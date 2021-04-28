Local Entertainment Roundup: April 29-May

30 friday“Antiques at the Tavern,” Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. Furniture, ceramics, silver, pottery, jewelry, art, books and more. Friday features music, open bar and hors d’oeuvres. 5–9 p.m. Package pricing available at hanovertavern.org or 804/537-5050.
1 saturdayPotomac River Sunset Yoga, Stratford Hall. Blake Slusser will lead participants in a 45-minute Vinyasa Flow class on the beach. 7:30-8:30 p.m. $15 per person. Registration is required.
For more information, contact Alex Withers at awithers@stratfordhall.org.
Me & Mini Tea, Freedom Society, 1015 Caroline St. Food, prizes and activities. 4–6 p.m. $8–$20. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
65 Roses Car, Truck and Bike Show, Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd. Fundraiser for cystic fibrosis. 9 a.m.–3 p.m. 804/447-1720.
Online: CRRL-con, Central Rappahannock Regional Library. Virtual comic book convention includes Creating a Comic with Chris Barcomb, 10-11 a.m.; AIKIDO—The Effective Martial Art of Peace, 11:30 a.m. to noon; Pop Culture Trivia: Superheroes, noon to 12:30 p.m.; Pop Culture: Attack on Titan Trivia, 1-1:30 p.m.; Fun and Games: A Career in Comics and Video Games, 2-3 p.m.; and Sci-Fi & Fantasy Chat: Favorite Characters, 3-4 p.m. Free. See complete list of events at librarypoint.org/crrl-con.
Colt Ford, Groove Music Hall at Dominion Raceway. With opening acts Chris Ryan Band and Zye Ca$h. 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m. $25-$32.50. thegroovemusichall.com.
Baby Jo’s Boogie Band, Callie Opie’s Orchard Restaurant event barn, 4533 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral. 3–7 p.m. $17 plus donation. Food and beverages available for purchase. Proceeds benefit DREAMS4U. Tickets at dreams4u.betterworld.org/events/dreams4u-dancing-eating-nawlins.
Virginia Farm Festival, Meadow Event Park, 13111 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. Demonstrations, interactive activities and live music. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $6 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance at bit.ly/VAFarmFestival. Masks and social distancing required.
Orange Uncorked Wine Festival, The Market at Grelen, 15091 Yager Road, Somerset. Wineries, artisans, food and music. 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $40–$50 plus service fee; non-tasters $5. No dogs. orangevachamber.com/orange-uncorked.
“Antiques at the Tavern,” Hanover Tavern. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Guest speaker at 5:30 p.m. See April 30 listing.
Outside plant and yard sale, Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral. Handcrafted items, baby items, toys, furniture, household, books, seasonal décor, houseplants, annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, and vegetables and herbs, including a broad selection of plants from the gardens of Deep Roots Home and Garden Center. 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Hosted by Belmont Club of Women. Wear a mask and practice social distancing. Rain date May 2.
2 sunday“Antiques at the Tavern,” Hanover Tavern. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Guest speaker at 5:30 p.m. See April 30 listing.
Virginia Farm Festival, Meadow Event Park. See May 1 listing.
Orange Uncorked Wine Festival, The Market at Grelen. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. See May 1 listing.
4 tuesdayPicnic in the Park: Family Wellness Day, Memorial Park, 1401 Kenmore Ave. Music by DJ Mike Swain and healthy living tips. 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a chair or blanket, and pack a lunch or purchase one from a vendor. Masks required when not social distancing. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/380/Picnic-in-the-Park.
6 thursdayOnline: “Prohibition: The History of (not) Drinking in Fredericksburg.” Virtual talk led by Barbra Anderson, HFFI board member and local history teacher. 7 p.m. Free, suggested donation $5. Registration required. hffi.org/events.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Spring,” featuring paintings and photographs from member artists. Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, wood furniture and basketry. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance); jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “A Change of Season,” paintings by Karen Julihn, through May 2. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Metal Dreams,” works by Pat Andrews, through May 2. “Botanical Curiosities,” works by Christine Lush-Rodriguez, May 4-30. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Spring’s Spirit of Renewal and New Life,” through April. May exhibit features works celebrating the month. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist’s Choice.” Members’ Gallery: “The Lasting Allure of Paint—Part 1,” works by Bob Worthy. Through April. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: “Beauty in the Rough: Preliminary Sketches and Drawings by Gari Melchers,” through June 1. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with the last tour at 3:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Visitor Center. Masks required indoors. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
Hirshhorn Museum: Online: “Talking to Our Time,” series of free public discussions with global artists, through May 26. Available on YouTube, Facebook Live and Zoom (registration is required for participation). hirshhorn.si.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Osprey art in conjunction with the (virtual) Osprey Festival in Colonial Beach. colonialbeachospreyfestival.org. 804/224-7200.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Power of a Word,” through May 2. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
National Air and Space Museum: Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Sonya Clark: Tatter, Bristle, and Mend,” through May 31; “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe. Through Aug. 8. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org.
The Phillips Collection: Online: Livestreamed performances honoring museum’s centennial celebration, January to May, free; registration required. phillipscollection.org.
Tappahannock Art Guild: Spring Show, featuring works by guild and guest artists with decorations provided by local teacher Joyce Crowne–Wilkins using bright art pieces created by her elementary school students. Open noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
music
The Birchmere: RESPECT: A Musical Tribute to Aretha Franklin, featuring Lady Lelah Jackson, saxophonist Brian Lenair & BlacMarkit, April 29; Felipe Esparza, April 30 and May 1; A Phyllis Hyman tribute, featuring Shuga Shang, May 2; Stephen Kellogg, May 7; We Are One X-perience, May 8; Troubadours—A Tribute to James Taylor and Carole King, May 9. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
GMU Center for the Arts: Tribute to Sonny Rollins, featuring Mason Jazz Faculty. 3 p.m. May 2 at Mason Pond Lawn. $25 adult, $12.50 youth through grade 12. Online: Mason Arts at Home: “A Song of Freedom,” featuring world premieres by Evelyn Simpson–Curenton and Michael W. Nickens, showcases works by Black composers as well as selections inspired by the African American experience. 8 p.m. May 8. Free; register online. cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.
DC Jazz Festival: Online: International Jazz Day 2021, featuring saxophonist Kenny Garrett and vocalist/pianist Aaron Myers. 3 p.m. April 30 on Facebook Live. Register online at dcjazzfest.org.
Groove Music Hall: Colt Ford, with Chris Ryan Band and Zye Cash. May 1. Limited capacity. Purchase tickets and read about COVID-19 guidelines at thegroovemusichall.com.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Online: Anne O’Byrne and Ingrid Keller in Concert, free. Available on demand through May 14. modlin.richmond.edu.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Arena Riffs,” three-part commissioned musical series features three different composer and lyricist teams; “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; lecture series; drama book club; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: CATharsis Pandemic Theatre: a variety of short features on available on YouTube channel. cattheatre.com.
Folger Library: Online: O.B. Hardison Poetry Series with poet Billy Collins, a former U.S. Poet Laureate, 7:30 p.m. May 10; in collaboration with the National Gallery of Art. Free; registration is required. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “Necessary Sacrifices: A Radio Play,” exploring two documented encounters between Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln during a period of national crisis, through May; “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Mason School of Theater: “Runaways,” April 30 at 8 p.m. and May 1 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Mason Pond Lawn. Free; reservations are required. Online: Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Asaph Dance Ensemble: “Reflections to Revival,” 3 p.m. May 2, $60; Hylton Center Celebration of the Arts Alliance, 7 p.m. May 6, free. Register for streaming link. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
Kennedy Center: Online: Arts Across America series, with focus on cultural leadership and public healing; new episodes every other Saturday at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live, YouTube and the Kennedy Center website. Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre: Online: “Something Brilliant: The Rise and Fall of the IllumiNation Cult,” a MET original film, $24; and “Loving Frederick,” interactive Zoom show, 8 p.m. Saturdays. marylandensemble.org.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” a series of weekly free, online concerts, podcasts and special events; “The Olney Home Hour,” a monthly revue celebrating the season with songs and skits. olneytheatre.org.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, through July 28. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: Signature Features: “Midnight at the Never Get” (available Friday) and “Daniel J. Watts’ The Jam: Only Child” (streaming through May 7). $35. sigtheatre.org.
Theater Alliance: Online: “City in Transition: The Quadrant Series,” drawing inspiration from the distinct-yet-neighboring communities in Washington, D.C. Digital community conversations will be held every weekend of the performance run. $10-$30. theateralliance.com.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: “The Day is Past and Gone,” Teresa Harris’ original drama about slave life at Poplar Forest. May 15 at 6:30 p.m. (rain date May 16). Bring lawn chair or blanket. $15 adults ages 18 and older; $10 students (ages 6-17 and college); $4 children ages 5 and under. 434/525-1806; poplarforest.org.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Online: Soapbox: A Mammoth Spring Celebration, 8 p.m. Monday. The annual gala will be livestreamed for free. RSVP at woollymammoth.net/events/soapbox.
family
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: 7th annual CRRL-Con. Throughout May, visit website for a variety of Marvel-ous activities, games, tutorials and more. CRRL-Con activity pack available for download. librarypoint.org/crrl-con.
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor and indoor attractions are open. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly tours, outdoor scavenger hunts and sketching bags. In-person Preschool Palette classes scheduled for April and May. For visiting guidelines, hours of operation and online resources, visit garimelchers.org.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home Story Corner: “Khalida and the Most Beautiful Song,” 10:15 a.m. May 15. Available for streaming through May 29 on Facebook, YouTube and Hylton website. Free. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Kennedy Center: Online: Performances for Young Audiences digital season, featuring on-demand events for families, with events available for viewing through June. Purchase access at kennedy-center.org.
Science Museum of Virginia: Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Food and Wine Festival, featuring roller coasters and attractions, international food and beverages, and live entertainment. Thursdays through Sundays through May 23. $49.99 and up. Reservations required. With enhanced health and safety measures and limited capacity. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon: Revolutionary War Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Included with admission. Reserve tickets in advance; a limited number of tickets will be available at the gate. 703/780-2000; MountVernon.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Online: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Osprey Festival: Online: Third annual festival, featuring osprey walk with Caledon State Park ornithologist Mike Callahan; birdwatching basics; gardening for birds and other wildlife; osprey and bird-related activities for children. colonialbeachospreyfestival.org.
Stratford Hall: Online: Science Saturday at Stratford Hall: The Mysteries of Sharks, hosted by Jon Bachman, May 8 on Zoom. Pay as you wish; free for Friends of Stratford members. Site is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.