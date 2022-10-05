Lighten up: Maymont presents fifth annual Garden Glow celebration

The historic mansion, gardens and grounds of the Maymont estate offer visitors a fascinating opportunity to virtually enter the ornate realm of the Gilded Age and explore the lifestyle of millionaire philanthropists James and Sallie Dooley, who called it home from 1893 to 1925. During Maymont’s fifth annual Garden Glow, that experience will be brought to a new level as the dramatic colors of lights unveil a new dimension of the estate and its flora and fauna.

“The Garden Glow is a great experience because there is so much that families can do and explore together. The trees, flooded with light and color become cathedral-like and the architecture of the botanical features is mesmerizing, especially when it’s reflected in the pond at the foot of the Japanese Garden,” said communications manager Melissa Abernathy.

visit Glow Village

The Carriage House Lawn will be transformed to Glow Village where families—before or after their self-guided walking tour through the grounds and gardens—can gather for warmth around cozy firepits on illuminated cube seats that can be arranged to accommodate groups of different sizes. A variety of food trucks will be stationed at Glow Village, as well as a Glow Bar and a Glow Shop where guests can become a part of the de-light-ful experience, donning glowing bracelet-bands, necklaces and wands.

On display in the Glow Village is the Big Bright Mega Light, commissioned from a local wood-cutting artisan, Aukward Designs, which features a monolith with thousands of little holes and colored pegs that are lit from behind. Guests of all ages can move the pegs to different holes, adding their signature touch to the patterns of light and color. Another interactive experience that is sure to attract everyone and spark ideas for selfies is the Shadow Wall, where guests can strike a pose in front of a source of projected light to see their huge shadows appear on a giant screen.

“In essence, they are creating a full-body shadow puppet!” said Abernathy.

Immerse yourself in Art

In a “first” for the Garden Glow, two acclaimed artists were invited to create innovative art installations for the event. Alfonso Pérez Acosta envisioned a community-involved creation. He engaged local schoolchildren in a participatory art project, in which they painted designs on lightbulbs that expressed their “inner glow.” The children’s creations will hang along with hundreds of Acosta’s painted bulbs, lighting up the interior of the arborvitae grove.

Jeff Dobrow, a technology-based visual artist, is using projection to cast animated images inspired by Maymont’s plants and animals on the estate’s historic Water Tower. He will also create a second projection, which will cast images of the textures and patterns of different plants and animals—snake’s skin, for example—on natural surfaces such as rocks and leaves as well as manmade structures in the garden.

“I have a feeling that children who spent a lot of time at our Robins Nature Center will probably be able to identify the plants and animals faster than their parents,” said Abernathy.

follow the lights

The self-guided walking tour begins with a moderate hike down the WestRock Woodland Trail, where a grove of trees is awash with soft accent colors. The tour continues to through the Japanese Garden, where brilliant colors envelope the trees, stone and wood buildings, such as the cottage-like Azumayas, and hanging spherical lanterns, all of which are entrancingly reflected in the garden’s pond. Even the waterfall will be illuminated in changing colors.

The tour’s path returns by way of the Cascade stairs to the Italian Garden, where the Via Florum will be illuminated for the first time. Mobility assistance will be available for visitors who have difficulty navigating the hilly terrain and stairs.

“Many families who may have explored Maymont in the daytime hours will be enchanted to see a familiar landscape transformed by colors and lights,” said Abernathy. “It’s a bonding experience for people to share this unique exploration and they can spend time in the Glow Village before or after their walking tour, comparing notes and talking about what they have seen.”