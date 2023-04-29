Name: Steve Rabson

Website: My books are listed at Amazon.com; my articles can be accessed at Japanfocus.org.

Connection to Fredericksburg region: Lived here since 2011, teach in Department of Modern Languages and Literatures at University of Mary Washington.

I was inspired to write a book: to record the experiences of U.S. veterans stationed at an Army nuclear weapons storage and maintenance base in Okinawa, Japan, during the late 1960s to explain the dangers of nuclear weapons deployments for soldiers and local residents, and as increasing — not deterring — the risks of war.

Favorite time/place to write: Morning on computers in my study at home or my office in Combs Hall at UMW.

Future plans as an author: To continue writing books and articles about Japan, focusing mostly on Okinawa, and translating Japanese literature.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: Not to be deterred by rejections. Take into consideration whatever criticisms are offered by publishers for revisions when submitting the manuscript to the next publisher.

My advice for those trying to write a book: Think carefully about what audience of readers your book is intended for, and also choose publishers for submission with this in mind. Have a summary and at least one polished chapter ready for submission.

About my work

Book title: “Training and Deployment of America’s Nuclear Cold Warriors in Asia: Keepers of Armageddon”

Plot summary: First-person accounts of veterans stationed at an Army nuclear weapons storage base in Okinawa during the late 1960s in the context of Cold War tensions, the proposal to use them in the Vietnam War, and the grossly disproportionate U.S. military presence in Okinawa that continues to this day.

Publisher: Cambridge Scholars Publishing, U.K.

Publication date: August 2022

Genre: History and soldiers’ autobiographies

Who should read my book? Anyone interested in military history, the Cold War, the dangers of nuclear weapons deployments abroad, or the personal experiences of soldiers stationed at a nuclear weapons storage and maintenance base in an Asian country.

You can buy my book: Directly from the publisher at this link: cambridgescholars.com/product/978-1-5275-8654-3. Discount code: PROMO25.