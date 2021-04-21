Local Entertainment Roundup: April 22-29

National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Sonya Clark: Tatter, Bristle, and Mend,” through May 31; “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe. Through Aug. 8. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org .

Tappahannock Art Guild: Spring Show, featuring works by guild and guest artists with decorations provided by local teacher Joyce Crowne–Wilkins using bright art pieces created by her elementary school students. Open noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Event: Sip and Dip: “Fantasy Kites,” April 22 from 6-8 p.m. (registration deadline April 21). Participants will make small kites either to fly or for decorative pieces, using paint, markers, and other embellishments. $10 fee to cover all supplies, refreshments and registration payable at the beginning of class. Limited to eight participants. Call Frank Rixey at 804/445-5131 or leaving a message with TAG at tappartsguild@gmail.com.