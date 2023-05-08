Name: Jen Finelli

Connection to Fredericksburg: Spent my teens and preteens in the Fredericksburg area, wrote as a teenager for The Free Lance–Star's teen page, and went to high school at Colonial Forge in Stafford County.

I was inspired to write a book because: My little brother and I used to run around the woods pretending to wield space-weapons and fight space tyranny. I attended martial arts classes in Fredericksburg, and with the tutelage of my mother learned a staff fighting style that became seminal in my science fiction series. I've always enjoyed transformative fiction, like "Perelandra" or "Space Opera" — works that leave you with a part of them in your heart so that you will live differently. But it wasn't until I went through medical school and the military and began to experience PTSD and physical pain for myself that my story became transformative. A fictional story can't give back the lives I've seen ruined by assault or un-see the dead children I've held in my arms, but learning to understand the pain in the universe didn't just make me a better writer; it began to make me first a worse, and then a better, person. We each — you, me, the reader — have suffering in our lives that actually can become a transformative story that we can tell in fiction, in carpentry, in charity work, in whatever medium through which we live our lives. Suffering can break us, or it can make us. And that's what inspires me to write: I'm exploring turning my chronic pain into something beautiful.

Favorite time/place to write: I was a world traveler before I became traditionally published, so I enjoyed writing on the bullet train in Japan and under the tropical trees in Paraguay. But I like to write in bed best.

Future plans as an author: Wordfire press has been exceptionally good to me. Book 4 of the Neodymium Chronicles might be the last of the series, so I'm looking to see if I'll write spin-offs for them, or focus a bit on some of the video game and other writing I'm hoping to do.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: Apparently it's a 1 in 100,000 chance to get traditionally published in the U.S. I am utterly grateful I've been given that chance by a publishing company that's published industry giants like SFWA presidents and even the works of Frank Herbert. Persistence and gratefulness are everything. This was 15 years in coming.

My advice for those trying to write a book: Join critters.org. It'll help you get better at editing your work. I met my amazing mentor, James Beamon, through that site before he became an SFWA director, even. Be patient and learn when to take correction and when to stand your ground — usually it's best to take the advice.

About my work

Titles of my books: "Neodymium Exodus," "Neodymium Betrayal," "Neodymium Sacrifice"

Plot summaries: In "Neodymium Exodus," Lem’s a mace-wielding teen space-ninja in a universe of sentient insectoids, purple jungles and insane electromagnetic fields. She solves most problems by hitting harder, and never plays by her enemy's rules — until she's captured by a zealot bent on curing the universe from heterogeneity. "Neodymium Betrayal" is about Jei Bereens, who faces an archenemy as slippery as the grime on his gun, but freedom fighters all around the galaxy look to him for help. In "Neodymium Sacrifice," Lem is exiled after going AWOL to save her world, and a vague prophecy plagues her isolation. Jei is one of Lem’s only contacts with her old life. Once his command team’s golden boy, Jei’s now under constant surveillance as a distrusted super-weapon. Worse, he is struggling to break free of the childhood rival who’s learned to trap him in his mind. That rival, Jared Diebol, has created a mind-control device that may finally turn Jei into the world-destroying machine he needs to end this war. Between Jei’s struggle for freedom, Lem’s desperation to escape her destiny, and Diebol’s hunt for control — someone has to give, and someone has to die.

Publisher: Wordfire Press

Publication Date: October 2021 through Dec. 6, 2022

Genre: Science fiction space opera

Who should read my books? Reading is like dating, and I'm looking for the soft-hearted adventurer who wants to find meaning in suffering and asks the bigger questions in life. Readers seeking diverse female and multiracial characters without the cultural limitations and stereotypes of the 21st century will enjoy my work, too. I'm really hunting that gentle, patient dreamer who prefers "The Arrival" over J.J. Abrams’ new "Star Trek," tea over coffee, RPGs over FPSs, Video Game High School over High School Musical, and solo sports over team sports. This reader — perhaps an introvert who loves nature, poetry and beauty — enjoys all science casually but finds themselves more at home with sociological or biological science fiction than purely mechanical engineering, weaponry or military sci-fi. They like fairytales and old things you find in attics, and they may have read "Perelandra" at some point. They’re not easily offended, not because they don’t have opinions, but because they can see things from multiple points of view. In countries with two-party systems, this person might vote third party — and if they don’t, they don’t agree wholeheartedly with the party they do support. They ask questions if they go to church — they're that person who's afraid to raise their hand, but can't stop doing it, because they need more than surface crap. They have an unusual hobby, like aquaponics, model trains, miniature table-top RPG, woodturning, medieval pottery, ASMR, or actual underwater basket weaving. And they probably have an opinion on the Oxford comma.