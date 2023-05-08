Name: Sirrah Medeiros

Connection to Fredericksburg region: We have lived in Stafford for almost 20 years. As a military family, we popped out of the area for a brief time, but we kept our home in Stafford, returned in 2009, and continue to live in the area since our military retirement.

I was inspired to write a book because: I enjoyed writing as an adolescent and still have a book I wrote and illustrated in my sixth-grade art class. My teacher wrote that she enjoyed it so much, I should hold on to it and publish it when I was older. Well, I didn’t publish that children’s story yet, but my love for writing continued to grow, although I didn’t pursue writing fiction as an adult until much later. Around 2009–2010, I was writing horror short stories and had several published. I also published a collection of poetry and prose in 2014, "Seasons of Sentiment." My recent book, "Secrets of Mother," is a continuation of a short story published in 2010. I felt the character and plot line had more to tell and should be developed into a series. However, work and family commitments had me put the idea away for years, until I left corporate life to pursue my creative interests a decade later. The Cristiane Bradford series began in 2021 with a short prequel, "The Emerald Curse."

Favorite time/place to write: When I decided to leave my career, one priority I had was to incorporate more life balance and activities I enjoy into my routine. So every day I walk or hike with our rescue dogs and then settle down at the computer to write late morning into mid-afternoon. Sometimes, in pleasant weather, I will write on the deck and stop periodically to play fetch with our dogs, but usually I am at my desk when crafting a manuscript. Harley, our lab-mix rescue, will curl up at my feet, while Bruce sprawls outside the doorway waiting for a break so we can play in the backyard.

Future plans as an author: My plan is to continue to write as long as I am able. My motto, originally stated by rabbi Hillel the Elder and often quoted, “If not now, when?” is (to me) about making moments count, pursuing goals, and focusing on what matters: family, love, passions and life balance. I plan to have book two in the Cristiane Bradford series released this summer or early fall. I've been working on a passion project for the past few years. A project I promised my late brother, Robert, I would see to publication. A fictionalization of some of his life experiences will culminate in a crime thriller novel slated for release soon. As with many writers, I have notes for dozens of projects, with more coming to mind every day. The fun in writing comes from the characters, watching them spring to life from a thought to a developed personality, and then creating a world outside of our own where the pages pull readers into the fictional world. I hope readers are so engrossed in the story they can escape their real-world worries or troubles for a while.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: It’s a marathon, not a sprint. You’re going to make mistakes, but keep going. It’s well worth it. I’ve also learned there are so many authors, illustrators, editors, formatters, publishers who will answer questions and help you on your journey. Not every reader is your audience and that’s okay. Don’t be afraid to ask questions and learn from others who have experience or tips to share. It’s not an easy business, and in many ways is more difficult than I imagined, but the key is that I enjoy the process.

My advice for those trying to write a book: Do it. Commit to sitting down and writing the story you want to tell. Don’t let fear hold you back. Life is too short for doubt or hesitation. Don’t compare yourself to other writers or where they are on their journey. Everyone’s measure of success is different. Determine what you want to accomplish with your book(s), what your measure of success is for you, and keep that in mind. Your manuscript will not be perfect in your first round. It may not be on your fifth or sixth edit, but keep at it and hire a professional editor (or query an agent/publisher) before you publish your work. Don’t take critique personally, but see it as an opportunity to improve your work and carry those lessons into your future projects. Join groups whose members have the same genre interests as you, but also open yourself to groups and people offering a wide range of perspectives and levels of experience.

About my work

Book titles: "The Emerald Curse" (prequel), "Secrets of Mother" (Book One)

Short plot summaries: "Secrets of Mother" follows the novella prequel, "The Emerald Curse," on Cristiane Bradford’s journey as a new witch, a bright young woman set to take the world of creatures by storm.

Publisher: Tundra Swan Press

Publication date: October 2022

Genre: Dark Fantasy

Who should read my books? Fans of dark urban fantasy, paranormal, the occult and horror. Recommended reading age is 16 and older for language, gore, and death of secondary characters.

You can buy my books: in eBook and paperback through all major online distributors. For signed paperbacks, you can reach me through my website.