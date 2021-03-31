Local Entertainment Roundup: April 1-8

2 fridayOnline: Children’s Youth Theater: “The Story (Story of the Bible),” through Sunday. 7 p.m. $25. cytfredericksburg.org.
3 saturdayEaster egg hunt, Rikki’s Refuge Animal Sanctuary. Egg hunt, treats, visit and feed the animals. Noon–2 p.m. Free. Reservations required. events@rikkisrefuge.org.
Tartan Day, in front of the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St. Display of Scottish items and members answer questions about the Scottish Society of Fredericksburg. 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Free. facebook.com/events/201885011708360.
Spring Market, Strangeways Brewing, 350 Lansdowne Road. Vendors, beer, wine, seltzer and music by DJ 360. Noon–5 p.m. Free entry.
FXBG Brew Fest, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Craft beer, wine and spirits, music and food. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. $30–$40. No one under the age of 21 admitted. COVID guidelines will be followed. fredbrewfest.com.
Online: Children’s Youth Theater: “The Story (Story of the Bible).” 7 p.m. See Friday’s listing.
4 sundayOnline: Children’s Youth Theater: “The Story (Story of the Bible).” 5 p.m. See Friday’s listing.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, wood furniture and basketry; and driftwood sculpture of a horse, by artist Mary Wenz. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance); jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “A Change of Season,” paintings by Karen Julihn, through May 2. First Friday reception 6-8 p.m. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Metal Dreams,” works by Pat Andrews, March 30 to May 2. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Spring’s Spirit of Renewal and New Life.” Through April. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. First Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. First Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” (opening April 3); “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist’s Choice.” Members’ Gallery: “The Lasting Alure of Paint – Part 1,” works by Bob Worthy. Through April. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: “Beauty in the Rough: Preliminary Sketches and Drawings by Gari Melchers,” through June 1. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last tour at 3:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Visitor Center. Masks required indoors. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
Hirshhorn Museum: Online: “Talking to Our Time,” series of free public discussions with global artists, through May 26. Available on YouTube, Facebook Live and Zoom (registration is required for participation). hirshhorn.si.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Power of a Word,” through May 2. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
National Air and Space Museum: Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Sonya Clark: Tatter, Bristle, and Mend,” through May 31; “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe. Through April 18. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org.
The Phillips Collection: Online: Livestreamed performances honoring museum’s centennial celebration, January to May, free; registration required. phillipscollection.org.
Sammy T’s Restaurant: Art exhibit and sale to benefit Moss Free Clinic. Oil paintings, acrylic, photographs, prints and woven art for sale with all proceeds going to Moss Free Clinic, which provides quality medical services to eligible individuals ages 18-64. Through April 5.
Tappahannock Art Guild: Spring Show, featuring works by guild and guest artists with decorations provided by local teacher Joyce Crowne–Wilkins using bright art pieces created by her elementary school students. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. In April, hours will extend to noon to 4 p.m. Fridays.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: Online: “Close to Home,” Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle’s virtual art exhibition, through April 25. Features 61 pieces of art from 39 artists from Virginia working in varied mediums: oil, acrylic, colored pencil, photography, watercolor, jewelry, fiber and mixed media. firnewfarmartistscircle.com/exhibits, woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.
music
The Birchmere: Gene Noble with Karen Linette, April 1; John Kadlecik: Solo Acousti’Lectric, April 2; Anthony Brown and group therAPy, April 3. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Groove Music Hall: Jesse James Dupree, April 16; Dominion Bike Fest with Molly Hatchet, April 17; Radio Romance, April 24; Colt Ford, May 1. Limited capacity. Purchase tickets and read about COVID-19 guidelines at thegroovemusichall.com.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home: Dunbar Saxophone Quartet, 7:15 p.m. April 1. Free. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Online: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Front Row: Arnaud Sussmann, violin, April 2 at 7 p.m. Free. modlin.richmond.edu.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; lecture series; drama book club; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: CATharsis Pandemic Theatre: “Three Women and an Onion”; and “So Long As We Both Shall Live,” a Valentine’s Day reading of Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s Sonnet 43 and William Shakespeare’s Sonnet 18. Available on YouTube. cattheatre.com.
Folger Library: Online: O.B. Hardison Folger Poetry Series: Michael Collier and Monica Sok will read work in response to The Phillips Collection’s centenary exhibition. Followed by live Q&A with the poets and Elsa Smithgall, senior curator at The Phillips Collection. 6:30 p.m. April 13. In collaboration with The Phillips Collection. $15 suggested with $5 minimum. Also available: “Macbeth,” 2008 production conceived and directed by Teller (of Penn & Teller) and Aaron Posner, streaming for free on YouTube; “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances; “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show on Instagram Live. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason School of Theater: “Are You There?” 8 p.m. April 9. Free; registration required. Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu.
Kennedy Center: Online: Arts Across America series, with focus on cultural leadership and public healing; new episodes every other Saturday at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live, YouTube and the Kennedy Center website. Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre: Online: “Something Brilliant: The Rise and Fall of the IllumiNation Cult,” a MET original film. $24. marylandensemble.org.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” a series of weekly free, online concerts, podcasts and special events; “The Olney Home Hour,” a monthly revue celebrating the season with songs and skits. olneytheatre.org.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, through July 28. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “Signature Features,” with five fully produced shows streaming on demand and released on an ongoing basis throughout the year, $200 per household; $35 single tickets for “Simply Sondheim” (streaming through April 16) and “Daniel J. Watts’ The Jam: Only Child” (streaming through May 7). Also available: “Signature Vinyl,” a tribute to the golden age of the turntable; “Sigworks,” virtual readings of new plays by local playwrights; and “The Signature Show,” best of Signature’s past, present and future with new episodes every other Wednesday. sigtheatre.org.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Online: “Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran,” April 1-18. woollymammoth.net.
family
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor and indoor attractions are open. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online: art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history/.
Science Museum of Virginia: Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
Stage Door Productions: “The Wizard of Oz” performance-based youth camp, April 5 to June 4, with rehearsals on Wednesdays and Fridays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Ages 7-18. $175 for the first child and $25 for each additional sibling. stagedoorproductions.org.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Food and Wine Festival, featuring roller coasters and attractions, international food and beverages, and live entertainment. Thursdays through Sundays from April 2 to May 23. $49.99 and up. Reservations required. With enhanced health and safety measures and limited capacity. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Dino Safari: Drive-thru experience featuring 40 full-size animatronic dinosaurs. Through April 11 at The Plateau at National Harbor, Md. $49.95 per vehicle of up to seven individuals; advance purchase is strongly recommended. DinoSafari.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Online: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.