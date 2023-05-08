Name: James W. Haley, Jr.

Connection to Fredericksburg: A Fredericksburg-area resident since 1972, I have worked as a judge on the Court of Appeals of Virginia since 2005. Before becoming a judge, I was the commonwealth's attorney for King George County from 1973 to 1976.

Inspired to write a book because: of my love of history (especially American participation in World War I), philosophy and geology.

What I learned about the publishing process: Commercial self publishing concerns, as contrasted with established publishing houses, are not worthwhile.

Advice for those who want to write a book: As lightning precedes thunder, think before you write. Have a work in your mind, in some detail, before you begin the writing process.

About my work

Book title: "Buddy Green"

Plot summary: "Buddy Green" is the story of a young man raised on a farm in Culpeper at the turn of the 20th century. It traces his journey to New York City and to Brest and Paris and the battlefields of the American Meuse-Argonne offensive in World War I. The novel explores his education by his family and by a beloved Scottish professor, who introduces him to philosophy and geology. The narrative traces Buddy’s personal experience of first love, and, finally, the evolution of his thoughts on the validity of religious certainties — toward a striking conclusion.

Publisher: Amazon

Publication date: 2022

Genre: Historical fiction, based upon an actual individual.

Who should read the book? Those attracted by the plot summary.

You can buy the book: Amazon or Kindle.