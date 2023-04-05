Roundup of arts and entertainment events happening in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas.

6 thursday

Germanna Community Conversations: “How Mothers Shape the World,” online. Author Anna Malaika Tubbs discusses “The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation” and how their stories impact mothers in America today. 7 p.m. Register at vccs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__FIA4G9BRhWGTcyOLW2MRQ.

African American History in Stafford County, Virginia, Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St. With speaker Frank White. 10 a.m. Free. 540/373-5630; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

Live Music at the co-op, Fredericksburg Food Co-op, 320 Emancipation Highway. The Wellbillies play the classic country music of the 1950s–70s. 6–7:30 p.m. fxbgfood.coop.

“Pride and Prejudice,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $20–$25. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. 540/907-9736; facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

7 friday

“Pride and Prejudice,” UMW Theatre. See April 6 listing.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through May 7. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

8 saturday

Block Party, Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Celebrating the preservation of Historic Kenmore, 101 years ago, with an egg scavenger hunt for kids under age 12, lawn games, crafts, living historians, exhibits, tours and more. Bring a picnic and blanket. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. $5 adults 18 and older; free for ages 17 and younger. kenmore.org.

Easter egg hunt, Rikki’s Refuge. Noon–2 p.m. Donation drop off noon–3 p.m. Reservations required at events@rikkisrefuge.org.

Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, King George. Featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and Calvary’s Mercy. 6 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase, and a love offering will be collected for the bands. 540/710-3831. tworiversbc.com.

Cowboy Mouth, Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., Thornburg. 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. $18–$40. thegroovemusichall.com.

“Pride and Prejudice,” UMW Theatre. See April 6 listing.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See April 7 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. Games start at 5 p.m. Doors open one-and-a-half hours prior. See April 6 listing.

9 sunday

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See April 7 listing.

12 wednesday

“Pride and Prejudice,” UMW Theatre. See April 6 listing.

“Ragtime: The Musical,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See April 7 listing.

13 thursday

Cirque Italia Water Circus, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Family entertainment, animal-free show. 7:30 p.m. Ticket pricing and tickets at 941/704-8572; cirqueitalia.com/tickets.

Evening with an Expert: Charles G. McDaniel, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Generals Washington, Weedon, Mercer and Woodford and local sites related to these historical figures that people can still visit today. 7–8:30 p.m. Free. Reservations required. famva.org/evening-with-an-expert-fredericksburgs-leadership-in-the-revolution.

“Pride and Prejudice,” UMW Theatre. See April 6 listing.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See April 6 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See April 6 listing.

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Robyn Ryan (acrylics) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

Art First Gallery: “Pretty Little Things,” all-member exhibit with focus on diminutive works of artwork no larger than 11-by-14 inches or 154 square inches. Through April 30. First Friday reception 6–9 p.m. Media includes acrylic, assemblage, collage, drawing, oil, photography, printmaking, textiles, three-dimensional objects such as jewelry and sculpture, and watercolor. artfirstgallery.com.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “The Pen Works: Unique Writing Instruments by Ron Rosiello,” through April 30. First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “New Awakenings” group exhibit, through April 9; and March Madness all-member event and sale. Works include painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture. Works by Carl and Joyce Thor in the adjoining galleries. artgallerycolonialbeach.com.

Beach Paws Boutique: Works by Wendy Young.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Spring Fling,” with artwork conveying a spectrum of aspects of the season, through April 30. First Friday reception 5-9 p.m. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Canal Quarter Arts: Works by guest artist Jordan Lette. First Friday reception 5-8:30 p.m., with live acoustic music, and needle felting demonstration by Pamela Moniz.

CoBe Workspaces: Works by Debbie Stachkunas.

Coldwell Banker Elite: Works by Colonial Beach Artists’ Guild artists.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce: Works by painter Nancy Owens.

Darbytown Art Studio: Guest artist Kimberly Cartier, owner of Planty of Happiness. First Friday reception 5-8:30 p.m. with assortment of small plants and terrariums for sale. Classes available. facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Dockside Realty: Works by Joyce Reid and Kathie Moran.

Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg, VA,” “Kiwanis: Building Through Service” and “STOMP: FXBC.” famva.org.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice” all-media regional juried exhibit. Members Gallery: Works by Jim Ramsbotham. Through April 28. First Friday noon–8:30 p.m. fccagallery.org.

Fredericksburg-Este Association: “Franco Rubini: A Vision of the World,” international images in black and white, on display through April. Venues: The Visitor Center (opening April 6 at 6 p.m.), Salem Church Library (opening April 10, 6-7:30 p.m., Room 2) and Howell Library (April 12, 6-7:30 p.m.) fred-este.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile: Works by variety of local artists and makers.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “The Art of the Drink,” a national juried exhibition. Through April 30. First Friday reception April 7, with virtual tour at 1 p.m. Show opens at 5 p.m. Classes available and Summer Intensives for Kids. libertytownarts.com.

Library of Virginia: “200 Years, 200 Stories,” exhibit and multimedia experience celebrating 200 Virginians whose narratives are housed in the Library’s collections and together reflect the stories of Virginia. Through Oct. 28. lva.virginia.gov.

Louisa Arts Center: Purcell Gallery: “Happy Places,” through May 19. 540/967-2200; LouisaArts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: Works by featured artist Marcia Chaves, through June. A percentage of each sale is donated to cancer care. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “Go to War … Do Art,” 80 years of the Marine Corps Combat Art Program features 80 works on paper by 29 combat artists, through Aug. 9, 2024. “Spaceflight: The Marine Astronauts,” through January 2024. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddler’s Market: Works by local artists and makers.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: “River Life: An Art Show Celebrating the Rappahannock,” opening April 7. First Friday event includes special art exercise for guests benefitting Friends of the Rappahannock. Fine art, ceramics and handmade jewelry and accessories. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of American History: New additions to White House China collection. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 804/370-5285.

Red Dragon Brewery: Spring themed show with works by local artists. Sponsored by Darbytown Art Studio and Canal Quarter Arts. April 20- 21, from 4-9 p.m.

Riverboat on the Potomac: Works by local artists on display on first floor.

Sophia Street Studios: Works by local artists.

UMW Galleries: Ridderhof Martin Gallery: “Mirror Mirror,” a look at contemporary women artists who focus on issues of identity, through April 28. duPont Gallery: Annual Student Art Exhibition, through April 23; awards of excellence will be announced at the awards ceremony March 30 at 5 p.m. 540/654-1013; umwgalleries.org.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts: “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass,” through July 9. vmfa.museum.

music

Blue Ridge Chorale: Spring concert May 6 at the Lake of the Woods Church and May 7 at Culpeper Baptist Church.

The Carlyle Room: “A Tribute to the Ladies of Soul,” April 28, $40-$50. carlyleroom.com, brencore.com.

Fredericksburg Square / Waters End: Brisk, April 28. briskband.com.

Hard Times Cafe: Chase Matthew, April 21 at 6:15 p.m. With Hayden Coffman.

Louisa Art Center: John Ford Coley, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. $35. louisaarts.org.

The National Theatre: Boz Scaggs, May 13 at 8 p.m. BroadwayAtTheNational.com.

Modlin Center of the Arts: Leyla McCalla, April 12. modlin.richmond.edu.

theater

Altria Theatre: “Hamilton,” April 11-23. $49 to $169. Digital lottery available. BroadwayInRichmond.com.

American Shakespeare Center: “As You Like It” through May 14 and Sarah Ruhl’s “Eurydice” through May 13. 877/MUCH.ADO; americanshakespearecenter.com.

Ford’s Theatre: “Shout Sister Shout!” through May 13. $48–$90. fords.org.

George Mason University: Mason Opera: “Die Fledermaus,” semi-staged presentation, April 29-30 in Harris Theatre. $5-$20. music.calendar.gmu.edu.

The Kennedy Center: Opera House: “Les Misérables,” April 11-29; kennedy-center.org.

The National Theatre: “My Fair Lady,” May 6-9. broadwayatthenational.com.

Olney Theatre Center: “A Nice Indian Boy,” through April 9; “The World Goes ‘Round,” April 19-May 21. olneytheatre.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: “Ragtime: The Musical,” through May 7. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre Company: “King Lear,” starring Patrick Page, through April 16. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “Pacific Overtures,” through April 9 in the Max. Event: Merrily We Sing-Along: “West Side Story,” April 14 at Ali’s Bar; limited availability. sigtheatre.org.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: “Our Verse in Time to Come,” a new play commissioned by the Folger Shakespeare Library. April 25-30. $10–$25. 202/544-7077; folger.edu/theatre.

family

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Sesame Street Kids Weekends, with themed scavenger hunts, dance parties, games, storytime, crafts and a flower maze. Fridays–Sundays from March 31 through April 23. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Preschool Palette classes nurtures child’s inner artist through engaging books, garden walks and colorful process-based sensory and art explorations. Themes change monthly. Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

Maymont: Dominion Energy Family Easter, featuring activities, games, crafts and live entertainment, opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny. April 8, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Advance reservations recommended. Limited number of admissions for morning and afternoon sessions. maymont.org.

Science Museum of Virginia: “Playing with Light,” through Aug. 20. Included with regular admission. $16 adults; $13.50 youth ages 6–12 and seniors ages 60 and older; and $10 for preschool-aged children ages 3–5. smv.org.

Six Flags America: Opens for the season April 1, with Hurricane Harbor Maryland opening Memorial Day Weekend. sixflags.com.

Stratford Hall: Hands On History Days, April 15. Educational programs include five 30-minute, experiential learning activities that allow students to explore different facets of Stratford through the lenses of history and science. Space is limited; registration required. stratfordhall.org.

Virginia Repertory Theatre: “Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play!” April 14-May 7. 804/282-2620; virginiarep.org.

etc.

A-Ibañez Museum and Gallery: Month open mic for authors and studio tours, held the fourth Sunday of each month. 199 Whittaker Lane, Kilmarnock. Writers and musicians may sign up to perform by emailing deniseadevries@gmail.com or on arrival. Light refreshments will be provided. facebook.com/AIMKilmarnock.

Colonial Williamsburg: CW Lights, an illuminated open air experience with immersive walking tours accompanied by different 18th century music performances each night. Through April 22 in the Governor’s Palace Gardens. $12-$19. colonialwilliamsburg.org.

Curitiba Art Cafe: Latin Dance Night, every third Friday of the month from 6–9 p.m. Free. https://spanglish51.wixsite.com.

Ferry Farm: Dog Days at Ferry Farm, April 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Well-mannered pooches on leashes welcome. Admission is to Ferry Farm’s grounds only. Animals are not permitted in any buildings on the property. $5 adults, free for children under 17; purchase tickets at event. kenmore.org.

Georgetown French Market: annual open-air market featuring sidewalk sales from small businesses, food, strolling performers and live music. April 28-29 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and April 30 from noon-5 p.m. Admission is free. georgetownfrenchmarketdc.com.

Gnarly Culpeper Block Party & Brew Fest: April 29, noon-5 p.m. in the Depot District. Featuring local and regional craft brews and ciders; music by Tom Petty Tribute Band, Full Moon Fever and The Unsuitables; artisan craft vendors; and kid’s game area. General admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the gate; children 12 and under free. Unlimited tasting tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the gate. culpeperdowntown.com.

Historic Garden Week: Fredericksburg — King George County, hosted by The Rappahannock Valley Garden Club. Plus floral and horticultural demonstrations, a native plant garden, and artists. April 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $40 in advance. vagardenweek.org.

Historic Kenmore: Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community Day, April 16, 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations encouraged as space is limited. $12 adults, $6 students, ages 5 and under free. kenmore.org.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: 13th Anniversary Gala, with cocktail reception and special dinner, fundraiser and a live auction, performances by Green and Gold Soul, and jazz vocalist Darden Purcell. April 28. $300. hyltoncenter.org/give/anniversary-gala.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: A Million Blooms, including the world premiere of “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Poetry” opening April 29. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

Pickers Supply: Salsa Dance, 6–7 p.m. Sunday. $20 per class, or $120 for all seven. No partner required. 540/847-4581; olddominionhis@yahoo.com. Swing Dance, beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: 18th-Century Carpentry Demonstration with Harold Caldwell of Colonial Williamsburg, April 15; History of BBQ: Colonial Foodways virtual program, April 19; Fossil Hunting Excursions at Stratford Hall, May 7. stratfordhall.org.

U.S. Botanic Garden: “Discover the World of Orchids” exhibit, through April 30. USBG.gov.

Virginia Osprey Festival: Featuring over 30 exhibits and activities, presentations, live raptors, vendors and food trucks. April 15, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Town Hill in Colonial Beach. Tickets required for the presentations at the fisheries building and for the nest tours. virginiaospreyfestival.org.