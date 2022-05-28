Local Author Spotlight: Bradley Gates

Name: Bradley M. Gates
Website: twogoodmenbook.com
Email: twogoodmenbook@gmail.com
Connection to Fredericksburg region: Assigned to Quantico in 1986. Lived in the area since then.
I was inspired to write a book by: Jim Webb in the 1980s.
Favorite time/place to write: Whenever I get motivated; at the kitchen table.
Future plans: I may rewrite my nonfiction book about the battle of Saipan—”The Last Great Banzai.”
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: It’s very challenging for a new author.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Don’t get discouraged when things get tough/frustrating.
Book title: “Two Good Men”
Short plot summary: The tragic deaths of two fathers occur within a two-week period in early 1952. The surviving family members are brought together by the vision and love of retired Marine, Pappy Smith, who is grandfather to one boy, and next-door neighbor to the other. After high school, the boys go to college together, but a deceitful coach reignites the boy’s desire to join the Marine Corps. When stationed in California, the young Marines visit Disneyland and meet two beautiful cousins. Both couples fall in love and the four of them share their lives and depend on each other, navigating and overcoming the challenges of: duty in Vietnam, WIA, college degrees, Marine Corps drill instructor duty, Vietnam again, MIA, a new baby, marriage. “Two Good Men” tells of the challenges of service, and wonderful love, of the two men and women, and how they interact in everything they do in their lives.
Publisher: Koehler Books, Virginia Beach
Publication date: May 24, 2022
Genre: Marine Corps/Romance
Who should read my book? Citizens who admire service to our country, anyone who admires friendship and loyalty, veterans of military service, those who admire the qualities of respect and good manners toward others, everyone who enjoys when young love is identified and shared between young people
You can buy my book at: Amazon, Barnes and Noble, etc.