July Mysteries Roundup: Crime writers craft clever whodunits set amid Virginia backdrops

When Scott Turow’s début novel, “Presumed Innocent,” exploded on the crime-fiction scene in 1986, word of mouth ignited a frenzy of late-night reading that culminated in a shock that remains resonant.

So might Australian author Dervla McTiernan’s first non-series novel, “The Murder Rule” (William Morrow, $27.99, 304 pages).

As the story opens, Hannah Rokeby, a third-year law student at the University of Maine, travels to Charlottesville to join the Innocence Project Clinic at the University of Virginia. The director, Associate Professor Robert Perekh, and his student assistants are working on behalf of Michael Dandridge.

Dandridge spent 11 years on death row after being convicted of raping and killing his wife Sarah Fitzhugh in Yorktown. But his conviction has been reversed, and the prosecution has chosen to retry him.

Hannah explains to her new colleagues that she moved to Charlottesville to be near her ill mother. But that’s just the first of multiple deceptions that McTiernan reveals in this splendid thriller. In addition to concocting a thumping good storyline, she also fills the novel with a galaxy of heroes and villains, some of whom embody both aspects in the same person, and all of whom are exceptionally memorable.

And as a bonus, McTiernan nails the Virginia settings.

A serpentine tale of diverse motivations, unforeseeable surprises, heinous betrayals and appalling brutality, “The Murder Rule” stuns and shines.

Do not expect a pedestrian plot or cardboard characters.

And presume nothing.

A SMART WHODUNIT

Loudoun County vineyard owner Lucie Montgomery’s troubles do not equal Job’s, but in “Bitter Roots” (Severn House, $28.99), 240 pages)—the 12th novel in Northern Virginia writer Ellen Crosby’s series—you could forgive her if she thought so.

Lucie and her winemaker, Quinn Santori, are to be married in a few days, but business concerns add to the predictable stresses associated with weddings.

Their Cabernet Franc vines are dying and vineyards throughout the region are also experiencing diseased vines, all of which were bought from a nearby nursery run by Jackson Landau, assisted by employee Eve Kerr and horticulturist Richard Brightman. But Landau disputes Lucie and Quinn’s allegation that the trio knew that the vines suffered from the blight.

When a body is found in nearby Goose Creek, the anxiety level soars.

If that’s not enough, a severe thunderstorm accompanied by a derecho damages Lucie’s homeplace, puts the nuptials in doubt and leaves thousands without power or phone service.

As always, Crosby offers a smart whodunit, characters who ring with authenticity, and generous helpings of color and history from Virginia’s hunt and horse country.

She enriches the narrative with timely topics, including the effects of climate change on agriculture. And the conversation between Lucie and her biracial half brother, David Phelps, serves as a thoughtful reflection on the fate of Confederate monuments and the legacy of the Lost Cause.

Another winning blend, “Bitter Roots” reaffirms Crosby’s crime-fiction bona fides.

THRILL OF THE HUNT

Renowned for its abundant history and lovely estates, Albemarle County also boasts nature’s blessings, especially the picturesque scenery associated with the Blue Ridge Mountains.

But it’s human nature—especially sex and greed—that anchors the plot of “Thrill of the Hunt” (Ballantine, $28, 304 pages), the 14th installment in Rita Mae Brown’s foxhunting series featuring “Sister” Jane Arnold.

Two men who run prominent businesses die of apparent suicide—or is it murder?—and a blackmailer is at work.

One extortion victim, ultra-rich Crawford Howard, is restoring Old Paradise, an estate that dates to the War of 1812 and includes a slave cemetery that he is working to preserve. The blackmailer sends him a video that’s altered to appear that he is desecrating the graves. And the Jefferson Hunt Club, which septuagenarian Jane leads, is targeted with one that purports to show animal abuse.

Brown, who lives in neighboring Nelson County and, like her heroine, is a Master of Foxhounds, spins another engaging tale, one filled with familiar and cherished characters, many of whom are humans, and a plentitude of others of various species.

A novel that combines crime fiction with country life, “Thrill of the Hunt” offers multiple rewards.

