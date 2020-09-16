Kenmore and Ferry Farm to host outdoor, socially distant events

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Washington, George Washington’s mother, and her family had a hard go of it at Ferry Farm after her husband, Augustine, died, but she kept at it, raised her children and maintained appearances through it all.

This year’s Lectures on the Lawn series at Kenmore will show how the Washingtons made it through the lean years at Ferry Farm, where our first president spent part of his boyhood.

In “Exploring Domestic Workspaces in and around the Washington House,” the first of three lectures, David Muraca will talk about how the Washington family used enslaved labor in unique ways to overcome their financial predicament, said Kenmore and Ferry Farm spokeswoman Jessica Burger.

During the Sept. 22 lecture, Muraca, the director of archaeology at Kenmore, will also discuss how the enslaved worked at Ferry Farm and some of the enterprises the Washington family used to make money.

In “Lives Behind Names: Kenmore’s Enslaved Community,” on Sept. 29, Meghan Budinger–Aldrich will reveal new information about Kenmore’s enslaved community when George Washington’s sister, Betty, lived at Kenmore.