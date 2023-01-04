Jurassic Quest roars back into the Fredericksburg Expo Center

The dinosaur recreations of Jurassic Quest, coming to the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center this weekend, will play for the enjoyment of young and old alike in exhibits depicting prehistoric life as faithfully as possible.

“Nobody has life-sized dinosaurs like we have because we work with paleontologists and we make sure that all of our dinosaurs, down to the feathers, scales and teeth placement are all accurate,” said Jurassic Quest’s Sarah Menard, also known as Safari Sarah. “The reason we emphasize that so much is because — just like the kids who will come in with their jaws on the ground looking at these skyscraping dinosaurs — parents love dinosaurs, too. My favorite part is walking right behind the kids and the dads and the moms, with their mouths on the ground, too. They’re also seeing life-sized representations of the dinosaurs they loved as kids."

Jurassic Quest, which opens Friday, boasts the most popular dinosaur exhibits from Tyrannosaurus rex to baby dinos, alligators, turtles and sharks along with large and small sea creatures.

“We have an ancient oceans exhibit, which is very special to us,” Menard said. “That includes a 50-foot megalodon that people can come face-to-face with. You can also learn how to train a raptor at our show. You can meet baby dinosaurs. You can learn about real fossils, and you can also dig for fossils. You can go on bounce houses. You can ride dinosaurs and it’s all in an atmosphere that brings you into prehistoric times, which is unlike anything out there right now.”

The animatronic dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest move, vocalize, breathe and blink their eyes convincingly, Menard said. “Jurassic Quest is an immersive experience. When people come in, they’ll hear dinosaurs roaring. They’ll see our video tour and exhibits so they can learn about dinosaurs.”

Menard promises that Jurassic Quest’s experts will stand ready for questions and conversations about dinosaurs.

“One of our dinosaur experts likes to say that dinosaurs are a gateway science,” Menard said. “That’s because when you learn about dinosaurs, you’re learning about paleontology. You’re learning about geology. You’re learning about astronomy. There are so many different sciences you get drawn into just looking into dinosaurs and how different the world was when they roamed the earth.”

“When people come in, obviously they’re expecting to encounter dinosaurs, but what they don’t expect is to have a person that knows everything about that dinosaur, teaching you about them and asking you questions about your favorite dinosaurs,” Menard said.

Families can expect to spend a couple of hours of fun learning at the exhibit that will occupy much of the convention center space.

“At Jurassic Quest, we want kids to walk away, not only having fun, laughing and awing at our dinosaurs, but at the end of it, knowing more about dinosaurs and having a better placement about what it was like back in prehistoric times, because everything they saw included truth and fun to make them remember it,” Menard said. “It’s really like being transported back to into dinosaur times.”

The $19 admission gains access to exhibits, dinosaur rides, raptor training class, the fossil and craft tables where families can make crafts with construction paper, glitter, pipe cleaners, googly eyes, markers and crayons on paper plates with little popsicle sticks.

Menard recommends that people visit the Jurassic Quest website to buy advance tickets. Use code “Raptor” on the website to get an email with a link for a 10-percent admission discount. Tickets will be available at the door, but there is always the chance that Jurassic Quest will be sold out.