Kings Dominion opens for Its 2021 season of adventure and fun

Throughout the long months they spent in their homes, families have yearned for the opportunity to engage in outdoor adventure and fun. The folks at Kings Dominion are making that dream come true to the max this Saturday, as the gates open to the 400-acre wonderland of thrills, fun and family entertainment, featuring more than 60 rides, shows and attractions.

“We are very excited to welcome all of our guests back! We know that it’s been a rough year and a half for many families who are ready to get back out,” said spokesperson Maggie Sellers. “We are committed to making sure that we can provide a safe environment for them to do so and to continue to come back and make those treasured memories.”

The amusement park is designed with six theme-related areas of activities, special features and rides, which include 12 world-class roller coasters. Height designations for riders can be accessed on the Kings Dominion website, along with a detailed park map.

Visitors begin their exciting park experience through the grand entrance of International Street, which is the site of its hallmark Eiffel Tower, restaurants, gift shops, a number of daring rides, and one of its renowned roller coasters, The Dominator. At 4,210 feet, the Dominator is the longest floorless coaster in the world and features one of the world’s tallest vertical loops at 135 feet.