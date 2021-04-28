Local Entertainment Roundup: April 29-May

Stratford Hall: Online: Science Saturday at Stratford Hall: The Mysteries of Sharks, hosted by Jon Bachman, May 8 on Zoom. Pay as you wish; free for Friends of Stratford members. Site is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.