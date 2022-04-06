Local Entertainment Roundup: April 7 to April 14

7 thursday

Washington Heritage Museums Speaker Series: Samuel Wilson, founding minister of the Presbyterian Church and resident of the Mary Washington House, Central Rappahannock Regional Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St. With John Copley. 10 a.m. 540/373-5630; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.

“25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” UMW Theatre, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $8–$25. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.

Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $55–$75 plus processing fee. Through May 8. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

“Spring Awakening,” 810 Caroline St. For mature audiences. 8 p.m. $25–$40. 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m.; games start at 6:30 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit veterans, their families and the community. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

8 friday

“Foxfire,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. 7:30 p.m. $18–$22. lowplayers.org.

“Pygmalion,” 108 Hawthorn, Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18–$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.

“The SpongeBob Musical,” Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road. 7 p.m. $10. chancellortheatre.com.

9 saturday

Centennial Block Party, Historic Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Archaeologists, curators, historians and other experts discuss the history of Kenmore, the Lewis (and Washington) Family, and the enslaved people who lived at Kenmore. Plus lawn games, crafts, storytime in the garden and mansion tours. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. $5, and free for children 17 and younger. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Dog Easter egg hunt, Maury Playground, 901 Kenmore Ave. Come dressed to enter the doggie costume contest. 1 p.m. $5 for up to two dogs. Dogs must be at least 12 weeks old. Pre-registration is required. Release acknowledging dog(s) are current on shots and are healthy. fxbgparks.com; 540/372-1086.

Easter event, Braehead Farm, 1130 Tyler St. Easter Bunny, egg hunt, hayrides, scavenger hunt and prizes. 9 a.m.–6 p.m. $6–$11. 540/899-9848; braeheadfarm.com.

Everything but the Garage sale, Expo Center. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. $5.50–$11.50, kids 12 and younger are free. https://www.everythingbutthegarage.com/fredericksburg.html

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., games start at 5 p.m. Call Kellie at 540/907-9736.

Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg: “Songs of Peace and Hope,” Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne St. 3 and 7 p.m. Students $5; adults $15. ccfbg.org.

Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, King George. Featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and Old Time Way. 6–8:30 p.m. A love offering is collected for the bands, and light refreshments are available for purchase. 540/710-3831.

UMW Jazz Festival, Dodd Auditorium. 8–10 p.m. Free; reservations required at eventbrite.com/e/umw-jazz-festival-tickets-267108096507. UMW COVID protocols require facemasks in all university buildings and either a vaccination card or a negative COVID test dated no earlier than April 8.

32nd annual Multicultural Fair, University of Mary Washington. Entertainment, children’s activities, international and American food, and ethnic craft vendors. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 540/654-1044; students.umw.edu/multicultural/fair.

Radio Romance, The Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. $15. thegroovemusichall.com.

10 sunday

UMW Spring Choral Concert, Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne St. 7–8:30 p.m. Facemasks are strongly encouraged but not required.

13 wednesday

14 thursday

local roundup

Days and hours of operation may vary. Check website before visiting venue and view COVID-19 safety procedures.

art

810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.

The Artists’ Alliance: Works by wildlife photographer Jim Hazzard. Painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and wood furniture by members on display. Through May 8. Second Friday Art Walk, 6-9 p.m. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance).

Art First Gallery: “Feathers, Fin & Fur,” works by wildlife painter Curtiss Poormon. artfirstgallery.com.

Artspace: Juried All Media Exhibition, through April 16. Juror’s talk: April 16, 2 p.m. artspacegallery.org.

Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Singin’ in the Rain” all-member show, through May 1. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.

Brush Strokes Gallery: “Celebrate the Season,” through May 1. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.

Colonial Beach Brewery: Works by local artists. Second Friday Art Walk, 6-9 p.m. 540/760-5661.

Coldwell Banker Elite Realty: New works by Colonial Beach Artists Guild. Second Friday Art Walk, 6-9 p.m. 804/224-3501.

Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce (new address 216 N. Irving Ave.): Works by Micki Costello. Second Friday Art Walk, 6-9 p.m.

Colonial Beach Historical Society: Opens for the 2022 season April 9, from 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Colonial Buzz Espresso Bar: Assemblage art by Joan Powell. Second Friday Art Walk, 6-9 p.m. 804/410-2019.

Darbytown Arts Studio: Works by local artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.

Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist Choice” all-media regional juried exhibit. Members’ Gallery: Works by Rebecca Carpenter and Brenda Silberman. Through April 29. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.

Gari Melchers Home and Studio: Rotating works by American artist Gari Melchers on display. Historic house museum, studio and art galleries, garden, and Stafford County Visitor Center open daily. 3D virtual tours also available. 540/654-1015; GariMelchers.org.

Hawthorn Mercantile/The Hive: New art by local makers. Second Friday Art Walk, from 6-9 p.m. 804/410-2036.

James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.

Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: “Flora and Fauna of Water Bodies,” works of Maureen Kane of Richmond. Plus works by Vicki Marckel, 102-year-old Ebbie Hynson and the owners. Second Friday Art Walk, from 6-9 p.m.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Feast for the Eyes 2022,” through April. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.

Louisa Arts Center: “Different Strokes,” featuring the works of Ruth Lefko and Ron Campbell. Through May 20. Purcell Gallery. louisaarts.org.

Mary Washington Hospital: Hallway gallery: New works by local artists. A percentage of sold art goes to the hospital. Art may be purchased through the gift shop.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: “WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America,” works by watercolorist Mary Whyte, Combat Art Gallery, through July 24. usmcmuseum.com.

Peddlers Market: Works by local artists, vendors. Second Friday Art Walk, from 6-9 p.m.

Ponshop Studio and Gallery: Natural wood works by Courtney Burke. ponshopstudio.com.

Port Royal Museum of History: Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 804/370-5285.

RMS Designs: Works by photographer Julie Henderson. Second Friday Art Walk, from 6-9 p.m.

St. Mary’s Parish Hall: Works by Susan Tilt and Doris Barbee. Second Friday Art Walk, from 6-9 p.m. and collaging workshop. 804/224-7186.

Stratford Hall: “Stratford at the Crossroads: Atlantic Cultures and the Creation of America.” stratfordhall.org.

Tysons Corner Center: “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,” featuring 34 artfully displayed reproductions, through April 17. Open Wednesday–Saturday 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.–5:30 p.m. $16.10-$23 for adults. Purchase tickets at chapelsistine.com.

music

The Birchmere: Asleep at the Wheel, April 7; Average White Band, April 8; Cowboy Junkies, April 10; The Bacon Brothers with Martin & Kelly, April 11–12; Gordon Lightfoot, April 13; Sergio Mendes, April 14. birchmere.com.

Blue Ridge Singers: “How Can I Keep from Singing?” concert series: April 22 at Front Royal United Methodist Church; April 24 at First Baptist Church of Winchester; April 26 at All Saints Catholic Church; April 29 at Trinity Episcopal Church; May 1 at Christ Episcopal Church. Free; $10 donation suggested. blueridgesingers.org.

Folger Consort: The Roman de Fauvel: Politics and Counterpoint in Medieval France, April 22–24 at St. Mark’s Church. $35; virtual performance May 6 on-demand, $20–$50. folger.edu.

Groove Music Hall: Radio Romance, April 9; A Tribute to the Music of Motown, April 16; The Stranger: The Billy Joel Experience, April 30. thegroovemusichall.com.

theater

Altria Theater: “The Fiddler on the Roof,” April 5–10. $39.50–$98.50. 804/592-3368; altriatheater.com or broadwayinrichmond.com.

Arena Stage: “Catch Me If You Can,” through April 17. arenastage.org.

Chancellor High School: “The SpongeBob Musical,” April 8-9. $10. chancellortheatre.com.

Colonial Beach Playhouse: George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion,” through April 10. 8 p.m. $18-$20. 804/214-0517; cbpaa.info@gmail.com.

Folger Shakespeare Library: “Nathan the Wise,” in association with Theater J, through April 10 at Theater J. $30–$85. folger.edu.

Ford’s Theatre: “Grace,” world-premiere musical celebrating African American food, family and tradition, through May 14. Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older. fords.org.

GMU Center for the Arts: Virginia Opera: “The Marriage of Figaro,” April 9-10; cfa.calendar.gmu.edu.

Gottwald Playhouse: ”An Iliad,” presented by Quill Theatre, through April 16. “Chaos of Spirit,” socio-political dramady. May 4–8,” “Churchill,” May 14–15. DominionEnergyCenter.com.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Mason Broadway Chorale Showcase, April 9. hyltoncenter.org.

The Kennedy Center: “Mean Girls,” April 5–24; “Oklahoma,” April 5–10; “Shear Madness,” April 4–Oct. 2. kennedy-center.org.

LOW Players: “Foxfire,” April 8–10 at Lake of the Woods Community Center. $18–$22. 540/972-6385; lowplayers.org.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre: “Meteor Shower,” through April 24. $28. marylandensemble.org.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts: Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot,” through May 8. $55–$75. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.

Shakespeare Theatre: “The Merchant of Venice,” through April 17. shakespearetheatre.org.

Signature Theatre: “She Loves Me,” through April 24. 703/820-9771; SigTheatre.org.

The Paramount Theater: Charlottesville Ballet’s “Connections,” May 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $20–$75. theparamount.net.

UMW Theatre: “The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” through April 16. $10–$30. 540/ 654-1111; FredTix.com.

Virginia Rep: “Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” by Ken Ludwig, through April 17 at the Hanover Tavern. va-rep.org.

family

Alden Theatre: “Doodle Pop,” created by BRUSH Theatre of South Korea, April 23 at 4 p.m. $15. 703/790-0123; aldentheatre.org.

Capital One Hall: ”Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live,” May 6 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. $32.75 and up. capitalonehall.com.

Dominion Energy Center: “Baby Shark Live!,” April 24th at 2 p.m. 804/814-ETIX; DominionEnergyCenter.com.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Open daily with family-friendly, interactive tours, scavenger hunts and sketching bags. 540/654-1015; garimelchers.org.

James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.

The Kennedy Center: “Beastgirl,” world premiere based on New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Acevedo’s collection of folkloric poems. April 7–22. $20. Most enjoyed by ages 12 and up. kennedy-center.org.

National Museum of the Marine Corps: Preschool Playdate: Month of the Military Child, 10 a.m. to noon April 12. usmcmuseum.com.

STEP VA: “The Lion King, Kids!” April 30 and May 1 at Fredericksburg Christian School. For showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit Showtix4u.com and search for STEP VA Inc. stepva.org.

etc.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Sesame Street Kids Weekends, Fridays through Sundays April 1–24. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.

Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.

Georgetown French Market: Open-air market featuring more than 25 participating neighborhood boutiques, antique stores, restaurants, salons and galleries. April 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 1 from noon to 5 p.m. georgetownfrenchmarketdc.com.

Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org/events.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden: M&T Bank: BUTTERFLIES LIVE! April 16–Oct. 10. Included with admission. 804/262-9887; LewisGinter.org.

MGM National Harbor: “The Price is Right Live!” April 9 at 8 p.m. mgmnationalharbor.com or ticketmaster.com.

Prince William County Fairgrounds: Spring Carnival, with over 20 rides, games and classic carnival food. April 2–17. $5–$40. visitpwc.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion: Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Visitors planning on riding the train should arrive by 10:30 a.m. Train rides conducted weather permitting. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. 301/653-7983; rrmuseum.org.

Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.

Swing Dance: Upstairs Pickers Supply. Beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; dancing 8–11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

—Compiled by Tara Lee