Local Author Spotlight: Sharon Hewitt Rawlette

Name: Sharon Hewitt Rawlette

Connection to Fredericksburg region: I was born in Fredericksburg and have lived most of my life in King George, with stints in New York City, Boston, and Paris.

I was inspired to write a book because: I’ve been writing since I was a student at Chancellor Elementary School and used to make my own “books” by folding and stapling together the green handwriting paper we used to learn cursive in the second grade. I’ve always thought story telling was magical, but I also have a very analytical side. In college, I was writing a lot of fiction (mostly screenplays, actually), but at the same time, I discovered philosophy and ended up doing a PhD in philosophy at New York University. So my first published book was in philosophical ethics. And then I ended up having some strange spiritual/paranormal experiences that led me to do a huge amount of research into extraordinary human experiences and what they can tell us about the deeper nature of reality. I’ve published three books so far around that topic: first a book on coincidences/synchronicities, then a memoir about my own spiritual journey, and then a book on the evidence for life after death.

Favorite time/place to write: I love writing in the morning. That’s when my mind is clearest. And my favorite spot is on my back deck overlooking the woods. I love the sunshine and the sound of the birds.

Future plans as an author: I’m currently doing research for a new philosophy book, actually. My book on ethics from 2016 has been getting a fair amount of attention, and I’ve gotten a grant from the Future Fund Regranting Program to write a sequel that connects my work in ethics to philosophy of mind.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: Writing can often seem overwhelming, even when it’s just a 1,000-word essay. In fact, sometimes the shortest pieces are the hardest to write! But I’ve learned that the most important thing is just to start, and then to take the next step, and the next. If you keep coming back to the page and adding a little more or refining a bit here, a bit there, soon what once seemed like a very daunting project will start to take form. It just takes a tremendous amount of patience, and the ability to keep shooting for something that you can’t see quite yet—trusting that it’s out there and that it will eventually come together.

My advice for those trying to write a book: Be patient. Writing takes an enormous amount of time and effort. It’s definitely not a way to get rich quick (or even slowly). But the process itself can be extremely rewarding. So take joy in every milestone, in every small victory. And eventually they will start to add up into a finished product you can be proud of.

About my books: “The Source and Significance of Coincidences: A Hard Look at the Extraordinary Evidence,” 2019: An exploration of the many different explanations given for people’s experiences with apparently meaningful coincidences/synchronicities and their strengths and weaknesses. “The Supreme Victory of the Heart: A Memoir of Loss, Loss, and Synchronicity,” 2020: A very personal story about the way my French fiancé’s announcement that he was leaving me for an old flame led me to a spiritual transformation. “Beyond Death: The Best Evidence for the Survival of Human Consciousness,” 2021: Runner-up in the Bigelow Institute for Consciousness Studies 2021 essay contest, a concise overview of the evidence pointing to life after death.

Who should read my books? My books are geared to people who are curious about unusual human experiences, the kind that push the boundaries of what we consider “real.” They’re for people who want to think deeply about the implications of such experiences, for our understanding of the universe and our place in it.

You can buy my books: The easiest place to find my books is online. They’re available from most online retailers.