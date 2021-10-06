'Hot Wheels: Race to Win' exhibit speeds into Science Museum of Virginia

Once again, the folks at the Science Museum of Virginia are bringing us a world-class traveling exhibit that fulfills its mission of enriching our lives through science while conveying its hallmark spirit of learning through play with “Hot Wheels: Race to Win.”
For generations, kids have experimented with Hot Wheels cars, racing them down homemade ramps and tweaking their weight and the slope to out-perform each other. Meanwhile, for decades, young students have sat dutifully through science classes, eyeing the clock periodically for their release. Now the “Hot Wheels” exhibit unveils the fascinating real-world application of the laws of physics and motion while revealing how, unwittingly, children were applying those principles in their play.
“It brings excitement to physics in a fun-filled way with the realization ‘Oh, my gosh! This is why science works and how it matters in the world!’ The exhibit spans topics ranging from enhancing speed to ensuring the safety of drivers and crews through memorable interactive experiences,” said Timshel Purdum, Virginia C. Ellett Director of Education. “Guests can test their ideas regarding cause and effect and force and motion.”
Visitors can challenge family members and friends to race Hot Wheel cars down ramps with a variety of slopes, angles, widths and loops.
“Hot Wheels are fantastic tools for exploring speed, power and performance, all of which are examples of aspects of science, technology, engineering and math, and the interactive displays are designed to develop problem-solving skills and build confidence among our future scientists and engineers as they test their own hypotheses,” said Purdum. “This exhibition reminds us that play can be a learning experience that fosters self-expression, exploration, imagination and joy.”
In addition to races and exploration using the iconic die-cast toy cars, the exhibit features elements of the thrilling world of racing with displays that include actual racecar parts. Items range from helmets and neck braces to a driver’s suit to the full seat from racecar. Guests get to see elements that make these magnificent machines work, and learn about the trailblazing developments in materials and design that continually upped the bar of performance, speed and safety.
The exhibit invites guests to virtually play a role in a dynamic race crew. At one station they can have a memorable hands-on experience of what it means to be part of a pit-stop crew, as they simulate changing a tire using a pneumatic impact wrench and a jack.
“The work by the pit-stop crew is even more remarkable when the speed at which they perform is taken into account. A pit-stop of 14 seconds would be considered very slow. Our average time for a four-tire change was nine or 10 seconds,” said Bernard van Hamond, who served as the pit-crew chief for an endurance race team. “The pit crew can win or lose the race for the driver.”
The “Hot Wheels” exhibit also offers families the opportunity to take on the role of an engine by turning a crank to see how much more power is required to turn a large drag-racing tire than a typical passenger car tire. They can also look under the hood and see pistons pumping in a cutaway engine and compare a variety of engine sounds made by different race cars.
The exploration of the “Hot Wheels” exhibit can be a bonding experience for family members as they work together to solve problems and challenge each other in races, and the hands-on experience with Hot Wheel cars might elicit a spectrum of childhood memories and stories from parents and grandparents.
To complement the exhibit, the Science Museum of Virginia team will offer race-themed demos and educational activities throughout the building and have designed related STEM materials and activities that families can do at home.
“The Hot Wheels exhibition and its exploration of the world of racing is a perfect fit for a science museum. The races are loud and colorful and there is so much happening, but with today’s trailblazing developments, there are more engineers than mechanics working on cars,” said van Hamond. “It is all science: how to make the engine more efficient, get more power out of that gallon of gas, and how to get downforce with minimum drag.”
“Families will enjoy the opportunity to play with and learn more about the long-standing favorite Hot Wheel cars, and they will all leave having learned something surprising and new,” said Purdum.