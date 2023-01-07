January Mysteries Roundup: Death stalks the Old Dominion

The first victim’s throat was cut, his pinky finger severed.

The second victims, a husband and wife, also suffered exsanguination from a sliced neck, and the man’s ring and pinky fingers were removed.

The third, a 12-year-old girl, escaped her abductor.

The fourth underwent the usual throat cutting, and the finger count rose to three.

Same with the fifth, accompanied by – you guessed it – four missing fingers.

And before you can say “serial killer,” Richmond-area residents are petrified and buying guns in “Dogtown” (The Permanent Press, $29.95, 248 pages), the 12th entry in Howard Owen’s series featuring biracial newspaper reporter Willie Black.

The city cops arrest a mentally compromised man, but the third case casts doubt on his guilt, and the fourth exonerates him.

And when the stunning truth begins to emerge, the depravity escalates.

Owen, a former deputy managing editor at the Richmond Times–Dispatch who finished his journalism career as editor of The Free Lance–Star’s editorial pages, scores another gripping read, leavened by smart-alecky humor and filled with accelerating developments in the decimation of print newspapers.

His narrative takes in many of the area’s neighborhoods, such as Dogtown (the Manchester section of South Richmond) and nearby Westover Hills, as well as wealthy Windsor Farms and the prestigious Monument Avenue vicinity.

But the region on which he focuses — the human mind — is a fiery place where revenge reigns, children are at risk and politicians scheme, but also where lifelong friendships are formed, truth prevails and bean counters occasionally yield. Owen addresses all with authenticity and tough grace in “Dogtown.”

Murder and mirth

Northern Virginia author Finlay Donovan, a divorced mother of two small children, and Veronica Ruiz, her live-in nanny, accountant and friend, are deep in debt.

Finlay owes a favor to Russian mobster Feliks Zhirov, who wants her to find and identify an assassin who uses EasyClean cq as a screen name. Vero owes $200,000 to a loan shark.

And that’s not all they face in “Finlay Donovan Jumps the Gun” (Minotaur, $26.99, 304 pages), Elle Cosimano’s third adult novel.

Cosimano, who lives in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Nelson County with her husband and two sons, creates a multifaceted tale with a primary storyline and several engaging subplots as Finlay bounces among personal issues; her former husband’s behavior; her kids’ upbringing; Vero’s past; and her feelings for Fairfax County police Detective Nick Anthony, who shares Finlay’s instinctive but unconsummated romantic sparks.

When the two women intuit that the contract killer might be a cop, they decide to to attend a citizens police academy run by Nick. The explosive developments that follow reconfirm Cosimano’s ability to balance graphic violence (don’t miss the auto-junkyard scene) with bawdy hilarity (you’ll never think of the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile in the same way again).

A spiral staircase of imaginative twists and captivating characters, “Finlay Donovan Jumps the Gun” never disappoints. And Cosimano continues to burnish her bona fides as she runs the gamut from murder to mirth.

Suspense and drama

When Barack Obama carried Virginia while winning the presidency in 2008, then-Gov. Tim Kaine elatedly declared that “Old Virginny is dead.”

True, given the decline of light traffic and open land. But doubtful, given the thousands who continue to cherish the Lost Cause.

Both figure prominently in “The Phoenix of Upperville” (Brandylane, $23.95, 436 pages), a début novel by Bradford Moore, a native of Richmond who holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and a law degree from Louisiana State University.

The novel opens with the apparent suicide of an Indiana senator. But Alexandria police detective Arch Williams has doubts. Concurrently, Tradd Mashburn, a young lawyer in the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, is reviewing a lawsuit that seeks to derail a federal bill that would expand development near historic sites, including those connected to the Confederacy.

Wealthy Loudoun County resident Granville Carr is financing the lawsuit. He also leads the Society of the Phoenix, whose members vow to preserve reverence for the Confederacy and plan to remove the bill’s proponents, and not by persuasion. What follows is frighteningly plausible.

With his Virginia background, Moore constructs a gripping thriller that includes a dramatic love story and a sweeping tour of the state. If his next effort matches or exceeds the merit of his first — excising obscure adjectives such as “enfiladed” and “pretermitted” would help — his authorial future shines brightly.