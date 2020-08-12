Infant Island is a band screaming for attention

The musical genre screamo is a collision of punk, metal and emo. As the name suggests, the vocals are usually very intense and the instrumentation is soaked in distortion and set to pounding rhythms. Local band Infant Island has been making a name in the screamo scene, which is prominent in Virginia thanks to bands like Pg. 99, Majority Rule and City of Caterpillar.
Infant Island was formed four years ago by guitarist Alex Rudenshiold, who played in various groups while attending high school in the Fredericksburg area. Rudenshiold also promoted shows and managed bands in the local scene. One of those bands, Small Hands, plays a shoegaze style of atmospheric music that matched his tastes, so Rudenshiold recruited the bassist, Kyle Guerra, and started Infant Island along with vocalist Daniel Kost and drummer James Rakestraw.
UMW graduate Austin O’Rourke later replaced Rakestraw and Winston Givler was added as a second guitarist. Both O’Rourke and Givler are also members of Small Hands. Rudenshiold attributes Infant Island’s sound to the various musical influences of each band member.
“I think we all bring our musical backgrounds to the band in a unique way,” said Rudenshiold. “I definitely bring shoegaze and post-metal elements to the band, whereas our drummer is a graduate of UMW, he’s won awards for neo-classical composition and he’s a jazz drummer, but also has a history with death metal. Our bassist is into hip-hop, so he brings a lot of that. Our other guitarist is really into noise and ambient music.”
All those elements come together on the band’s 2020 album “Beneath.” Moody, ambient instrumentals alternate with aggressive songs that bring in the band’s punk edge. The album earned a 7.8 review on the alternative music website Pitchfork—a bona fide rave from the notoriously stingy site.
“It was very exciting to get that review,” said Rudenshiold. “I know the writer who wrote that review, Ian Cohen, came across us in 2018 after reading some coverage of us through Vice and Stereogum. He was already familiar, so when I reached out to him with promo materials, he was interested in writing something and it just ended up being in Pitchfork.”
While the term “screamo” gives an easy reference for Infant Island’s style, it can also be a narrow category that does not completely describe what the band does. In truth, the band reflects influences from the Fredericksburg music scene nurtured by the Fredericksburg All Ages nonprofit group, which sponsored shows and exposed young people to a broad range of bands.
“Screamo is an inherently goofy term, a silly portmanteau,” said Rudenshiold. “I think screamo, in the way we interpret it and many of our peers interpret it, experiments with hardcore punk sounds and crossing that over with metal in a way which can’t be described very easily.
“Many people in the underground music scene here have a theory that a lot of Fredericksburg music is just atmospheric. There’s such a storied shoegaze scene here. I think we still have that connotation, and have that mindset, to some degree.”
Singer Daniel Kost has a screaming style that adds urgency to the band’s approach. It takes practice to maintain that intensity when performing night after night on tour.
“I usually do backup vocals now, so we’re both screaming a bit,” said Rudenshiold. “He obviously does more than I do. It takes a technique and knowing your limits. I think he goes even harder live. It’s been really cool and exciting to watch our vocalist grow. It’s his first musical project.”
Like all performing bands, Infant Island’s touring schedule has been on hold since “Beneath” was released in May. The band had also recorded a four-song EP titled “Sepulcher,” which they released a month before the album. It was a difficult decision, since the band was unable to support their two new releases with live concerts.
“We had a monthlong tour of the U.S. and Canada going all the way to Vancouver, and then right now we would just be getting back from touring Europe, where things got canceled,” said Rudenshiold. “I don’t think any of us think it would be a responsible move to play music right now in public.”