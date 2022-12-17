Local Author Spotlight: Spencer Antoine Carey

Name: Spencer Antoine Carey

Connection to the Fredericksburg region: I’ve owned Faded & Co. Barbershop since 2016 and Faded & Co. Barber Academy since 2020 in Fredericksburg. I am an alumni of Massaponax High School and have resided in the city since 2014.

My inspiration to write this book was birthed from the idea that we all have a story and the propensity to positively impact others. I feel it’s a moral obligation to share our stories.

Favorite time to write: Early in the morning when everyone is asleep and my thoughts are awake.

My future plans as an author: To continue doing what’s required of me, and that’s sharing the story that’s been given to me.

What I learned from the writing process: It it is much more difficult “writing” as opposed to “speaking” to an audience, where you can gauge how your message is being received.

My advice to those who want to write a book: Whether written on the pages of a book or not, be sure to tell your story.

About my work

Title: “From Whom Much Is Given”

About the book: Carey, a local entrepreneur and public speaker who was once incarcerated, obtained his barber’s license while in prison. He now owns Faded & Co. Barbershop and Faded & Co. Barber Academy. Carey feels it’s his moral obligation to share his story in an effort to combat recidivism and help break generational cycles of incarceration. He débuted a documentary on his life, “Fade in Full: The Story of Antoine Carey” in 2019. He wants to continue sharing his story with an aim of restoring hope in the lives of those affected by incarceration and to be a voice for the voiceless.

Publisher: Char Phelps Global Inc. & ThroneRoom Expressions Publishing

Publication date: March 10, 2022

Genre: Social activist biographies/legal education

Who should read this book? This book is for anyone whose life has ever been impacted by another’s story and feels their story may impact others.

You can purchase his book: Online at Amazon. Visit a.co/d/bJz9W9H.