Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

27 thursday

Art After Hours, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. 6–8 p.m. Free admission; first come, first served. $7 beer/wine tickets; food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets. 540/654-1848; dmillner@umw.edu.

So, You Want to Move a Monument?, George Washington Birthplace National Monument, 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach. Ranger Deb talks about how the obelisk moved from along Pope’s Creek to its current location. 10 a.m. nps.gov/gewa/index.htm.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through May 7. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

28 friday

Film: “Fantastic Planet,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (New World, 1973) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Art in the Park, George Washington Birthplace National Monument, 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach. Bring your own art supplies or stop by the visitor center to check out an art kit and add your masterpiece to our #YourParkStory Art Gallery. nps.gov/gewa/index.htm.

Brisk, Water’s End Brewery at Fredericksburg Square, 525 Caroline St. 6:30–9:30 p.m. Free admission. fredericksburg square.com/events.

The Ultimate Doors Tribute, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 8 p.m. $22–$37 plus fees. thegroovemusichall.com.

Fredericksburg Improv Team: A Funraiser, Allstate Community Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. Short-form set of classic and brand-new improv games. $15 ($20 at the door). 8 p.m. onthestage.tickets/stage-door-productions-inc.

“Always a Bridesmaid,” Caroline Community Theatre, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. 7 p.m. $30. Includes dinner. carolinetheatre.org.

“Across,” Reed Theatre, Fredericksburg Academy, 10725 Academy Drive. Modern take on Pyramus and Thisbe. 7 p.m. $12–$24. companythreesixty.org/across.

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18–$22. 540/349-8670; fctstage.org.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See April 27 listing.

29 saturday

Film: “Melies: Fairy Tales,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Star Film Co., early 1900s) 2 p.m. “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” (Paramount, 1971) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.

Open Hangar Day, Culpeper Airport, 12517 Beverly Ford Road, Brandy Station. Visit the museum and take rides in three warbirds. Admission is free. Purchase flights at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org.

Junior Ranger Day, George Washington Birthplace National Monument, 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach. Rangers award badges and patches until 5 p.m. For all ages. Pack water, snacks and sunscreen. nps.gov/gewa/index.htm.

Spring craft show, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. fredericksburgfair.org.

CANCELED: Spring BBQ & Bluegrass, Grace United Methodist Church. 540/684-3535; graceumchartwood.net.

Gnarly Culpeper Block Party, Culpeper Downtown Depot District. Local and regional craft brews and ciders, live music by Full Moon Fever and The Unsuitables, artisan craft vendors, food trucks and game areas. Noon–5 p.m. $15–$50; children 12 and under are free. Rain or shine. No pets or outside coolers. culpeperdowntown.com.

Fredericksburg Big Band at Callie Opie’s Orchard Restaurant, 4533 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral. 7:30 p.m. $10. Reserve a seat at lakeannajazz.org.

An Evening with the Machine—Pink Floyd tribute, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 8 p.m. $25–$80 plus fees. thegroovemusichall.com.

Fredericksburg Improv Team: A Funraiser, Allstate Community Theater. 3 and 8 p.m. See April 28 listing.

“Always a Bridesmaid,” Caroline Community Theatre. 8 p.m. $15. Dinner not available. See April 28 listing.

“Across,” Reed Theatre. See April 28 listing.

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” Theater at Vint Hill. See April 28 listing.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See April 27 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. See April 27 listing.

30 sunday

Virtual talk: “1863: Year of Confederate Reckoning,” online. Stephanie McCurry discusses how disenfranchised people in the Confederacy—particularly enslaved people and white women—brought their political voices to bear on the war effort. 7 p.m. Register at forms.office.com/g/JEJL1LN3Ey.

Muse’s Mailroom Love Story, George Washington Birthplace National Monument, 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach. Learn about an early park love story, and write a postcard to someone you love. nps.gov/gewa/index.htm.

Iris Society Open Garden Day. Four gardens open 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Free. 540/582-5799; 540/847-1236; fburg.area.iris. society@gmail.com.

“Always a Bridesmaid,” Caroline Community Theatre. 1 p.m. See April 28 listing.

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See April 28 listing.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See April 27 listing.

1 monday

Commemoration of the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Chancellorsville, Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Center, May 1–3 and May 5–7. May 1–3 offerings include a limited number of real-time programs. May 5–7 offers programs for all ages that explore, evaluate and contemplate the battle. Event updates at go.nps.gov/ChancellorsvilleAnniversary.

2 tuesday

Picnic in the Park: Harry Potter Day, Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Live music by Darcy Dawn. Bring a picnic and blanket. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. fxbgparks.com.

3 wednesday

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See April 27 listing.

4 thursday

Live Music at the co-op, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. With Deborah Bennett and Robert Meunier. 6–7:30 p.m. fxbgfood.coop.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See April 27 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See April 27 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See April 27 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

ARTfactory: “Painted Musings” by Lukman Ahmad, April 28–June 10. Artist reception May 20, 6–8 p.m. and live painting demonstration June 2, 6–9 p.m. VirginiaARTfactory.org.

Art First Gallery: “Pretty Little Things,” all-member exhibit with focus on diminutive works of artwork no larger than 11-by-14 inches or 154 square inches. Through April 30. Media includes acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “The Pen Works: Unique Writing Instruments by Ron Rosiello,” through April 30. artful dimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Water, Water Everywhere” by Catherine Hillis, featuring watery landscapes from her travels and plein air painting escapades. Through May 7. AA members’ works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. Works by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Works by pet artist Andrea Danner.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Spring Fling,” with artwork conveying a spectrum of aspects of the season, through April 30. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by guest artist Jordan Lette.

Chany’s Shear Shot Boutique: Landscapes florals and mixed media work by featured artist Taylor Stout.

CoBe Workspaces: Works by featured artist Lee Valentine.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by painter Nancy Owens.

Colonial Beach Historical Society: Now open for the season, 1–4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Jelly bean contest through May 31, with $50 prize. To help keep the Museum open, become a member ($15 individual, $25 family, $30 business or $50 donor). To become a member, send checks to The Colonial Beach Historical Society, P.O. Box 215, Colonial Beach, VA 22443.

Darbytown Art Studio: Guest artist Kimberly Cartier, owner of Planty of Happiness. Classes available. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by assemblage artist Joan Powell.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg, VA,” “Kiwanis: Building Through Service” and “STOMP: FXBC.” famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice” all-media regional juried exhibit. Members Gallery: Works by Jim Ramsbotham. Through April 28. fccagallery.org.

Fredericksburg-Este Association: “Franco Rubini: A Vision of the World,” international images in black and white, on display through April. Venues: The Visitor Center, Salem Church Library and Howell Library. fred-este.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Showcasing Lina Therese, author Pocahontas Schuck and “Fairy Jessie,” a fair tinsel hair stylist.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Art of the Drink,” a national juried exhibition. Through April 30. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: Purcell Gallery: “Happy Places,” through May 19. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works by featured artist Marcia Chaves, through June. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by local artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: “River Life: An Art Show Celebrating the Rappahannock,” through April 29. Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: New additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Red Dragon Brewery: Spring themed show with works by local artists. Sponsored by Darbytown Art Studio and Canal Quarter Arts.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor.

RMS Designs: Featured artist Chris McClintock, fine art photographer.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by local artists.

UMW Galleries: Ridderhof Martin Gallery: “Mirror Mirror,” a look at contemporary women artists who focus on issues of identity, through April 28. duPont Gallery: Annual Student Art Exhibition, through April 23. Hurley Convergence Center, Convergence Gallery: “Meant to be looked at,” curated by students in ARTH 317: Laboratory in Museum Studies, through Aug. 3. Cedric Rucker University Center, first floor: UMW Studio Art Senior Exhibition, April 15-23. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org. Other exhibits: “Dear Colleagues: Title IX Exhibition,” tracing the 50-year history of Title IX, which prohibited discrimination based on sex at federally funded institutions of education, on display through the end of May in the Simpson Library.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

music

Blue Ridge Chorale: Spring concert May 6 at the Lake of the Woods Church and May 7 at Culpeper Baptist Church.

The Carlyle Room: “A Tribute to the Ladies of Soul,” April 28, $40-$50. carlyleroom.com, brencore.com.

Fredericksburg Square / Waters End: Brisk, April 28. 6:30–9:30 p.m. Free. briskband.com.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: American Roots Series: Wicked Sycamore, April 29; CAMMO Voices, featuring Voices of Service and American Military Spouses Choir, Tommy Stanley, Donnie Isaacs, and @Eaze. May 13. hyltoncenter.org.

Lake Anna Jazz Fest: May 13 from 1-7 p.m. at Cooling Pond Brewery & Winery in Mineral. Lineup includes Veronica Swift and Wyatt Michael. lakeannajazz.org.

The National Theatre: Boz Scaggs, May 13 at 8 p.m. BroadwayAtTheNational.com.

Patriot Park Concert Series: Uncle Drew and the Scoundrels, May 5; Cactus Jack, May 12; Patsy and the Country Classics, May 19; Billy and the Backbeats, May 26. Friday nights in May at the Patriot Park Amphitheater. 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.

STAGE ALIVE! Community Concert Association: Hits & Grins, May 4 at Culpeper County High School. Limited single tickets available at the door. $25 adults and $10 students. 540/972-7117; stagealive.org.

UMW: ArtsLIVE! annual Chamber Music Festival: May 10-11 and May 13 Seacobeck Hall. Purchase tickets at https://34thChamberMusicFestival.eventbrite.com

theater

Altria Theater: “Hadestown,” May 31 through June 4. BroadwayInRichmond.com.

American Shakespeare Center: “As You Like It” through May 14 and Sarah Ruhl’s “Eurydice” through May 13. 877/MUCH.ADO; americanshakespearecenter.com.

Arena Stage: “Exclusion,” premiere comedy about what’s true vs. what sells, May 5 through June 25. arenastage.org.

Ford’s Theatre: “Shout Sister Shout!” through May 13. $48–$90. Sensory-friendly performance May 6 at 2 p.m. fords.org.

George Mason University: Indigenous Enterprise, April 29 at the Center for the Arts; Mason Opera: “Die Fledermaus,” semi-staged presentation, April 29-30 in Harris Theatre. $5-$20. music.calendar.gmu.edu.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Mason School of Theater concert presentation: “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” May 5–7. hyltoncenter.org.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Les Misérables,” through April 29. Eisenhower Theater: Broadway Center Stage: “Spamalot,” May 12-21. kennedy-center.org.

Lake of the Woods Players: “Into The Woods,” May 5-7 and May 12-14 at the LOW Players Community Theater, Marion Pronk Hall, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. lowplayers.org/intothewoods.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “The Commedia Cinderella,” April 29-May 21. marylandensemble.org.

The National Theatre: “Aladdin,” through April 30; “My Fair Lady,” May 6-9. broadwayatthenational.com.

Olney Theatre Center: “The World Goes ‘Round,” through May 21. olneytheatre.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Ragtime: The Musical,” through May 7. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “Here There are Blueberries,” May 7-28. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “Passing Strange,” through June 18; “Sweeney Todd,” May 16 to July 9. Event: Broadway in the Park, featuring Megan Hilty and Lea Salonga, June 16. sigtheatre.org.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: “Our Verse in Time to Come,” a new play commissioned by the Folger Shakespeare Library. Through April 30. $10–$25. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre.

family

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

The Kennedy Center: “Each Kindness,” world premiere concert features Jacqueline Woodson reading to music by Juliette M. Jones and performed by Rootstock Republic. April 28-29. Most enjoyed by ages 7 and up. kennedy-center.org.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play!” through May 7. 804/282-2620; virginiarep.org.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Food and Wine Festival, featuring over 150 international flavors at 16 themed food and beverage locations throughout the park. Thursdays–Sundays through June 11. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night with Elle Jay, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free Latin dance lesson followed by open dancing.

Georgetown French Market: annual open-air market featuring sidewalk sales from small businesses, food, strolling performers and live music. April 28-29 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and April 30 from noon-5 p.m. Admission is free. georgetownfrenchmarketdc.com.

Gnarly Culpeper Block Party & Brew Fest: April 29, noon-5 p.m. in the Depot District. Featuring local and regional craft brews and ciders; music by Tom Petty Tribute Band, Full Moon Fever and The Unsuitables; artisan craft vendors; and kid’s game area. General admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the gate; children 12 and under free. Unlimited tasting tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the gate. culpeperdowntown.com.

Horatio Alger Society: Book sale, May 6, at 9 a.m. at the Hampton Inn and Suites, Fredericksburg-South, Spotsylvania Room. horatioalgersociety.net.

Historic Kenmore: Mother’s Day Tea, May 6 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. rain or shine. $20. Space is limited; purchase in advance. kenmore.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: 13th Anniversary Gala, with cocktail reception and special dinner, fundraiser and a live auction, performances by Green and Gold Soul, and jazz vocalist Darden Purcell. April 28. $300. hyltoncenter.org/give/anniversary-gala.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: A Million Blooms, including the world premiere of “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Poetry” opening April 29. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Meadow Event Park: Virginia Farm Festival, with farm animals, AGtivity zone, fair food favorites, and food demonstrations and live entertainment. May 5-6. Open 3-10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. virginiafarmfestival.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Fossil Hunting Excursions at Stratford Hall, May 7. stratfordhall.org.

U.S. Botanic Garden: “Discover the World of Orchids” exhibit, through April 30. USBG.gov.

—Compiled by Tara Lee