Name: Gary T. Taylor

Connection to Fredericksburg region: Raised in and live in Caroline County.

I was inspired to write a book because: I think grief and loss inspired me to write this book, which met with my passion to help others navigate it along with navigating everyday life issues. I wanted to help people who may be dealing with everyday life issues but not know where to begin on how to address them.

Favorite time/place to write: I like to write at night, but it varies. Place does not really matter, creativity will happen anywhere when it is ready.

Future plans as an author: I plan on writing a few more books, possibly. I also am looking to do some book signings and looking for speaking engagements around the book.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: Have a detailed plan and timeline for writing, editing and publishing. Knowing the publishing timeline helps set expectations on release date, editing and finishing rough drafts.

My advice for those trying to write a book: Just start writing. Have a loose outline and just write. You can and will be coming back to edit anyways. Just write!!

About my work

Book title: “Refresh: The Journey to Find Peace”

Short plot summary: This self-help memoir discusses the day-to-day struggles that most people face but rarely speak on. It dissects the way we normalize these stressors as part of life’s journey while neglecting the byproducts that often weigh heavily on our mind, body and spirit. It’s a story of self-awareness, healing, resilience and prayer that ultimately led to the author’s path of finding peace.

Publisher: Liftbridge Publishing

Publication date: Oct. 1, 2022

Genre: Self-Help, Memoir, Mental Health

Who should read my book? Any and everyone who can relate to having to navigate life issues, mental health, losing a loved one, balancing school and life, navigating transitions in life, self-awareness and more!

You can buy my book: Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Books-A-Million