeper. 11 a.m. 540/825-0027.

Memorial Day Commemoration, Fredericksburg National Cemetery, Sunken Road and Lafayette Boulevard. Guest speaker is Retired Air Force Col. Marcum L. Thompson, who served 28 years in the U.S. Air Force as an air intelligence officer with the Joint Staff, U.S. European Command and U.S. Strategic Command. The 23rd Regiment United States Colored Troops living history unit will provide the color guard and a bugler will play taps. Noon. Guided walking tours of the Sunken Road at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free. In the event of rain, the event will be canceled. Pets not permitted in the cemetery. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.

Wreath Laying Ceremony, Hugh Mercer Monument, Washington Avenue. Charles G. McDaniel, chairman of Hilldrup, will deliver remarks regarding Mercer’s friends and sites in Fredericksburg connected to him and echo the importance of Fredericksburg during the Revolutionary War and touch on the six generals from the area. There will also be bagpipe accompaniment. 1–1:30 p.m. Free. 540/373-3362; HMAS@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.

Memorial Day Ceremony, Fredericksburg Area War Memorial, Liberty, Barton and George streets. 2:30 p.m.

Memorial Day Concert: Quantico Marine Corps Band, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Patriot Highway, Triangle. 3–4 p.m. Free. Bring blanket or chair. Weather permitting. usmcmuseum.com.

Memorial Day tour, Rikki’s Refuge. 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Reservations required at tours@rikkisrefuge.org.