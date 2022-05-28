Local Author Spotlight: Bradley Gates

Short plot summary: The tragic deaths of two fathers occur within a two-week period in early 1952. The surviving family members are brought together by the vision and love of retired Marine, Pappy Smith, who is grandfather to one boy, and next-door neighbor to the other. After high school, the boys go to college together, but a deceitful coach reignites the boy’s desire to join the Marine Corps. When stationed in California, the young Marines visit Disneyland and meet two beautiful cousins. Both couples fall in love and the four of them share their lives and depend on each other, navigating and overcoming the challenges of: duty in Vietnam, WIA, college degrees, Marine Corps drill instructor duty, Vietnam again, MIA, a new baby, marriage. “Two Good Men” tells of the challenges of service, and wonderful love, of the two men and women, and how they interact in everything they do in their lives.