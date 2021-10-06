'Hot Wheels: Race to Win' exhibit speeds into Science Museum of Virginia

Once again, the folks at the Science Museum of Virginia are bringing us a world-class traveling exhibit that fulfills its mission of enriching our lives through science while conveying its hallmark spirit of learning through play with “Hot Wheels: Race to Win.”

For generations, kids have experimented with Hot Wheels cars, racing them down homemade ramps and tweaking their weight and the slope to out-perform each other. Meanwhile, for decades, young students have sat dutifully through science classes, eyeing the clock periodically for their release. Now the “Hot Wheels” exhibit unveils the fascinating real-world application of the laws of physics and motion while revealing how, unwittingly, children were applying those principles in their play.

“It brings excitement to physics in a fun-filled way with the realization ‘Oh, my gosh! This is why science works and how it matters in the world!’ The exhibit spans topics ranging from enhancing speed to ensuring the safety of drivers and crews through memorable interactive experiences,” said Timshel Purdum, Virginia C. Ellett Director of Education. “Guests can test their ideas regarding cause and effect and force and motion.”

Visitors can challenge family members and friends to race Hot Wheel cars down ramps with a variety of slopes, angles, widths and loops.