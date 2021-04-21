Local Entertainment Roundup: April 22-29

22 thursdayOnline: “Hidden in Paint: Conservation Retrospective.” Art conservator Perry Hurt looks back at his 30 years of work on Belmont’s painting collection. Noon. Register at garimelchers.org/news/calendar-of-events. 540/654-1015.
Online: “Grub in the ’Burg: The History of Dining Out in Fredericksburg.” Virtual talk led by Barbra Anderson, HFFI board member and local history teacher. 7 p.m. Free; suggested donation $5. Registration required. hffi.org/events.
“Clue,” Riverbend High School, 12301 Spotswood Furnace Road. 7:30 p.m. $5. Tickets available at 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Corporal Brett Lundstrom Scholarship Fund for the performing arts. Production is in the bus parking lot. Park in front of the building and walk around the sidewalk to the right side of the building. Bring your own chair. Spectators should sit with the group they came with, wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of distance between groups.
23 friday“Clue,” Riverbend High School. See April 22 listing.
24 saturdayArtsLIVE! Young Artist Competition, Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne St. Finals competition for students of piano, voice and instruments. 7:30 p.m. Free. artsliveva.org/yac.
Radio Romance, The Groove Music Hall at Dominion Raceway, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., Woodford. With with Big Rob & ETC and Shelby Lynn Madison. 8:30 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m. $15. 703/361-7223 (RACE); thegroovemusichall.com.
Healthy Kids Day, Rappahannock Area YMCA. Outdoor, physically distanced community event. Activities at all branches. 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Free. family-ymca.org/hkd.
Food Truck Rally, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. Live music, games and fireworks. 10 a.m.–9 p.m. $35–$45. Parking is free. thefoodtruckrally.com.
Xavier Richardson Day. Features motorcade traveling around the city at 11 a.m. and première of the documentary “A Man Called Xavier,” produced by Tawaan Brown, at 4 p.m. at James Monroe High School. A limit of 150 people can attend the screening in-person because of COVID-19 restrictions; view livestream at tbrownvisuals.com.
“Clue,” Riverbend High School. See April 22 listing.
25 sundayWoodland Hike, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Conducted by Virginia Master Naturalists, these informative walks cover a mile of trails in both woodlands and fields and also touch on the historic ruins of Belmont’s past. 2 p.m. Free. Mask and registration required. jwilken@umw.edu.
Yoga Hike, Stafford Civil War Park, 400 Mount Hope Church Road. 1–2 p.m. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.
Gospel sing, Canaan’s Faith Church of God, 1470 Forbes St. Featuring Old Time Way and Justified. 4 p.m.
28 wednesdayOnline: A Virtual Conversation with James Monroe. Scott Harris, executive director of University Museums is moderator. 6 p.m. on Facebook Live. Sponsored by the James Monroe Museum. 540/654-1043.
local roundupDays and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Spring,” featuring paintings and photographs from member artists. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, wood furniture and basketry. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance); jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “A Change of Season,” paintings by Karen Julihn, through May 2. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Metal Dreams,” works by Pat Andrews, through May 2. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Spring’s Spirit of Renewal and New Life.” Through April. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist’s Choice.” Members’ Gallery: “The Lasting Allure of Paint—Part 1,” works by Bob Worthy. Through April. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: “Beauty in the Rough: Preliminary Sketches and Drawings by Gari Melchers,” through June 1. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with the last tour at 3:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Visitor Center. Masks required indoors. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
Hirshhorn Museum: Online: “Talking to Our Time,” series of free public discussions with global artists, through May 26. Available on YouTube, Facebook Live and Zoom (registration is required for participation). hirshhorn.si.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Osprey art in conjunction with the (virtual) Osprey Festival in Colonial Beach. colonialbeachospreyfestival.org. 804/224-7200.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: Spring Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; face coverings and distance required. “Power of a Word,” through May 2. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
National Air and Space Museum: Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Sonya Clark: Tatter, Bristle, and Mend,” through May 31; “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe. Through Aug. 8. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org.
The Phillips Collection: Online: Livestreamed performances honoring museum’s centennial celebration, January to May, free; registration required. phillipscollection.org.
Tappahannock Art Guild: Spring Show, featuring works by guild and guest artists with decorations provided by local teacher Joyce Crowne–Wilkins using bright art pieces created by her elementary school students. Open noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Event: Sip and Dip: “Fantasy Kites,” April 22 from 6-8 p.m. (registration deadline April 21). Participants will make small kites either to fly or for decorative pieces, using paint, markers, and other embellishments. $10 fee to cover all supplies, refreshments and registration payable at the beginning of class. Limited to eight participants. Call Frank Rixey at 804/445-5131 or leaving a message with TAG at tappartsguild@gmail.com.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: Online: “Close to Home,” Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle’s virtual art exhibition, through April 25. Features 61 pieces of art from 39 artists from Virginia working in varied mediums: oil, acrylic, colored pencil, photography, watercolor, jewelry, fiber and mixed media. firnewfarmartistscircle.com/exhibits, woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.
music
The Birchmere: Sam Grow and Scott Kurt, April 22; 33 1/3 Live’s Killer Queen Experience, April 23; The Breakers—A Tribute to Tom Petty, April 24; Deanna Bogart, April 25. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
DC Jazz Festival: Online: International Jazz Day 2021, featuring saxophonist Kenny Garrett and vocalist/pianist Aaron Myers. 3 p.m. April 30 on Facebook Live. Register online at dcjazzfest.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Collision of Rhythm, 3 p.m. Sunday at Mason Pond Lawn; bring blanket or lawn chair. $14-$19; purchase tickets in advance. Online: Mason Arts at Home: Earth Day: Arcadia Mixtape, an environmental public art installation by artist and musician Sam Nester. 7 p.m. April 22. Free. Available on Center for the Arts’ website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
Groove Music Hall: Radio Romance, with Big Rob & ETC and Shelby Lynn Madison, April 24; Colt Ford, May 1. Limited capacity. Purchase tickets and read about COVID-19 guidelines at thegroovemusichall.com.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Online: Anne O’Byrne and Ingrid Keller in Concert, free. Available on demand through May 14. modlin.richmond.edu.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Arena Riffs,” three-part commissioned musical series features three different composer and lyricist teams; “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; lecture series; drama book club; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: CATharsis Pandemic Theatre: a variety of short features on available on YouTube channel. cattheatre.com.
Folger Library: Online: O.B. Hardison Poetry Series with poet Billy Collins, a former United States Poet Laureate, 7:30 p.m. May 10; in collaboration with the National Gallery of Art. Free; registration is required. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “Necessary Sacrifices: A Radio Play,” exploring two documented encounters between Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln during a period of national crisis, through May; “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Mason School of Theater: “Runaways,” April 30 at 8 p.m. and May 1 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. May 1 at Mason Pond Lawn. Free; reservations are required. Online: Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Mason Opera: “Acts of Love and Marriage,” 8 p.m. April 24 and 3 p.m. April 25. Free; reservations for in-person tickets are required. Saturday’s performance will be livestreamed. Online: Hylton at Home: “Touching Lives: The Story of the Asaph Dance Ensemble,” April 22 at 7:15 p.m. Free. Stream on HPAC website, Facebook and YouTube. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
Kennedy Center: Online: Arts Across America series, with focus on cultural leadership and public healing; new episodes every other Saturday at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live, YouTube and the Kennedy Center website. Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre: Online: “Something Brilliant: The Rise and Fall of the IllumiNation Cult,” a MET original film, $24; and “Loving Frederick,” interactive Zoom show, 8 p.m. Saturdays. marylandensemble.org.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” a series of weekly free, online concerts, podcasts and special events; “The Olney Home Hour,” a monthly revue celebrating the season with songs and skits. olneytheatre.org.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: Shakespeare Hour Live: “Romeo and Juliet” pre-show celebration with Claire Danes, 8 p.m. Friday on Facebook Live and YouTube; register online for streaming link. “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, through July 28. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “Daniel J. Watts’ The Jam: Only Child,” part of “Signature Features” digital season, streaming through May 7. $35. Also available: “Signature Vinyl,” a tribute to the golden age of the turntable; “Sigworks,” virtual readings of new plays by local playwrights; and “The Signature Show,” best of Signature’s past, present and future with new episodes every other Wednesday. sigtheatre.org.
Theater Alliance: Online: “City in Transition: The Quadrant Series,” drawing inspiration from the distinct-yet-neighboring communities in Washington, D.C. Opens with a special 8 p.m. screening Saturday; available for on-demand viewing April 25. Digital community conversations will be held every weekend of the performance run. $10-$30. theateralliance.com.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: “The Day is Past and Gone,” Teresa Harris’s original drama about slave life at Poplar Forest. May 15 at 6:30 p.m. (rain date May 16). Bring lawn chair or blanket. $15 adults ages 18 and older; $10 students (ages 6-17 and college); $4 children ages 5 and under. 434/525-1806; poplarforest.org.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Online: “This is Who I Am,” following two actors in real time cooking over video chat, explores the unpredictable nature of grief and the delicacy of family connection across geographical and generational divides. Through Sunday. $15.99-$30.99. woollymammoth.net.
family
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Ferry Farm: Learn With Me Day: “I Dig George,” April 28 with timeslots at 9:30-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon, 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. $10 students, $5 parent attendee. Space is limited; advance ticket purchase required. Masks will be required. kenmore.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor and indoor attractions are open. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly tours, outdoor scavenger hunts and sketching bags. In-person Preschool Palette classes scheduled for April and May. For visiting guidelines, hours of operation and online resources, visit garimelchers.org.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home Story Corner: “What a Wonderful World,” available through June 30 on Facebook, YouTube and Hylton website. Free. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Kennedy Center: Online: Performances for Young Audiences digital season, featuring on-demand events for families, with events available for viewing through June. Purchase access at kennedy-center.org.
Science Museum of Virginia: Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Food and Wine Festival, featuring roller coasters and attractions, international food and beverages, and live entertainment. Thursdays through Sundays through May 23. $49.99 and up. Reservations required. With enhanced health and safety measures and limited capacity. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Animal Family Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Animal Family Day activities are included with the regular price of admission. $28 ages 12 and up, $15 ages 6–12, and free for ages 5 and under. Reserve tickets in advance; a limited number of tickets will be available at the gate. 703/780-2000; MountVernon.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Online: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Mary Washington House: Self-guided tour of the gardens: April 23-24 and April 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 25 from noon to 4 p.m. Special selection of plants available for sale in museum store. Selection varies weekly. WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.
Meadow Event Park: Virginia Farm Festival, May 1-2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 all ages. Advance purchase required. 804/994-2800; statefairva.org (Virginia Farm Festival).
Osprey Festival: Online: Third annual festival, featuring osprey walk with Caledon State Park ornithologist Mike Callahan; birdwatching basics; gardening for birds and other wildlife; osprey and bird-related activities for children; Osprey Story Hour presented by Colonial Beach Playhouse. colonialbeachospreyfestival.org.
Stratford Hall: Spring Online Auction, featuring jewelry, luxurious linens, private tours and experiences at Stratford Hall, designer handbags, rare wines, handcrafted wares and more. Bidding closes at 10 p.m. Sunday at stratfordHall.betterworld.org/auctions/spring-auction. Site is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.