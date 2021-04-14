Local Entertainment Roundup: April 15-22

15 thursdayOnline: Author John Matteson. He talks about his new book, “A Worse Place Than Hell,” which illuminates three harrowing months of the Civil War leading up to and after the Battle of Fredericksburg. Moderated by Civil War historian and author James Oakes. 7 p.m. on Zoom. Registration is required. Email rfb.geo@gmail.com to register for this program. Hosted by America’s National Park’s, in partnership with Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park
16 fridayEarth Day on the Rappahannock: Cat’s Meow and Darcy Dawn, Old Mill Park. Concert, live demonstrations, food vendors. Bring camp chairs or blankets. Masks and social distancing required. 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. earthdayfred.com.
Dominion Bike Fest, Dominion Raceway & Entertainment, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. Two-day event features live music, food, vendors, poker runs and more. 9 a.m. $20. Music by Jessie James Dupree 9–11 p.m. $10. dominionraceway.com.
17 saturday“A Special Covid-19” musical, Fredericksburg Christian School. A two-act musical written, directed and performed by a cast and crew of people with disabilities. 6:30–8:30 p.m. $5 plus $1.94 processing fee. Limited seating. Livestream available for Saturday performance. Tickets must be purchased in advance. stepva.org.
Earth Day on the Rappahannock: “The Lorax,” Old Mill Park. Film screening, live demonstrations, food vendors. See April 16 listing.
Heathsville farmers market, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument St., Heathsville. Fresh produce, meat, baked goods, plants and handcrafts, Earth Day exhibits and tours of the library’s “tech-mobile.” 9 a.m.–1 p.m. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
Everything but the Garage Sale, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. $4–$11. Kids 12 and younger are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance. everythingbutthegarage.com.
Living history event, The Burgandine House, 807 S. Main St., Culpeper. Gen. Grant and others speak about their time in Culpeper in 1864 with demonstrations and house tours. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Free; donations are welcome. 540/718-941.
Dominion Bike Fest, Dominion Raceway & Entertainment. Molly Hatchet 9–11 p.m. $10. See April 16 listing.
18 sunday“A Special Covid-19” musical, Fredericksburg Christian School. 2:30 p.m. See April 17 listing.
Everything but the Garage Sale, Fredericksburg Expo Center. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. See April 17 listing.
Living history event, The Burgandine House. See April 17 listing.
Online: Julius Rosenwald. Jewish philanthropist built more than 5,000 schools for Black communities across 15 Southern states, beginning in 1910. President of the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation Inc., Nan Butler Roberts, and Dorothy Canter of the Julius Rosenwald National Historic Park Campaign will speak. 6–7:30 p.m. For registration information, visit jcsvv.org/contact.
21 wednesdayOnline: Germanna Conversations series: Anthony Ray Hinton. Hinton survived for 30 years on Alabama’s death row following a conviction for a crime that he did not commit; he was portrayed in the 2019 legal drama movie “Just Mercy.” 1 p.m. Free. Advance registration is required at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtfuihrTouGN1t8KM3SVGFGBlvYTaP9132.
22 thursdayOnline: “Hidden in Paint: Conservation Retrospective.” Art conservator Perry Hurt looks back at his 30 years of work on Belmont’s painting collection. Noon. Register at garimelchers.org/news/calendar-of-events. 540/654-1015.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, wood furniture and basketry; and driftwood sculpture of a horse, by artist Mary Wenz. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance); jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “A Change of Season,” paintings by Karen Julihn, through May 2. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Metal Dreams,” works by Pat Andrews, through May 2. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Spring’s Spirit of Renewal and New Life.” Through April. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: Sidewalk Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist’s Choice.” Members’ Gallery: “The Lasting Allure of Paint—Part 1,” works by Bob Worthy. Through April. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: “Beauty in the Rough: Preliminary Sketches and Drawings by Gari Melchers,” through June 1. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with the last tour at 3:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Visitor Center. Masks required indoors. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
Hirshhorn Museum: Online: “Talking to Our Time,” series of free public discussions with global artists, through May 26. Available on YouTube, Facebook Live and Zoom (registration is required for participation). hirshhorn.si.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Osprey art in conjunction with the (virtual) Osprey Festival in Colonial Beach. colonialbeachospreyfestival.org. 804/224-7200.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Power of a Word,” through May 2. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
National Air and Space Museum: Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Sonya Clark: Tatter, Bristle, and Mend,” through May 31; “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe. Through Aug. 8. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org.
The Phillips Collection: Online: Livestreamed performances honoring museum’s centennial celebration, January to May, free; registration required. phillipscollection.org.Tappahannock Art Guild: Spring Show, featuring works by guild and guest artists with decorations provided by local teacher Joyce Crowne–Wilkins using bright art pieces created by her elementary school students. Open noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: Online: “Close to Home,” Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle’s virtual art exhibition, through April 25. Features 61 pieces of art from 39 artists from Virginia working in varied mediums: oil, acrylic, colored pencil, photography, watercolor, jewelry, fiber and mixed media. firnewfarmartistscircle.com/exhibits, woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.
music
The Birchmere: The Seldom Scene with Shannon Bielski & Moonlight Drive, April 16; Sam Grow and Scott Kurt, April 22; 33 1/3 Live’s Killer Queen Experience, April 23; The Breakers—A Tribute to Tom Petty, April 24; Deanna Bogart, April 25. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
D.C. Jazz Festival: Online: The EJB Quartet, April 20 at 7 p.m. $10. dcjazzfest.org, ejbjazz.com.
Dominion Energy Center: Richmond Symphony Masterworks 7: From Salzburg to Guadeloupe. April 16-18. Livestream and in-person options available. dominionenergycenter.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: The Barclay Brass, 3 p.m. Sunday at A. Linwood Holton Jr. Plaza, Mason Pond lawn. Bring blanket or lawn chair. $25 adult, $12.50 youth through Grade 12. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Groove Music Hall: Jesse James Dupree, April 16; Dominion Bike Fest with Molly Hatchet, April 17; Radio Romance, April 24; Colt Ford, May 1. Limited capacity. Purchase tickets and read about COVID-19 guidelines at thegroovemusichall.com.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Online: Anne O’Byrne and Ingrid Keller in Concert, free. Available on demand through May 14. modlin.richmond.edu.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Arena Riffs,” three-part commissioned musical series features three different composer and lyricist teams; “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; lecture series; drama book club; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: CATharsis Pandemic Theatre: a variety of short features on available on YouTube channel. cattheatre.com.
Folger Library: Online: “Macbeth,” 2008 production conceived and directed by Teller (of Penn & Teller) and Aaron Posner, streaming for free on YouTube; “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances; “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show on Instagram Live. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “Necessary Sacrifices: A Radio Play,” exploring two documented encounters between Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln during a period of national crisis, through May; “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Mason Opera: “Acts of Love and Marriage,” 8 p.m. April 24 and 3 p.m. April 25. Free; reservations for in-person tickets are required. Saturday’s performance will be livestreamed. Online: Hylton at Home: “Touching Lives: The Story of the Asaph Dance Ensemble,” April 22 at 7:15 p.m. Free. Stream on HPAC website, Facebook and YouTube. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
Kennedy Center: Online: Arts Across America series, with focus on cultural leadership and public healing; new episodes every other Saturday at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live, YouTube and the Kennedy Center website. Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre: Online: “Something Brilliant: The Rise and Fall of the IllumiNation Cult,” a MET original film, $24; and “Loving Frederick,” interactive Zoom show, 8 p.m. Saturdays starting April 17. marylandensemble.org.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” a series of weekly free, online concerts, podcasts and special events; “The Olney Home Hour,” a monthly revue celebrating the season with songs and skits. olneytheatre.org.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, through July 28. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “Signature Features,” with five fully produced shows streaming on demand and released on an ongoing basis throughout the year, $200 per household; $35 single tickets for “Simply Sondheim” (streaming through April 16) and “Daniel J. Watts’ The Jam: Only Child” (streaming through May 7). Also available: “Signature Vinyl,” a tribute to the golden age of the turntable; “Sigworks,” virtual readings of new plays by local playwrights; and “The Signature Show,” best of Signature’s past, present and future with new episodes every other Wednesday. sigtheatre.org.
Theater Alliance: Online: “City in Transition: The Quadrant Series,” drawing inspiration from the distinct-yet-neighboring communities in Washington, D.C. Opens April 24 with a special 8 p.m. screening; available for on-demand viewing April 25. Digital community conversations will be held every weekend of the performance run. $10-$30. theateralliance.com.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Online: “Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran,” through April 18. woollymammoth.net.
family
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Ferry Farm: Learn With Me Day: “I Dig George,” April 28 with timeslots at 9:30-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon, 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. $10 students, $5 parent attendee. Space is limited; advance ticket purchase required. Masks will be required. kenmore.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor and indoor attractions are open. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly tours, outdoor scavenger hunts and sketching bags. In-person Preschool Palette classes scheduled for April and May. For visiting guidelines, hours of operation and online resources, visit garimelchers.org.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home Story Corner: “What a Wonderful World,” 10:15 a.m. April 17. Free. Available through June 30 on Facebook, YouTube and Hylton website. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Kennedy Center: Online: Family Dance Workshop: Tap with Quynn Johnson, 10 a.m. April 17. Free; registration required. kennedy-center.org.
Science Museum of Virginia: Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Food and Wine Festival, featuring roller coasters and attractions, international food and beverages, and live entertainment. Thursdays through Sundays through May 23. $49.99 and up. Reservations required. With enhanced health and safety measures and limited capacity. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Online: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Osprey Festival: Online: Third annual festival, featuring osprey walk with Caledon State Park ornithologist Mike Callahan; birdwatching basics; gardening for birds and other wildlife; osprey and bird-related activities for children; Osprey Story Hour presented by Colonial Beach Playhouse. colonialbeachospreyfestival.org.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.