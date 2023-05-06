Name: McKamie Wilson

Connection to Fredericksburg region: I’ve lived in Virginia since 1966; in Midlothian until I moved to Staunton in 2021. The regional connection is more Culpeper than Fredericksburg. In 1963, I was hitch-hiking from my home in Decatur, Georgia, straight up Route 29 on my way to my next duty station at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. It was a bitter cold and snowy night and just north of Charlottesville a woman and her husband stopped and offered me a ride. It took almost two hours to get to Culpeper because of the weather, and the couple suggested that I stay the night in their home. The next morning, they provided breakfast and drove me almost to Brandy, where they waited until I got my next ride toward New Jersey. My mother raised me in the Southern tradition, which requires a written acknowledgement to a good deed delivered, so I wrote a long thank you letter to the couple who had been so kind to me. The woman asked her niece to help her write a response to “the soldier they found on Route 29” and started a correspondence with the niece that carried me through my first Army tour of duty in Southeast Asia. We got married one month before I left for my second tour in Southeast Asia. We were married for 50 years.

I was inspired to write a book because: I was the sports editor of my high school newspaper but I was getting bored writing lines like “Billy Jenkins barreled through the North Druid Hills line like” — choose one: “a mule through a cotton field,” “a bull through a wooden fence” or “an elephant through a stand of bamboo.” When I expressed my feelings to Mrs. Cotton, my English teacher and the newspaper’s teacher adviser, she asked me to give her an example of what I wanted to do. The result was a monthly “social observation” column written from the point of view of a Spanish immigrant student that lasted until I graduated. After that, writing became an outlet that produced dozens of vignettes, scenes and short stories. All of them stored in boxes and, later, on my computer until a close friend suggested that I put some of the stories in a book.

Favorite time/place to write: Whenever an idea that has been rumbling around in my brain becomes a bloom. It can be any time: day, night, at a ball game, out on a hike, or while driving in the countryside. I never know.

Future plans as an author: I have three books (novels) outlined or half-written. It’s simply a matter of time.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: It ain’t easy! It takes a ton of effort and time and, sometimes you just have to take a chance.

My advice for those trying to write a book: Just do it! The first one probably won’t be perfect, but the next one will be better. You gain experience with each successive step. And, always, write about people, places, and things you know. If you do that, the after effects will surprise you.

About my work

Book title: “What These Eyes Have Seen”

Short plot summary: Fourteen short stories about life, people I have met, places I have been, and things I have seen.

Publisher: Austin Macauley Publishers, LLC

Publication date: June 2021

Genre: Short Stories

Who should read my book? Anyone 18 and older (The more the merrier!)

You can buy my book: through Amazon or Austin Macauley