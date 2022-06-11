June Mysteries Roundup: These getaways and gatherings don't end pleasantly for some

A familiar scenario: a remote area, a lodge for paying guests, escalating fears and frightening events.

In pedestrian hands, a mundane mystery would result.

But not in those of Gilly Macmillan, whose “The Long Weekend” (William Morrow, $27.99, 352 pages) is built on a foundation of originality rather than a flimsy floor of clichés.

Jayne Pavey, Ruth Land and Emily Ramsay arrive in northern England for a weekend at Dark Fell Barn on the farm run by Maggie and John Elliott. Set to follow the next day are their husbands, Mark Pavey, Toby Land and Paul Ramsay, whose long friendships are the basis of the couples’ relationships.

But when the women enter the lodge, they find a note threatening that “by the time you read this, I’ll have killed one of your husbands” signed only “E.” The three assume it was written by Edie Porter, a recent widow whose husband, Rob, was a bosom buddy of the three men.

So much for a few days of relaxation and camaraderie; the women’s friendships fracture and their instabilities are exposed: Army veteran Jayne’s tendency toward disassociation, physician and new mother Ruth’s alcoholism, and younger Emily’s delusions about truth in marriage.

To worsen matters, they learn that John Elliott has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, which makes him vulnerable to hallucinations as well.

Macmillan, a master of misdirection, puts her talent to breathtaking use in “The Long Weekend,” gradually but steadily laying bare long-held secrets while simultaneously and skillfully deceiving the reader.

‘THE YOUNGER WIFE’

On rare occasions, a marriage ends in blood. But a wedding?

That’s what happens as Sally Hepworth’s “The Younger Wife” (St. Martin’s, $28.99, 352 pages) begins. But don’t expect to learn the identities of the perpetrator or the victim until near the end of this cleverly crafted domestic thriller set in Australia.

Heart surgeon Stephen Aston, 63, plans to divorce his wife, Pamela, 69, who suffers from end-stage dementia in a nursing home, to marry Heather Wisher, 34, an interior designer who has surmounted the challenges of her childhood.

The Astons’ elder daughter, Tully Harris, 37, is a stay-at-home mom who has two young sons with her lawyer husband, Sonny. She’s also a kleptomaniac who has been shoplifting since she was 11. Meanwhile, Sonny has lost $2 million of the family treasury from a bad investment.

Younger sister Rachel, 35, works from home as a baker and has not dated anyone—man or woman—since she was a teenager.

And who is the mysterious Fiona Arthur?

So dysfunctional are Hepworth’s characters that they make the Sopranos resemble the Waltons.

Hepworth gradually escalates the pace as she simultaneously raises the reader’s dread as deceptions are exposed and glimpses of the novel’s destination begin to appear.

A rollicking good read that values plot and characterization equally, “The Younger Wife” incisively explores the causes of psychological disturbances hidden by well-constructed façades.

‘THE KING ARTHUR CASE’

When we think of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, we generally conjure images of England. But the storied and beautiful Forest of Brocéceliande in the Brittany region of France also claims a connection.

That’s where Commissaire Georges Dupin is assigned to a baffling case of murders in “The King Arthur Case” (Minotaur, $26.99, 384 pages), the seventh installment in Jean-Luc Bannalec’s series.

Seven Arthurian scholars have gathered there to study. An eighth had died in England of a possible heart attack, but his widow wants his body exhumed. In Brittany, Fabien Cadiou, the head of the group, is shot to death, and Paul Picard, a Parisian professor and archaeologist, is fatally stabbed.

Some of the scholars eye others with professional rivalry, while some have personal connections seemingly unrelated to their task. And while the investigation continues, another scholar is slain and two of Dupin’s inspectors vanish.

Also complicating matters is Cadiou’s widow, Blanche, the CEO of a company that wants to construct a theme park in Brocéceliande, a project opposed by residents of the region.

And what would a mystery animated by legend be without a tie to the Holy Grail?

Intricate and engrossing, Bannalec’s story continues the development of Dupin, a coffee addict, and his lover, Claire. And the portraits the author paints of each Arthurian scholar rings with individuality and casts suspicion on all of them.

Enhanced with lovely and evocative descriptions of Brocéceliande’s diversity, scenic allure and history, “The King Arthur Case” offers another challenging whodunit in a splendid series.

Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.