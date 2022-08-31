Living history event comes to Fredericksburg Battlefield

The folks at the National Park Service invite all to participate in their Living History event at the Fredericksburg Battlefield this memorable Labor Day Weekend. The annual event, hosted for more than five years, empowers visitors to personalize their tour and engagement at key historical points on the site.

Numerous stations will be set up along the Stone Wall at Sunken Road and on top of the Heights where reenactors will give a glimpse into the experiences of Union and Confederate soldiers, generals and civilians before, during and after the battle, and present a sampling of items related to the stories they tell.

“It’s not like coming to a presentation or speech. Visitors can select the stations they wish to visit and stay as long as they wish at each, conversing with the reenactors and asking any questions they may have, going at their own pace,” said park ranger and education coordinator Peter Maugle.

The interpreters will be at their stations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. At some points, several reenactors, such as a group of generals, may talk about what headquarters in the field would have looked like and how they made their plan and conveyed orders via couriers, as visitors explore the maps and items in their tent and learn about some of the generals who were at Fredericksburg.

At another station, visitors can listen to accounts of three ladies who discuss their experience of the battle on the streets of their city.

“This battle was unique since most typically took place in rural areas, while Fredericksburg was a major city,” said Maugle. “What does it feel like when you learn that a general wants to take your house over? What happens when wounded soldiers are brought into your parlor?”

Maugle adds that recent news reports of the invasion of Ukraine may underscore and humanize the extent of the devastation that took place in our own city 160 years ago. Though most of the residents evacuated the town when faced with the impending attack, accounts of some who stayed were vivid, such as this quote from a young girl: “For long hours, the only sounds that greeted our ears were the whizzing and moaning of shells and the crash of falling bricks and timber.”

At other stations, guests can see demonstrations of a soldier loading a cannon or loading and firing a musket and learn about the process involved and how the weapons worked.

In addition to the interpreters’ discussions, park rangers will lead programs at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., in which they will take guests on a half-hour tour along the Stone Wall at Sunken Road, the most famous part of the battlefield, relating some of the stories about what occurred there and the layout of the battle.

Visitors will also learn about period baseball of the Civil War era, including aspects that are the same in the sport today, such as the general look and feel of the ball and diamond. They will also discover what was different, such as rules that catching a ball hit after one bounce or throwing the ball and striking a runner were considered “outs.”

In addition, young visitors can earn their junior ranger patch during the event by completing the activities and answering the questions in a booklet that will be available on site.

The day’s activities will climax with an evening concert at 6:30, featuring sea shanties and Civil War tunes performed by singers and musicians with banjos and fiddles.

“Folks may recognize some songs, such as ‘The Battle Hymn of the Republic,’ and they may be introduced to songs that conveyed the feelings and humor of some of the soldiers, such as ‘Hard Tack,’” said Maugle. “‘Hard Tack’ is a take-off on a popular song of the era, ‘Hard Times,’ in a version that included lyrics such as ‘Hard Tack, come agin no more! You are moldy and wormy’—referring to the dried cracker that was a staple in their rations.”

“Every member of the family will find something to engage with in the Living History Day’s offerings, whether you are someone who is very interested in the Civil War or someone who is not familiar with the history of the times but whose curiosity may be sparked through some experience,” said Maugle, whose own career choice was influenced in part by an interpretive program he experienced in his youth. “The reenactors are passionate about their avocation and are happy to converse with guests as long as they wish. Some are members of organizations such as the Third United States Infantry that is based in Fredericksburg and Civil War Civilians of Spotsylvania. They love what they do and are eager for you to engage with them and their stories.”