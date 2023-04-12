Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

13 thursday

Cirque Italia Water Circus, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Family entertainment, animal-free show. 7:30 p.m. Ticket pricing and tickets at 941/704-8572; cirqueitalia.com/tickets.

Evening with an Expert: Charles G. McDaniel, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Generals Washington, Weedon, Mercer and Woodford and local sites related to these historical figures that people can still visit today. 7–8:30 p.m. Free. Reservations required. famva.org/evening-with-an-expert-fredericksburgs-leadership-in-the-revolution.

“Pride and Prejudice,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $20–$25. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through May 7. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

14 friday

Spring Yard Sale, Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road. 7 a.m.–4 p.m. Proceeds benefit senior scholarship program for county high school students.

Film: “Rock & Roll on the Ed Sullivan Show,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (CBS-TV, 1950s–1970s) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Cirque Italia Water Circus, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds. See April 13 listing.

Nick McAlister, Gourmeltz, 10013 Patriot Highway. Acoustic rock, blues, country, oldies and originals. 7–10 p.m. Free. 540/300-7001; gourmeltz.com.

UMW Philharmonic Season Finale, University of Mary Washington Dodd Auditorium, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m.

“Little Shop of Horrors,” 810 Caroline St. 8 p.m. $25. onthestage.tickets/fredericksburg-theatre-ensemble.

“Pride and Prejudice,” UMW Theatre. See April 13 listing.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See April 13 listing.

15 saturday

Cooking Autism race and festival, Pratt Park, 120 River Road, Stafford. One-mile, 5K or 10K races, music, food trucks, vendors, games, family fun for all ages and abilities. 8–10 a.m. cookingautism/race.

Spring Yard Sale, Chancellor Ruritan Club. 7 a.m.–noon. See April 14 listing.

Virginia Osprey Festival, Town Hill, Colonial and Washington avenues, Colonial Beach. Presentations, exhibitions and family activities. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. $10–$20. Town Hill events are free. virginiaospreyfestival.org.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival, Chandler Ballroom, University Center, 1600 College Ave. Film screenings, raffle, bake sale, popcorn and local outreach groups. 5:30–8:30 p.m. $20–$60. riverfriends.org/events.

“Here Today, Gone Tomorrow: The American Circus,” Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. Presentation by LaVahn Hoh. 3–4 p.m. Free. louisaarts.org.

Film: “Good Morning Blues,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Various, 1960s–1970s) 2 p.m. “Zardoz” (20th Century Fox, 1974) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Fried chicken dinner, Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Auxiliary, 29361 Elys Ford Road, Richardsville. 4–7 p.m. Eat in or take out. $10 adults, $5 kids 6–12; kids 5 and under eat free with an adult if eating in. All take out dinners are $10. 540/399-1122.

Tavern Wine Fest, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. 11 a. m.–4 p.m. $12, includes wine glass for tastings. Food and other wine-related vendors will be on hand. Earth Day celebration and Heathsville Farmers Market, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

Cirque Italia Water Circus, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds. 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. See April 13 listing.

UMW Jazz Festival, University of Mary Washington Dodd Auditorium, 1301 College Ave. Featuring the USAF Airmen of Note. 7:30 p.m. Free.

Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg: “Love + Longing,” Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne St. 2 and 7 p.m. $5–$15. ccfbg.org.

“No Laughing Matter—Exploring the Silly and Serious of Music,” James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. Fredericksburg Concert Band. 7:30 p.m. $5–$10. fredericksburgconcertband.org.

Music in the Vines, Backporch Vineyard, 16595 Wilmont Road, King George. Live music from Dave “Smitty” Smith, Enya Agerholm, Chauncey Fortune Band and Karen Jonas; wine, beer and food trucks. 11 a.m.–8 p.m. $25–$35. Ages 21 and older only. backporchvineyard.com.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Courtland High School, 6701 Smith Station Road. 6 p.m. $15. Ticket link at stepva.org.

“Yet I Stand,” Zion Church of Fredericksburg, 2222 Emancipation Highway. 5 p.m. $30. Benefits Yet Stand Inc. 703/209-6538; yetstand@gmail.com.

“Little Shop of Horrors,” 810 Caroline St. See April 14 listing.

“Pride and Prejudice,” UMW Theatre. See April 13 listing.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See April 13 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. See April 13 listing.

16 sunday

Cirque Italia Water Circus, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds. 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. See April 13 listing.

UMW Choirs Spring Concert, University of Mary Washington Seacobeck Hall. 7:30 p.m.

Chamber Concert Series, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Laurie Rose Griffith and Peter Mealy with John and Mary Vreeland. 3 p.m. Free with donations accepted at the door. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.

Garth Newel Piano Quartet, Orange Presbyterian Church, 162 W. Main St., Orange. 3 p.m. Free. A free-will offering will benefit Dignity Mission; checks may be made to Las Placitas Presbyterian Church with Dignity Mission in the memo line. orangepc.org.

“Swan Lake,” James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. 3 p.m. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Purchase tickets at FBC, 1634 Lafayette Blvd.; 540/373-0978. fredericksburgballet.com.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Courtland High School. 3 p.m. See April 15 listing.

“Little Shop of Horrors,” 810 Caroline St. 2 p.m. See April 14 listing.

“Pride and Prejudice,” UMW Theatre. 2 p.m. With AfterWords post-performance discussion. See April 13 listing.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See April 13 listing.

17 monday

St. James’ House spring opening, 1300 Charles St. Tour the St James’ House during Historic Garden Week in Virginia to see its beautiful collection of antiques, decorative arts and handsome gardens. 1–4 p.m. $5 per adult, $3 for youth 6-18, free for WHM members. Through April 22. washingtonheritagemuseums.networkforgood.com/events/54636-st-james-house-spring-opening; 540/373-5630.

18 tuesday

Historic Garden Week in Virginia. Tour of private landscapes and historic sites in King George County, plus floral and horticultural demonstrations, a native plant garden and artists. Hosted by The Rappahannock Valley Garden Club. Tour headquarters: Cedell Brooks Jr. Park, 11215 Henry Griffin Road, King George. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $40 in advance. vagardenweek.org.

19 wednesday

Walking tour: “Black Businesses & Entrepreneurship in Fredericksburg, 1787–Present,” Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Led by Gaila Sims, tour runs about two hours and includes 12 stops. 1 p.m. $20–$25.famva.org.

“The Help Desk: A One Act Comedy,” Freedom Middle School, 7315 Smith Station Road. 6:30 p.m. $5.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See April 13 listing.

20 thursday

“The Help Desk: A One Act Comedy,” Freedom Middle School. See April 19 listing.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See April 13 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See April 13 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See April 13 listing.

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

Art First Gallery: “Pretty Little Things,” all-member exhibit with focus on diminutive works of artwork no larger than 11-by-14 inches or 154 square inches. Through April 30. Media includes acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “The Pen Works: Unique Writing Instruments by Ron Rosiello,” through April 30. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Water, Water Everywhere” by Catherine Hillis, featuring watery landscapes from her travels and plein air painting escapades. Through May 7. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m. AA members’ works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. Works by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Works by pet artist Andrea Danner. Open for Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Spring Fling,” with artwork conveying a spectrum of aspects of the season, through April 30. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by guest artist Jordan Lette.

Chany’s Shear Shot Boutique: Landscapes florals and mixed media work by featured artist Taylor Stout. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m.

CoBe Workspaces: Works by featured artist Lee Valentine. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-9 p.m., with live music.

Colonial Beach Brewing: Opens for Second Friday Art walk. Brew master Casey Blaylock will host an interactive art show from 7-8 p.m. on “The Art of Brewing.”

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by painter Nancy Owens. Open for Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Colonial Beach Historical Society: Opens for the season Saturday. Hours: 1–4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Jelly bean contest, April 15-May 31, with $50 prize. To help keep the Museum open, become a member. Cost is $15 individual, $25 family, $30 business or $50 donor. To become a member, send checks to The Colonial Beach Historical Society, P.O. Box 215, Colonial Beach, VA 22443.

Darbytown Art Studio: Guest artist Kimberly Cartier, owner of Planty of Happiness. Classes available. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by assemblage artist Joan Powell. Open for Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg, VA,” “Kiwanis: Building Through Service” and “STOMP: FXBC.” famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice” all-media regional juried exhibit. Members Gallery: Works by Jim Ramsbotham. Through April 28. fccagallery.org.

Fredericksburg-Este Association: “Franco Rubini: A Vision of the World,” international images in black and white, on display through April. Venues: The Visitor Center, Salem Church Library (opening April 10, 6-7:30 p.m., Room 2) and Howell Library (April 12, 6-7:30 p.m.) fred-este.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Showcasing Lina Therese, author Pocahontas Schuck and “Fairy Jessie,” a fair tinsel hair stylist. Open for Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Art of the Drink,” a national juried exhibition. Through April 30. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: Purcell Gallery: “Happy Places,” through May 19. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works by featured artist Marcia Chaves, through June. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by local artists and makers. Open for Second Friday Art Walk 6-8:30 p.m., with music.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: “River Life: An Art Show Celebrating the Rappahannock,” through April 29. Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: New additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Red Dragon Brewery: Spring themed show with works by local artists. Sponsored by Darbytown Art Studio and Canal Quarter Arts. April 20-21, from 4-9 p.m.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor. Open for Second Friday Art Walk.

RMS Designs: Featured artist Chris McClintock, fine art photographer. Open for Second Friday Art Walk 6-9 p.m.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by local artists. Second Friday Art Walk reception 6-8:30 p.m., with free mini workshop with Debbie Stachkunas.

UMW Galleries: Ridderhof Martin Gallery: “Mirror Mirror,” a look at contemporary women artists who focus on issues of identity, through April 28. duPont Gallery: Annual Student Art Exhibition, through April 23. Hurley Convergence Center, Convergence Gallery: “Meant to be looked at,” curated by students in ARTH 317: Laboratory in Museum Studies, through Aug. 3. Cedric Rucker University Center, first floor: UMW Studio Art Senior Exhibition, April 15-23; opening reception April 21 from 5-7 p.m. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg: “Love + Longing” spring concert is all about love: love of our Creator, love among each other, longing for love, the loss of loved ones, and the joy in knowing how love goes on, even after death. Fredericksburg Baptist Church. 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. $5–$15. ccfbg.org.

The Carlyle Room: “A Tribute to the Ladies of Soul,” April 28, $40-$50. carlyleroom.com, brencore.com.

Fredericksburg Square / Waters End: Brisk, April 28. briskband.com.

Hard Times Cafe: Chase Matthew, April 21 at 6:15 p.m. With Hayden Coffman.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: 13th Anniversary Gala, with cocktail reception and special dinner, fundraiser and a live auction, performances by Green and Gold Soul, and jazz vocalist Darden Purcell. April 28. $300. hyltoncenter.org/give/anniversary-gala.

The Kennedy Center: Terrace Theater: Terje Isungset Ice Quartet, April 14-15; Eisenhower Theater: Afropop Worldwide: The African Rivers Project, April 15; Studio K: “The Water is Wide” by Moipei, April 15. kennedy-center.org.

Lake Anna Jazz Fest: May 13 from 1-7 p.m. at Cooling Pond Brewery & Winery in Mineral. Lineup includes Veronica Swift, Wyatt Michael. lakeannajazz.org.

Louisa Art Center: John Ford Coley, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. $35. louisaarts.org.

Altria Theatre: “Hamilton,” April 11-23. $49 to $169. Digital lottery available. BroadwayInRichmond.com.

American Shakespeare Center: “As You Like It” through May 14 and Sarah Ruhl’s “Eurydice” through May 13. 877/MUCH.ADO; americanshakespearecenter.com.

Ford’s Theatre: “Shout Sister Shout!” through May 13. $48–$90. fords.org.

George Mason University: Mason Opera: “Die Fledermaus,” semi-staged presentation, April 29-30 in Harris Theatre. $5-$20. music.calendar.gmu.edu.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Les Misérables,” April 11-29; Eisenhower Theater: “LEONARDISSIMO!—Leonardo da Vinci’s World and Its Waters,” multimedia presentation, April 14. kennedy-center.org.

The National Theatre: “Aladdin,” April 19-30; “My Fair Lady,” May 6-9. broadwayatthenational.com.

Olney Theatre Center: “The World Goes ‘Round,” April 19-May 21. olneytheatre.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Ragtime: The Musical,” through May 7. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “King Lear,” starring Patrick Page, through April 16. shakespearetheatre.org.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: “Our Verse in Time to Come,” a new play commissioned by the Folger Shakespeare Library. April 25-30. $10–$25. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Sesame Street Kids Weekends, with themed scavenger hunts, dance parties, games, storytime, crafts and a flower maze. Fridays–Sundays through April 23. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Stratford Hall: Hands On History Days, April 15. Educational programs include five 30-minute, experiential learning activities that allow students to explore different facets of Stratford through the lenses of history and science. Space is limited; registration required. stratfordhall.org.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play!” April 14-May 7. 804/282-2620; virginiarep.org.

Colonial Williamsburg: CW Lights, an illuminated open air experience with immersive walking tours accompanied by different 18th century music performances each night. Through April 22 in the Governor’s Palace Gardens. $12-$19. colonialwilliamsburg.org.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night with Elle Jay, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free Latin dance lesson followed by open dancing.

Ferry Farm: Dog Days at Ferry Farm, April 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Well-mannered pooches on leashes welcome. Admission is to Ferry Farm’s grounds only. Animals are not permitted in any buildings on the property. $5 adults, free for children under 17; purchase tickets at event. kenmore.org.

Ford’s Theatre: Lincoln Assassination Commemoration Activities, April 14-15, and throughout April. Includes walking tour, wreath-laying, exhibits, panel discussion and performances of “One Destiny.” Visit fords.org for the complete schedule.

Gnarly Culpeper Block Party & Brew Fest: April 29, noon-5 p.m. in the Depot District. Featuring local and regional craft brews and ciders; music by Tom Petty Tribute Band, Full Moon Fever and The Unsuitables; artisan craft vendors; and kid’s game area. General admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the gate; children 12 and under free. Unlimited tasting tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the gate. culpeperdowntown.com.

Historic Kenmore: Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community Day, April 16, 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations encouraged as space is limited. $12 adults, $6 students, ages 5 and under free. kenmore.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: 18th-Century Carpentry Demonstration with Harold Caldwell of Colonial Williamsburg, April 15; History of BBQ: Colonial Foodways virtual program, April 19; Fossil Hunting Excursions at Stratford Hall, May 7. stratfordhall.org.

