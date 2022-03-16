Kings Dominion opens for the season with Tumbili coaster, Jungle X-Pedition area

In recent years, Kings Dominion has done an excellent job of updating its park in ways that are both familiar to longtime fans but exciting for visitors who want something new. Last year, Kings Dominion expanded its Soak City water park with the new Coconut Shores area, and not too long ago, transformed the beloved Hurler roller coaster into Twisted Timbers. This year, Kings Dominion—which kicked off its 48th season on Saturday—has unveiled its newest roller coaster, Tumbili, and transformed the area formerly known as Safari Village to Jungle X-Pedition.

The centerpiece of this new update is Tumbili (which means “monkey” in Swahili), Virginia’s first 4D spin coaster, with seats that flip throughout the ride. Settled where The Crypt used to stand, Tumbili carries eight riders at a time, first starting them off on a 90-degree vertical lift hill, before sending them down three layers of a twisty track going 34 miles per hour, all while each seat independently spins. With each ride lasting about a minute, Tumbili begs to be ridden over and over again, as each trip around this insane track promises a new experience.

This 112-foot-tall roller coaster utilizes magnetic technology that helps induce and control spinning for each seat, and with riders facing separate directions. When announcing the ride last year, vice president and general manager Bridgette Bywater said of Tumbili: “Riders will want to ride Tumbili again and again because, depending on the weight, position and rider interaction, it provides a different ride experience every time.”

Tumbili almost feels like a perfect spiritual successor to The Crypt, with its discombobulating flips, insane unpredictability, and as an experience that’s almost as fun to watch as it is to ride. Tumbili is also akin to the Batman: The Ride and The Joker coaster from Six Flags, as all three rides were made by the same company, S&S Power (which also made Kings Dominion’s former coaster, the Hypersonic XLC), yet Tumbili looks to be the smoother ride of the three.

But Tumbili is just one outstanding part of Kings Dominion’s larger Safari Village refresh. Last year, the Avalanche was closed due to construction, but now, the ride is back with a new look and a new name: Reptilian. Also receiving an update is one of the park’s oldest rides—Scrambler—which has been changed to Arachnidia.

Like Twisted Timbers, Jungle X-Pedition comes with its own backstory and lore, centered around Professor Gerald Winston Whey, an explorer who discovered several hidden temples, including Tumbili. Years later, his great-granddaughter, Alexandria Whey, uncovered these temples and is now sharing Jungle X-Pedition with the world. Kings Dominion has even made its own mythos for Reptilian and Arachnidia as well. While the backstories aren’t essential, they show the care and consideration Kings Dominion is putting into the new additions. Few theme parks are enriching their theming in such an ambitious way.

Along with rides and story, Kings Dominion is also updating the food options in Jungle X-Pedition. The former Hungry Hippo is now the Jungle Market Eatery, which includes a new chorizo and queso cheeseburger, and Excavators’ Taters, which offers a variety of different loaded french fries. Coming later in the spring is The Outpost Café, with food options like prime rib, grilled chicken and fried shrimp, and The Tin Goose Bar, where visitors can try the new Tumbili Tropical Lager.

This is the first time the area has been open without the large mountain that once held Volcano: The Blast Coaster. While it’s strange to visit this part of the park without the iconic looming structure, it’s easy to overlook this omission given all the new updates. Over the decades, this section of Kings Dominion has received the most updates, additions, ride removals and name changes. However, with Jungle X-Pedition, Kings Dominion has landed on a concept that should last for years to come, and the idea of building characters and a story mythology into this area is a great opportunity to revitalize the park.

Kings Dominion has always been a fascinating park, thanks to its esteemed roller coasters, but Jungle X-Pedition certainly seems like the next step in its evolution. Even with the area still very much in progress, Jungle X-Pedition is unlike anything Kings Dominion has done before—its biggest themed undertaking since Cedar Fair took over the park in 2007.

With both Twisted Timbers and, now, Jungle X-Pedition, Kings Dominion’s interest in adding a narrative to its newest additions is an intriguing development, one that will be interesting to see how the park furthers with future updates. The theming of Jungle X-Pedition is a major part of this addition, from Tumbili looking like it’s been crafted out of bamboo and erected amongst ruins, to posters around the area that treat this new section like a living, breathing place, complete with little Easter eggs.

While Tumbili might be smaller than one might expect from pictures, it’s an unpredictable and fun ride that feels like the start of something greater for the park. Kings Dominion has really gone out of its way to tell a story with this new world, and it’s certainly one of the most exciting things to come to this park that has been packed with cool additions in recent years. With Jungle X-Pedition, Kings Dominion has upped its game in terms of themed entertainment.