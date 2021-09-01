Learn about the Civil War in person reenactors return to Fredericksburg Battlefield

Reenactors and interpreters will stand ready for questions this weekend along Sunken Road and Marye’s Heights in Fredericksburg.
The Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania Military Park will host a living history event covering a variety of aspects of the Civil War from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, with a concert Saturday evening, and again from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Park ranger and education coordinator Peter Maugle said last year’s event, which was scaled down because of the pandemic, will serve as a model for this year’s happenings, with plenty of room for social distancing. Still there will be much to see and do.
“It’s not a huge number of reenactors, but it is a bunch of different groups, so we’ll have soldiers. We’ll have civilians. We’ll have people portraying some of the generals and then we’ll have artillery, cavalry, infantry, Confederate and Union soldiers, so it’s a lot of different things,” Maugle said. “The name of the game is for people to go and hear a lot of different stories, experience a lot of different parts of the Civil War.”
There will also be reenactors portraying itinerant merchants who sold goods to soldiers.
“In the Civil War, they had these guys called sutlers and they would go along with the army and sell goods. They had a lot of canned goods, things like treats and cakes that soldiers would look at as a luxury,” Maugle said.
Reenactors will be stationed with the cannons atop Marye’s Heights with artillery implements on display. There will also be musket firing, skirmishes and advance reconnaissance demonstrations, all aimed at teaching a bit of history about the Battle of Fredericksburg.
Generals will be in a headquarters, along with staff, to talk about how they planned their actions. Musket firing demonstrations will continue throughout the weekend.
Maugle said people will have ample opportunity to ask all the reenactors questions, which will make the event a bit different from some others.
“Sometimes you go to reenactments, and you sit there in your lawn chair, and you watch everybody march around and shoot their guns and then you go home,” Maugle said. “We specifically want people to talk to us and learn about history.”
Maugle guaranteed that the information gleaned along Marye’s Heights and Sunken Road, and the nearby battle-damaged Innis House, will be interesting and accurate with a combination of reenactors and National Park Service staff.
“We have a wide range of things for people to see and do. We just want people to really realize that this is more of an interactive engaging type thing. They’ll really have the opportunity to talk to the reenactors and learn a lot,” Maugle said. “The reenactors like talking to folks and they know what they’re talking about and will bring a lot of stuff to show.”
Masks will be required for people to tour the Innis House, which the family evacuated before the battle. Masks will not be required outside.
Children who visit the event will receive a junior ranger activity booklet to fill out for a prize.
“As they make their way through Sunken Road and Marye’s Heights, as they get to a spot, they have to find something or draw something or think about what it was like to be there. Then when they’re done, they show it to a ranger and they get a nice little patch,” Maugle said.
This weekend’s reenactment will include civilian reenactors to round out the military contingent common to most events of its kind. The civilians will talk about what life was like before, during and after the Battle of Fredericksburg, Maugle said. There was disease in the town. Many town residents resented the soldiers and food was in short supply.
“Before the fighting starts and you have umpteen thousand soldiers in your neighborhood, there’s a lot of stuff that plays into that,” Maugle said. “After the battle is over, you have people trying to pick up their lives and move on. The Union Army occupied Fredericksburg and that led to a lot of interesting dynamics between the civilians, the army and the enslaved people. It will go beyond just the battle and the shooting. It’s about the impact on the community. It will be an interesting thing for people to think about.”
Maugle said there will be plenty to keep visitors at the park busy before the musical entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, when the Rappahannock Whalers and 3rd U.S. Strings will sing sea shanties and play Civil War tunes. Visitors should bring chairs for the 90-minute concert.
“Last year because we had so many different stations, people would spend two hours here and then they would go get dinner, and then they would come back for the music afterward,” Maugle said.
The concert should be entertaining even if not everyone recognizes all of the music, Maugle said.
“A lot of people will recognize ‘The Battle Hymn of the Republic,’ ” Maugle said. “People who were in the Navy or have any interest in old music will probably recognize some of the other tunes,” Maugle said.
This year will mark the fifth year the that the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania Military Park has hosted the event.
“It’s a good tradition,” he said.