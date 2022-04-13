Local Entertainment Roundup: April 14 to April 21

14 thursday“25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $8–$25. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through May 8. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

15 fridayLight Up the Night, Lake Anna State Park, 6800 Lawyers Road, Spotsylvania. Outdoor screening of “Tangled” and floating lantern release. Gates open at 7 p.m., movie begins at dark. Free admission. Bring chairs or blanket. Concessions available for purchase. 540/854-5503; facebook.com/events/983282805932823/

“25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” UMW Theatre. See April 14 listing.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See April 14 listing.

16 saturdayEaster egg hunt, Rikki’s Refuge. Noon–2 p.m. Reservations required at events@rikkisrefuge.org.

Easter event, Braehead Farm, 1130 Tyler St. Easter Bunny, egg hunt, hayrides, scavenger hunt and prizes. 9 a.m.–6 p.m. $6–$11. 540/899-9848; braeheadfarm.com.

Book signing: “She Speaks Stories: Finding Hope, Help and Healing in a Hard World,” Barnes & Noble, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. With author Katie Hawkins. 10 a.m.

Spring Sunrise Paddle, City Dock, 207 Sophia St. 7–8:30 a.m. $28–$50. Paddle open to ages 10 and above. Bring water bottle and water shoes, no flip flops. Lifejackets, paddles and kayaks provided. riverfriends.org/event/spring-sunrise-paddle.

Earth Day and Tavern Wine Fest, Heathsville Farmers Market, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Virginia wines 11 a.m.–4 p.m. $10 includes tasting glass. Earth Day celebration and Farmers market open 9 a.m.–1 p.m. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.

UMW Philharmonic: “Rhapsody in Blue,” Dodd Auditorium. 8–10 p.m. 50th anniversary season finale, featuring world premiere of commissioned work by Brian Balmages. Free. cas.umw.edu/music/umw-philharmonic-orchestra.

“A Tribute to the Music of Motown,” The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. $35–$40. thegroovemusichall.com.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

“25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” UMW Theatre. 2 and 7:30 p.m. See April 14 listing.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See April 14 listing.

18 mondayBook signing: “She Speaks Stories: Finding Hope, Help and Healing in a Hard World,” Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. With author Katie Hawkins. 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

19 tuesdayRappahannock River Waterfowl Show, White Stone Firehouse, 579 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. Variety of wildfowl art including original paintings, prints, decorative carvings, working decoys, folk art carvings, photography, and bronze sculpture available to view and buy. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $8, children under 12 are admitted free with adult. Lunch available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the White Stone Volunteer Fire Department. rrws.org.

20 wednesdayRappahannock River Waterfowl Show, White Stone Firehouse. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. See April 19 listing.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See April 14 listing.

21 thursdayUMW Music Department Student Recital, 304 Pollard Hall. 3:30–4:30 p.m.

Live music at the Co-op: Ernie Ackermann and John McGee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. 6–7:30 p.m. Free. fredericksburgfood.coop.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See April 14 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See April 14 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See April 14 listing.

local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

The Artists’ Alliance: Works by wildlife photographer Jim Hazzard. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members on display. Through May 8. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “Feathers, Fin & Fur,” works by wildlife painter Curtiss Poormon. artfirstgallery.com.

Artspace: Juried All Media Exhibition, through April 16. Juror’s talk: April 16, 2 p.m. artspacegallery.org.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Singin’ in the Rain” all-member show, through May 1. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Celebrate the Season,” through May 1. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Works by local artists. 540/760-5661.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce (new address 216 N. Irving Ave.): Works by Micki Costello.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Assemblage art by Joan Powell. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice” all-media regional juried exhibit. Members’ Gallery: Works by Rebecca Carpenter and Brenda Silberman. Through April 29. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile/The Hive: New art by local makers. 804/410-2036.

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Flora and Fauna of Water Bodies,” works of Maureen Kane of Richmond. Plus works by Vicki Marckel, 102-year-old Ebbie Hynson and the owners.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Feast for the Eyes 2022,” through April. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Different Strokes,” featuring the works of Ruth Lefko and Ron Campbell. Through May 20. Purcell Gallery. louisaarts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: New works by local artists. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddlers Market: Works by local artists, vendors.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Natural wood works by Courtney Burke. Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

RMS Designs: Works by photographer Julie Henderson.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by Susan Tilt and Doris Barbee. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

Tysons Corner Center: “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,” featuring 34 artfully displayed reproductions, through April 17. Open Wednesday–Saturday 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.–5:30 p.m. $16.10-$23 for adults. Purchase tickets at chapelsistine.com.

music

Altria Theatre: The Temptations and The Four Tops, April 16. altriatheater.com.

The Birchmere: Sergio Mendes, April 14; Eaglemania, April 15; James McMurtry, April 16; The Zombies, April 18; Del Amitri, April 19; Three Dog Night, April 20; Shawn Colvin, April 22. birchmere.com.

Blue Ridge Singers: “How Can I Keep from Singing?” concert series: April 22 at Front Royal United Methodist Church; April 24 at First Baptist Church of Winchester; April 26 at All Saints Catholic Church; April 29 at Trinity Episcopal Church; May 1 at Christ Episcopal Church. Free; $10 donation suggested. blueridgesingers.org.

Folger Consort: The Roman de Fauvel: Politics and Counterpoint in Medieval France, April 22–24 at St. Mark’s Church. $35; virtual performance May 6 on-demand, $20–$50. folger.edu.

Groove Music Hall: A Tribute to the Music of Motown, April 16; The Stranger: The Billy Joel Experience, April 30. thegroovemusichall.com.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Gian Marco en Concierto, April 14. hyltoncenter.org.

theater

Arena Stage: “Catch Me If You Can,” through April 17. arenastage.org.

Ford’s Theatre: “Grace,” world-premiere musical celebrating African American food, family and tradition, through May 14. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.

Gottwald Playhouse: ”An Iliad,” presented by Quill Theatre, through April 16. “Chaos of Spirit,” socio-political dramady. May 4–8,” “Churchill,” May 14–15. DominionEnergyCenter.com.

The Kennedy Center: “Mean Girls,” April 5–24; “Shear Madness,” April 4–Oct. 2. kennedy-center.org.

Louisa Arts Center: ”The Bold, The Young and the Murdered,” 7:30 p.m. April 22-23 and 2 p.m. April 24. louisaarts.org.

The National Theatre: “Come From Away,” through April 17. Recommended for ages 10 and up. broadwayatthenational.com.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “Meteor Shower,” through April 24. $28. marylandensemble.org.

The Paramount Theater: Charlottesville Ballet’s “Connections,” May 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $20–$75. theparamount.net.

Richmond Triangle Players: “Sugar in Our Wounds,” April 20–May 14. rtriangle.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” through May 8. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre: “The Merchant of Venice,” through April 17. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “She Loves Me,” through April 24; “The Upstairs Department,” April 26–June 12. 703/820-9771; SigTheatre.org.

Synetic Theater: “Synetic Supports Ukraine,” a benefit event. April 29. All proceeds from the event will benefit United Help Ukraine. April 29. $45-$100. synetictheater.org/synetic-supports-ukraine.

UMW Theatre: “The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” through April 16. $10–$30. 540/ 654-1111; FredTix.com.

Virginia Rep: “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” by Ken Ludwig, through April 17 at the Hanover Tavern. va-rep.org.

family

Alden Theatre: “Doodle Pop,” created by BRUSH Theatre of South Korea, April 23 at 4 p.m. $15. 703/790-0123; aldentheatre.org.

Capital One Hall: ”Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live,” May 6 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. $32.75 and up. capitalonehall.com.

Dominion Energy Center: “Baby Shark Live!,” April 24th at 2 p.m. 804/814-ETIX; DominionEnergyCenter.com.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

The Kennedy Center: “Beastgirl,” world premiere based on New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Acevedo’s collection of folkloric poems. April 7–22. $20. Most enjoyed by ages 12 and up. kennedy-center.org.

STEP VA: “The Lion King, Kids!” April 30 and May 1 at Fredericksburg Christian School. For showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit Showtix4u.com and search for STEP VA Inc. stepva.org.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Sesame Street Kids Weekends, Fridays through Sundays April 1–24. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Georgetown French Market: Open-air market featuring more than 25 participating neighborhood boutiques, antique stores, restaurants, salons and galleries. April 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 1 from noon to 5 p.m. georgetownfrenchmarketdc.com.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! April 16–Oct. 10. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Prince William County Fairgrounds: Spring Carnival, with over 20 rides, games and classic carnival food. Through April 17. $5–$40. visitpwc.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

—Compiled by Tara Lee

—Compiled by Tara Lee