Kings Dominion reopens for its 2021 season of adventure and fun

Throughout the long months they spent in their homes, families have yearned for the opportunity to engage in outdoor adventure and fun. The folks at Kings Dominion are making that dream come true to the max this Saturday, as the gates open to the 400-acre wonderland of thrills, fun and family entertainment, featuring more than 60 rides, shows and attractions.
“We are very excited to welcome all of our guests back! We know that it’s been a rough year and a half for many families who are ready to get back out,” said spokesperson Maggie Sellers. “We are committed to making sure that we can provide a safe environment for them to do so and to continue to come back and make those treasured memories.”
The amusement park is designed with six theme-related areas of activities, special features and rides, which include 12 world-class roller coasters. Height designations for riders can be accessed on the Kings Dominion website, along with a detailed park map.
Visitors begin their exciting park experience through the grand entrance of International Street, which is the site of its hallmark Eiffel Tower, restaurants, gift shops, a number of daring rides, and one of its renowned roller coasters, The Dominator. At 4,210 feet, the Dominator is the longest floorless coaster in the world and features one of the world’s tallest vertical loops at 135 feet.
Other areas of the park feature roller coasters such as the Flight of Fear, which catapults its riders from zero to 54 miles per hour in just four seconds and includes four inversions and an experience in total darkness, as well as the Intimidator 305, with a first drop of 300 feet at an 85-degree angle.
The Old Virginia section, just off International Street, is home to the Shenandoah Log Flume, where guests take a seat in a carved-out “log” to travel along a water-filled chute through a series of inclines in a whirlwind journey that climaxes with a drop and big splash at the end. Another highlight of Old Virginia is the Flying Eagle swing ride, which visitors can help to control through a sail-like mechanism.
The Candy-Apple Grove section of the park has a midway theme reminiscent of Coney Island. A favorite dining experience in this section is the MacBowl—a gourmet mac-and-cheese bar where visitors can customize their meal with their choice from a selection of dozens of toppings.
In addition to classic rides such as bumper cars and swing rides, the Candy-Apple Grove is home to the famous Twisted Timbers, a hybrid roller coaster that uses cutting-edge technology to combine wood supports and a steel track. Riders will long remember plummeting down the ride’s 109-foot barrel roll top, experiencing two more inversions, and a soaring over a series of airtime hills.
Planet Snoopy is a 14-acre area designed especially for younger children and offers 20 rides as well as numerous kid’s activities and live entertainment. Younger visitors can sit in the driver’s seat as they practice their skills at Joe Cool’s Driving School, take a lap on the Peanuts 500, and navigate the Peanuts Turnpike and Peanuts Road Rally.
The children’s area also features two roller coasters—the Great Pumpkin Coaster and the Woodstock Express—as well as an opportunity to hop aboard the locomotive at Snoopy’s Junction. Family favorites at Planet Snoopy also include the Kite-Eating Tree—calling to mind the traditional plight of hapless, winsome Charlie Brown—where riders experience a series of lifts and drops from the tree canopy above, as well as Sally’s Sea Plane, in which families climb aboard the cabin of the “aircraft” that rotates as it “flies” through the sky.
Children will also have an opportunity to meet and greet a host of costumed Peanuts characters and may want to snap a selfie with them to send along to families and friends.
A favorite summer-season area of the park is Soak City, a 20-acre water park that features 20 slides and interactive water elements, which will open on June 19. This year, two new attractions will be featured in a section dubbed “Coconut Shores.” The Sand Dune Lagoon is a mini-wave pool for younger guests that complements its expansive Tidal Wave Bay wave pool, and the Light House Landing, which is a multilevel play structure with eight slides, two tipping buckets and 200 interactive splashing and spraying elements.
This year will be the 46th year that Kings Dominion has provided fun-filled, bonding and memorable experiences for families.
“The Kings Dominion experience has become an annual tradition for many families,” said Sellers. “It’s beautiful to see parents and grandparents who enjoyed the park as children now bringing their children and grandchildren and to see our staff members who are the children of people who had worked here in earlier years.”