Local Author Spotlight: Tangarika Canada

Name: Tangarika Canada

Connection to Fredericksburg region: I am a Fredericksburg native and have resided here my entire life.

I was inspired to write a book because: My story was inspired by my struggle growing up in a poor, unbalanced family dynamic, and the effect that had on my mental health and the unpleasant people I met along the way.

Favorite time/place to write: I love to write at night when it is quiet. That is when my thoughts race the most.

Future plans as an author: I plan on writing and publishing a sequel.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: My advice for those trying to write a book: The most informative information I can offer to someone wanting to write a book is first get an agent. Always make time to invest in your work. You must market your work, and teach it to the reader. Never be afraid to tell your story. We all have one and I am sure that most will relate.

ABOUT MY BOOK

Book title: “Inmate Tales: Preditors and Prey”

Short plot summary: My stories explore how I made the mistakes of dating inmates when love, attention and resources were lacking at home. These relationships cost me my education, money, health and overall sanity. All unto which landed me within the concrete jungle to live life as an inmate myself. My story tells my mindset and how I survived living life with desperate, cutthroat individuals.

Publication date: March 9, 2022

Genre: Memoir

Who should read my book? My book appeals to both memoir and urban readers. In addition, it resonates with individuals who have mental health issues and an unbalanced home life. It is a book for adults and millennials to easily read and understand.

You can buy my book at: My book is available for sale at authorhouse.com, as well as Amazon, Barnes and Noble Kindle and other outlets.