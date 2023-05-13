Name: Ann Black

Connection to Fredericksburg region: Resident since 1973. Moved to be near my sister and her family and escape the trauma/drama of divorce in a small town.

I was inspired to write a book because: I realized many years ago that to heal from a sorrow-filled, traumatic childhood and young married life, I had to face all the pain. When I could face the pain, I began to feel at peace with my past. Then I began to share my story with others who might be struggling in their lives. Then more and more people told me how my story, my courage and strength helped them with their sadness and pain, and that I should write a book. It took a while for me to be mentally and emotionally able to undertake the task.

Favorite time/place to write: Much of it I had written at different times in my life. Some I wrote in my home late at night following the first wave of the COVID epidemic. Finally, I put it all together in my office at different times.

Future plans as an author: No future plans to write again.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: It was very difficult, time-consuming, frustrating and emotional process.

My advice for those trying to write a book: As a first-time author, I knew nothing about publishing a book. I would recommend that the publisher be highly recommend.

About my work

Book title: “Focus on the F WordS”

Summary: My life story of family deaths, desperation, depression heavily peppered with fear and poverty. My prescriptions were faith, family, forgiveness and lots of hard work.

Publisher: Page Publishing

Publication date: January 2023

Genre: Self-improvement

Who should read my book? Mature and young adults. I personally do not think it is suitable for preteens.

You can buy my book: Via major online sources.