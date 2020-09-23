Intermission is over: Riverside raises the curtain for 'Souvenir,' its first show since March

Additionally, to somewhat make up for capacity restrictions, a Saturday matinee show has been added. Tickets for all performances will be show-only, meaning it will not include food or beverages. Those looking to enjoy a beverage or light-fare pre-show at Riverside may do so—at menu pricing—across the hall from the theater space.

“We had great success with our ‘Sip & Sing’ experience and we saw the comments pour in on how well we executed everything,” said A’Hearn. “We’re ready to show a wider audience that we can do this and are doing this.”

“Souvenir” is a two-person play-meets-musical, zoomed in on the true-life story of Jenkins, a socialite that was born in 1868 and graced our Earth for nearly 80 years. Jenkins’ story is one of flamboyance and hilariously bad singing.

Throughout Jenkins’ life, she would perform at the Ritz–Carlton in New York City to large, laughing crowds who reveled at her “singing.” Through it all, Jenkins’ remains confident. The story is told through the lens of Jenkins’ accompanist, Cosmé McMoon.

For Riverside’s version, Andrea Kahane will star as Jenkins and Carson Eubank will join her as McMoon.