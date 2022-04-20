Local Entertainment Roundup: April 21 to April 28

21 thursday

UMW Music Department Student Recital, 304 Pollard Hall. 3:30–4:30 p.m.

Live music at the Co-op: Ernie Ackermann and John McGee, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. 6–7:30 p.m. Free. fredericksburgfood.coop.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75, plus processing fee. Through May 8. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

22 friday

Blue Ridge Singers: “Into Eternity,” Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Ave, Front Royal. 7:30 p.m. blueridgesingers.org.

“The Bold, The Young & The Murdered,” Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. Comic murder mystery. 7:30 p.m. $20. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.

“The Glass Menagerie” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble, 810 Caroline St., top floor. 8 p.m. $20–$25. fredtheatre.org.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See April 21 listing.

23 saturday

Earth Day on the Rappahannock, Old Mill Park. Environmental exhibitors, live music, food vendors, animals, hands-on activities and more. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Free admission. Rain date April 30. earthdayfred.com.

Vietnam Commemoration: Operation SHUFLY, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Patriot Highway, Triangle. Commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the first Marine Task Unit to provide air support during the Vietnam War. 10 a.m.–noon. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.

Historic Garden Week: Orange County tour. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $15–$40; children 5 and younger are free. Gardens only tour not handicap accessible. vagardenweek.org.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

double u duo: A Seacobeck Soirée, UMW Seacobeck Hall. Duo recital to inaugurate UMW’s new Steinway B piano. 8–9:30 p.m.

Celebration Concert: Chosen Road, Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania. The modern bluegrass band is performing as part of the church’s 150th anniversary celebration. 5 p.m. Free. Register at Goshen150.com.

Stage Alive: Emmet Cahill, Eastern View High School, 16332 Cyclone Way, Culpeper. The Irish young tenor sings nostalgic favorites. 7:30 p.m. Individual concert tickets may be available for purchase at the door. stagealive.org.

“The Bold, The Young & The Murdered,” Louisa Arts Center. See April 22 listing.

“The Glass Menagerie,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. See April 22 listing.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See April 21 listing.

24 sunday

Art auction and celebration, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Work by local artists and photographers, Catering by Dori. 1–4 p.m. $35 per person. Benefits Friends of Chatham’s efforts to preserve and enhance Chatham Manor and grounds. friendsofchatham.org.

Woodland Hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists and Gardeners. 2 p.m. Free. Terrain is varied; sturdy footwear is recommended. Dogs not permitted. Held rain or shine, except for severe weather. No registration is required. GariMelchers.org.

Pete Mealy and Laurie Rose Griffin with John and Mary Vreeland, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Jazz, folk and more. 3 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Masks are required for all visitors over age of 2. Seating will be staggered to allow for social distancing. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net/music/concerts.

Gospel sing, Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford. Featuring One Lane Bridge, Madison Creek and Jerusalem Ridge. 5:30 p.m. An offering will be taken for Ukraine. To donate, contact 540/373-6862 or office@roundoakchurch.com.

Blue Ridge Singers: “Into Eternity,” First Baptist Church, 205 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester. 4 p.m. blueridgesingers.org.

“The Bold, The Young & The Murdered,” Louisa Arts Center. 2 p.m. See April 22 listing.

“The Glass Menagerie,” Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble. 7 p.m. See April 22 listing.

“La Bayadère,” James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. 3 p.m. $18–$20. 540/373-0978; fredericksburgballet.com.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See April 21 listing.

25 monday

St James’ House Spring Opening, 1300 Charles St. Traditionally open for public visitation only two weeks a year; St. James’ House spring opening coincides with Historic Garden Week in Virginia. 1–4 p.m. $5. Through April 30. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

26 tuesday

Historic Garden Week: Fredericksburg tour. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Admission includes five private homes and gardens, and three nearby historic gardens. $35 in advance online and $45 day of event; tickets are available at tour headquarters (Washington Avenue Mall, 1200 block of Kenmore Avenue). vagardenweek.org.

27 wednesday

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See April 21 listing.

28 thursday

“Count Me In” Handbell Concert, Stafford Regional Handbell Society, 112 Juliad Court, Suite 111, Stafford. Featuring community youth ensembles Ring It! and Strikepoint. Robert Wells talks about “How Math Makes Music Magic.” 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. Current COVID protocols will be followed. staffordhandbells.org/concerts.html.

Danvers High School Band Performance, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Patriot Highway, Triangle. 10:30–11:30 a.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com/calendar.html.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See April 21 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See April 21 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. See April 21 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

The Artists’ Alliance: Works by wildlife photographer Jim Hazzard. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members on display. Through May 8. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “Feathers, Fin & Fur,” works by wildlife painter Curtiss Poormon. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Singin’ in the Rain” all-member show, through May 1. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Celebrate the Season,” through May 1. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Works by local artists. 540/760-5661.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce (new address 216 N. Irving Ave.): Works by Micki Costello.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Assemblage art by Joan Powell. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice” all-media regional juried exhibit. Members’ Gallery: Works by Rebecca Carpenter and Brenda Silberman. Through April 29. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile/The Hive: New art by local makers. 804/410-2036.

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Flora and Fauna of Water Bodies,” works of Maureen Kane of Richmond. Plus works by Vicki Marckel, 102-year-old Ebbie Hynson and the owners.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Feast for the Eyes 2022,” through April. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Different Strokes,” featuring the works of Ruth Lefko and Ron Campbell. Through May 20. Purcell Gallery. louisaarts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: New works by local artists. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Natural wood works by Courtney Burke. Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

RMS Designs: Works by photographer Julie Henderson.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by Susan Tilt and Doris Barbee. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

music

The Birchmere: Shawn Colvin, April 22; 10,000 MANIACS featuring Mary Ramsey, April 23; Aimee Mann, with special guest Jonathan Coulton, April 25-26; Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer, April 27; Raul Malo April 28. birchmere.com.

Blue Ridge Singers: “How Can I Keep from Singing?” concert series: April 22 at Front Royal United Methodist Church; April 24 at First Baptist Church of Winchester; April 26 at All Saints Catholic Church; April 29 at Trinity Episcopal Church; May 1 at Christ Episcopal Church. Free; $10 donation suggested. blueridgesingers.org.

Folger Consort: The Roman de Fauvel: Politics and Counterpoint in Medieval France, April 22–24 at St. Mark’s Church. $35; virtual performance May 6 on-demand, $20–$50. folger.edu.

Frederickburg Expo and Conference Center: Mother’s Day Brunch Celebration with the Luther Vandross Re-Lives Concert, May 8, starting at noon. $65, includes concert and brunch buffet. brencore.com.

Groove Music Hall: The Stranger: The Billy Joel Experience, April 30. thegroovemusichall.com.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: The U.S. Army Field Band Concert, April 22; Leslie Odom, Jr., April 30; Matinee Idylls: John Bullard, May 3; Manassas Symphony Orchestra: “Reflection and Hope,” May 7. hyltoncenter.org.

theater

Arena Stage: “Drumfolk,” presented by Step Afrika! May 31 to June 26. arenastage.org.

Folger Theatre: Online: Celebrate Shakespeare’s Birthday, April 23. Family-friendly activities include: performing a scene together, writing a sonnet, cooking a meal, learning about Shakespeare and more. folger.edu.

Ford’s Theatre: “Grace,” world-premiere musical celebrating African American food, family and tradition, through May 14. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.

Gottwald Playhouse: “Chaos of Spirit,” socio-political dramady. May 4–8,” “Churchill,” May 14–15. DominionEnergyCenter.com.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Northern Virginia Ballet & Academy of Russian Ballet: “Sleeping Beauty,” May 8. hyltoncenter.org.

The Kennedy Center: “Mean Girls,” through April 24; “Shear Madness,” through Oct. 2. kennedy-center.org.

Louisa Arts Center: ”The Bold, The Young and the Murdered,” 7:30 p.m. April 22–23 and 2 p.m. April 24. louisaarts.org.

The National Theatre: “Hairspray,” May 10–15. Recommended for ages 8 and up. broadwayatthenational.com.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “Meteor Shower,” through April 24. $28. marylandensemble.org.

The Paramount Theater: Charlottesville Ballet’s “Connections,” May 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $20–$75. theparamount.net.

Richmond Triangle Players: “Sugar in Our Wounds,” through May 14. rtriangle.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” through May 8. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Signature Theatre: “She Loves Me,” through April 24; “The Upstairs Department,” April 26–June 12. 703/820-9771; sigtheatre.org.

Synetic Theater: “Synetic Supports Ukraine,” a benefit event. April 29. All proceeds from the event will benefit United Help Ukraine. April 29. $45-$100. synetictheater.org/synetic-supports-ukraine.

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: “The Day is Past and Gone,” Teresa Harris’ drama about slave life at Poplar Forest, May 20-21. The trilogy is presented in three locations around the octagonal villa. poplarforest.org.

Virginia Rep: “Beehive: the ’60s Musical,” through May 15. November Theatre. va-rep.org.

family

Alden Theatre: “Doodle Pop,” created by BRUSH Theatre of South Korea, April 23 at 4 p.m. $15. 703/790-0123; aldentheatre.org.

Capital One Hall: ”Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live,” May 6 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. $32.75 and up. capitalonehall.com.

Dominion Energy Center: “Baby Shark Live!,” April 24 at 2 p.m. 804/814-ETIX; DominionEnergyCenter.com.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Acrobuffos: “Air Play,” April 24; post-performance Q&A will take place immediately following the event. $26-44; half-price for youth through grade 12. hyltoncenter.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

The Kennedy Center: “Beastgirl,” world premiere based on New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Acevedo’s collection of folkloric poems. Through April 22. $20. Most enjoyed by ages 12 and up. kennedy-center.org.

STEP VA: “The Lion King, Kids!” April 30 and May 1 at Fredericksburg Christian School. For showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit Showtix4u.com and search for STEP VA Inc. stepva.org.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Sesame Street Kids Weekends, Fridays through Sundays April 1–24. Food & Wine Festival, featuring 15 globally inspired food and beverage locations, Thursdays through Sundays from April 28 to June 12, plus Memorial Day. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Georgetown French Market: Open-air market featuring more than 25 participating neighborhood boutiques, antique stores, restaurants, salons and galleries. April 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 1 from noon to 5 p.m. georgetownfrenchmarketdc.com.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! Through Oct. 10. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

—Compiled by Tara Lee