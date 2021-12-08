Lewis Ginter Garden hosts the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights

A favorite resting spot for families, the Kelleher warming fire, will be featured in the children’s garden, which also displays lighted forms and offers an opportunity to climb into the Klaus family tree house for a birds-eye view of the enchanting garden. Hot chocolate and other beverages will be available for purchase, as well as s’mores kits with all the ingredients needed to create this traditional holiday treat. In addition, both of the garden’s restaurants will be open, where guests can partake of a satisfying grab-and-go meal or snack at the Garden Café or a have a more formal dining experience at the Tea Room, by reservation.

The event’s theme, “Naturally Connected,” is a perfect fit for the garden’s mission to “connect people through plants to improve communities,” and that goal is furthered through a partnership with the owners of the innovative and engaging Orlosky Studio who have created a “Poems of Positivity” installation of sculptures that feature words and phrases submitted by the community in response to the query “What makes you feel positive?” The responses were cut out of black vinyl in a design of various type sizes that are displayed in three towers that are lit from within.