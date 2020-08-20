Karen Jonas has more stories to tell on her new album

On her new album, “The Southwest Sky and Other Dreams,” singer Karen Jonas and guitarist Tim Bray take their fans on a journey out west. Jonas says the concept for the album was based on her travels.
“I had a few songs that centered around the Southwest, mostly inspired by some adventures I had out there a number of years ago between San Diego and Joshua Tree,” said Jonas. “There’s a place just outside of Joshua Tree called Pioneertown, which is really quirky. It used to be a movie set, I guess when they were doing cowboy movies. It was very vivid in my mind.”
Musically and lyrically, the new album is a departure from Jonas’ previous albums. The opening track, “The Last Cowboy (at the Bowling Alley),” has Bray adding some Spanish-style. finger-picked guitar parts.
“I just bought this nylon-string guitar and decided to just try it on this song. I had never played a nylon much before,” said Bray.
The song is about a character reliving his glory days as a ladies man and bowling champ. The idea of writing a song about a character in that setting came to Jonas after she went down an internet rabbit hole.
“I had this vision of a vintage bowling alley, so I was looking up some vintage bowling alleys and there’s a really cool one in Nashville that I was looking at the pictures of,” said Jonas. “And then I found out there is one in Pioneertown that I didn’t get to go to, but it’s a bowling alley that Roy Rogers bowled at when he was filming there. That’s just where the last cowboy lived out there in California. So after enough of those happened, I started to see the theme and wanted it to be a defining part of the record.”
Other characters in Jonas’ new songs reflect on their lost dreams and broken promises. “Pink Leather Boots” is about a trucker who wanders into a strip club and starts imagining a future with one of the dancers. The song has an animated video that tells the story in an imaginative—and family friendly—way.
“For that song in particular, he lives this whole experience in his own mind,” said Jonas. “It doesn’t involve the girl at all. He’s just watching her and envisioning all of these things happening. It’s just about his own dream and then he moves on.”
The song “Be Sweet To Me” is a rockabilly raver that allows Bray to show off his guitar chops.
“I wanted something where Tim could just go,” said Jonas. “All right, Tim, give us all your coolest stuff. I wanted some chance for that to shine on the record.”
Even on that upbeat song, there is a touch sadness that comes from a character who asks her partner not be be mean to her.
Her characters face difficulties throughout the album, but Jonas sees the people in her songs through an uplifting lens.
“I think that’s what’s exciting about it,” said Jonas. “We’re able to explore themes and these realities, but it doesn’t have to be a downer. These are all characters who live in their own world. I don’t know that it’s sadness so much as reality, and our ability to maintain these imagination concepts in our minds. To get through the day, you look forward to your next vacation or your next thing that you’re going to do and they’re not really real until you do them. Maybe we all do tackle the things we’re going to do and then the others go away.”
“The Southwest Sky and Other Dreams” was recorded in Jonas’ basement studio and produced by her husband, EP Jackson. Jackson produced last year’s acoustic EP, “Lucky Revisited,” but this was the first time he had been given production responsibility and credit for a release of all-new material.
“On this one we were playing all new songs that needed arranging and producing and he did a really good job in helping us find where everything goes,” said Jonas. “He spent a lot of hours wiggling around what we did to make it fit.”
Jonas and Bray’s their touring schedule came to an abrupt halt in March due to coronavirus.
“We had big plans for 2020,” said Bray. “We had a lot of things already in the works. We had a big UK tour that would have been earlier this month. That got shut down. For South by Southwest we were bringing the full band to do the official showcases and then we also had a couple-city tour down in Austin and around. That was all canceled. This was going to be the album that was going to get us some more touring opportunities. Nobody’s touring really, right now.”
Venues have been restarting live music in the last month and Jonas and Bray have been gradually filling in their performance calendar. Some wineries and breweries are able to have outdoor seating. Jonas and Bray had considered delaying the release of their new album but realized that conditions would probably not improve for touring the rest of this year.
“There’s going to be a logjam of everyone wanting to get out and play, I think,” said Bray. “We were debating over whether to push the album release later. I’m glad we didn’t. If we pushed it to October, I don’t think it would have made any difference.”
“The album release is such a strong time to do touring and we put a bunch of money into PR and radio and to be able to go to the radio stations that are playing the record,” said Jonas. “They do that as the record is released and for a few months after that.”
“Can’t release it twice,” added Bray.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!