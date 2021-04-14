Local Entertainment Roundup: April 15-22

Kennedy Center: Online: Arts Across America series, with focus on cultural leadership and public healing; new episodes every other Saturday at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live, YouTube and the Kennedy Center website. Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: Online: “Something Brilliant: The Rise and Fall of the IllumiNation Cult,” a MET original film, $24; and “Loving Frederick,” interactive Zoom show, 8 p.m. Saturdays starting April 17. marylandensemble.org.

Olney Theatre Center: Online: “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” a series of weekly free, online concerts, podcasts and special events; “The Olney Home Hour,” a monthly revue celebrating the season with songs and skits. olneytheatre.org.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, through July 28. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.