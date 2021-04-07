Local Entertainment Roundup: April 8-15

9 friday
Online: Wild and Scenic Film Festival. 7–9 p.m., program opens at 6:30 p.m. $5. Livestream. Ticket holders will have access to films as video on demand for 24 hours following event. landtrustva.org/event/2943.
Online: UMW Theatre: “Bedtime Stories (As Told By Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up).” A play by Ed Monk performed by UMW theater students. For ages 4-11. Free. Streaming 7 p.m. on Broadway On Demand. To watch, visit broadwayondemand.com/signup to register for an account prior to the performance. umwtheatre.org/bedtime.
10 saturday
Music on the Lawn: An Evening with Colonial Faire, Historic Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. A musical Colonial sampler of that time in America with a short talk exploring the importance of music to George Washington and a theater scene depicting Washington’s first dancing lesson which took place in Fredericksburg. 6:30–8 p.m. $10–$20, plus processing fee. Children ages 4 and younger are free. Advance ticket purchase encouraged at: simpletix.com/e/the-arts-at-kenmore-music-on-the-lawn-an-e-tickets-65714. Special music-themed tours of Historic Kenmore before the show will be offered at 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. Purchase tour tickets at simpletix.com/e/the-arts-at-kenmore-music-on-the-lawn-spec-tickets-65718. Space will be limited; masks and social distancing required. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and your own refreshments. 540/370-0732 ext. 11; events@gwffoundation.org.
Spring Arts & Crafts Faire, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. $8 plus processing fee. Children 12 and younger are free. Tickets must be purchased before arrival. No tickets sold at box office. Everyone over age 3 must have a ticket to enter. fredericksburgartsandcraftsshows.com.
CANCELED: Warbird Showcase, Culpeper Regional Airport, 12517 Beverly Ford Road, Brandy Station. The event has been canceled due to inclement weather. 540/402-1818; capitalwing.org.
11 sunday
Spring Arts & Crafts Faire, Fredericksburg Expo Center. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. See April 10 listing.
local roundup
Days and hours of operation may vary. Call ahead or see website before visiting venue.
art
810 Weekend Gallery: New works by Beverley Coates (watercolors), Penny A. Parrish (photography) and Lynn Abbott (acrylics and oils). 540/371-4099.
The Artists’ Alliance at Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Works in the media of painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, wood furniture and basketry; and driftwood sculpture of a horse, by artist Mary Wenz. Carl and Joyce Thor of Jarrett Thor Fine Arts will also have their original paintings, as well as decorative minerals, on display. artgallerycolonialbeach.com or Facebook (cbartistsalliance); jarretthor.com.
Art First Gallery: “A Change of Season,” paintings by Karen Julihn, through May 2. Masks required. artfirstgallery.com.
Artful Dimensions Gallery: “Metal Dreams,” works by Pat Andrews, March 30 to May 2. Masks and social distancing required. artfuldimensionsgallery.com.
Brush Strokes Gallery: “Spring’s Spirit of Renewal and New Life.” Through April. Works include hand-crafted jewelry, unique glass art, charcoal drawings, pastels, photography, paintings in oils, watercolors or acrylics, metal sculpture, and mixed-media. Masks required. Works can also be viewed online. brushstrokesfredericksburg.com.
Canal Quarter Arts: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Dahlgren Heritage Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Darbytown Arts Studio: New works on display, plus works by several new artists. 804/334-5156; facebook.com/DarbytownArt.
Fredericksburg Area Museum: New exhibits: “St. George’s: The Church in the Public Square” and “Play Ball! America’s Pastime in Fredericksburg.” $5; free for children under 10 and members. Timed-ticket entry only; visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Masks required. famva.org.
Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts: Frederick Gallery: “Artist’s Choice.” Members’ Gallery: “The Lasting Alure of Paint—Part 1,” works by Bob Worthy. Through April. Masks required. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Gari Melchers Home and Studio: “Beauty in the Rough: Preliminary Sketches and Drawings by Gari Melchers,” through June 1. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last tour at 3:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Visitor Center. Masks required indoors. Online: 3-D virtual tours of studio, galleries, pavilion and historic house museum. garimelchers.org.
Hirshhorn Museum: Online: “Talking to Our Time,” series of free public discussions with global artists, through May 26. Available on YouTube, Facebook Live and Zoom (registration is required for participation). hirshhorn.si.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: “James Monroe Museum in 3-D,” interactive exhibit; “Chats with the Curator,” with Assistant Director and Curator Jarod Kearney every other Monday at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Jarrett Thor Fine Arts: Osprey art in conjunction with the (virtual) Osprey Festival in Colonial Beach. colonialbeachospreyfestival.org. 804/224-7200.
LibertyTown Arts Workshop: “Power of a Word,” through May 2. 540/371-7255; libertytownarts.com.
National Air and Space Museum: Online: Air and Space Anywhere, featuring videos, virtual tours, artifact highlights and more. airandspace.si.edu.
National Museum of Women in the Arts: “Sonya Clark: Tatter, Bristle, and Mend,” through May 31; “Mary Ellen Mark: Girlhood,” depicting girls and young women living in a variety of circumstances all over the globe. Through April 18. 202/783-5000; nmwa.org.
The Phillips Collection: Online: Livestreamed performances honoring museum’s centennial celebration, January to May, free; registration required. phillipscollection.org.
Tappahannock Art Guild: Spring Show, featuring works by guild and guest artists with decorations provided by local teacher Joyce Crowne–Wilkins using bright art pieces created by her elementary school students. Open noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Virginia Museum of History & Culture: Online: 360-degree virtual tours; live gallery walks; “History Connects” webinars (live and recorded options); live distance learning programs; and student and classroom resources. virginiahistory.org.
Washington Heritage Museums: Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop are open. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Woodberry Forest School: Online: “Close to Home,” Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle’s virtual art exhibition, through April 25. Features 61 pieces of art from 39 artists from Virginia working in varied mediums: oil, acrylic, colored pencil, photography, watercolor, jewelry, fiber and mixed media. firnewfarmartistscircle.com/exhibits, woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.
music
The Birchmere: Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show, April 8; Hudson River Line, April 9; Bela Dona, April 10; Son Little, April 11; The Seldom Scene with Shannon Bielski & Moonlight Drive, April 16; Sam Grow and Scott Kurt, April 22. All shows at 7:30 p.m. Limited capacity. birchmere.com.
Dominion Energy Center: Richmond Symphony Masterworks 7: From Salzburg to Guadeloupe. April 16-18. Livestream and in-person options available. dominionenergycenter.com.
Groove Music Hall: Jesse James Dupree, April 16; Dominion Bike Fest with Molly Hatchet, April 17; Radio Romance, April 24; Colt Ford, May 1. Limited capacity. Purchase tickets and read about COVID-19 guidelines at thegroovemusichall.com.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home: Dunbar Saxophone Quartet, 7:15 p.m. April 9, free; Live from the Hylton Center: Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: Celebrating Beethoven, 7 p.m. April 11, $17.50 and up; Dewberry Artist Series: Duo-Piano and Musical Theater, 7 p.m. April 13, free. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
Modlin Center for the Arts: Online: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Front Row: National, Summer Evenings IV, April 9 at 7 p.m., free; and Anne O’Byrne and Ingrid Keller in Concert, 7 p.m. April 14, free (available on demand through May 14). modlin.richmond.edu.
theater
Arena Stage: Online: “Arena Riffs,” three-part commissioned musical series features three different composer and lyricist teams (“A More Perfect Union,” 7 p.m. April 14); “Molly’s Salon,” weekly conversations featuring artistic director Molly Smith, 7–7:30 p.m. select Thursdays; family workshops; masterclasses; lecture series; drama book club; and artists marketplace. arenastage.org.
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre: Online: CATharsis Pandemic Theatre: a variety of short features on available on YouTube channel. cattheatre.com.
Folger Library: Online: O.B. Hardison Folger Poetry Series: Michael Collier and Monica Sok will read work in response to The Phillips Collection’s centenary exhibition. Followed by live Q&A with the poets and Elsa Smithgall, senior curator at The Phillips Collection. 6:30 p.m. April 13. In collaboration with The Phillips Collection. $15 suggested with $5 minimum. Also available: “Macbeth,” 2008 production conceived and directed by Teller (of Penn & Teller) and Aaron Posner, streaming for free on YouTube; “Encores,” a weekly online series highlighting past performances; “Shakespeare Lightning Round,” a Shakespearean chat show on Instagram Live. folger.edu.
Ford’s Theatre: Online: “One Destiny,” one-act play about President Lincoln’s assassination streaming free on demand, recommended for ages 8 and older; “Cabinet Conversations,” featuring interviews with scholars, artists and other thought leaders, every other Thursday at 4 p.m. fords.org.
GMU Center for the Arts: Online: Mason School of Theater: “Are You There?” 8 p.m. April 9. Free; registration required. Mason Arts at Home, featuring livestreams from guest artists; releases of previously recorded content; opportunities to experience work by alumni, students and faculty; as well as interactive activities from across the college. cfa.gmu.edu.
Improbable Comedy: Online: “The MOTHER of All Comedy shows,” 8:30 p.m. April 8. Benefits the Flora Singer Elementary School PTA. Pay what you can. improbablecomedy.com.
Kennedy Center: Online: Arts Across America series, with focus on cultural leadership and public healing; new episodes every other Saturday at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live, YouTube and the Kennedy Center website. Kennedy Center @ Home, featuring free videos of live and on-demand performances and educational activities to do at home, with new releases daily. kennedy-center.org.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre: Online: “Something Brilliant: The Rise and Fall of the IllumiNation Cult,” a MET original film, $24; and “Loving Frederick,” interactive Zoom show, 8 p.m. Saturdays starting April 17. marylandensemble.org.
Olney Theatre Center: Online: “Signal Boost: Music Mondays,” a series of weekly free, online concerts, podcasts and special events; “The Olney Home Hour,” a monthly revue celebrating the season with songs and skits. olneytheatre.org.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: “All the Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain,” written and performed by Patrick Page, through July 28. $25; streaming link is available for 72 hours after purchase. shakespearetheatre.org.
Signature Theatre: Online: “Signature Features,” with five fully produced shows streaming on demand and released on an ongoing basis throughout the year, $200 per household; $35 single tickets for “Simply Sondheim” (streaming through April 16) and “Daniel J. Watts’ The Jam: Only Child” (streaming through May 7). Also available: “Signature Vinyl,” a tribute to the golden age of the turntable; “Sigworks,” virtual readings of new plays by local playwrights; and “The Signature Show,” best of Signature’s past, present and future with new episodes every other Wednesday. sigtheatre.org.
STEP VA: “A Special Covid-19,” a musical based on the pandemic, reflecting the challenges of current times as lived by someone with a disability. April 17-18. For more information or to donate, visit stepva.org.
Theater Alliance: Online: “City in Transition: The Quadrant Series,” drawing inspiration from the distinct-yet-neighboring communities in Washington, D.C. Opens April 24 with a special 8 p.m. screening; available for on-demand viewing April 25. Digital community conversations will be held every weekend of the performance run. $10-$30. theateralliance.com.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company: Online: “Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran,” through April 18. woollymammoth.net.
family
Children’s Museum of Richmond: Open Thursdays through Sundays. Timed tickets required. Online: “Play Ahead” blog features activities, story times, art projects and parenting resources to help families learn through play. 804/474-7062; c-mor.org.
Fun Land of Fredericksburg: Outdoor and indoor attractions are open. Read updated safety procedures online before visiting. Masks required for all guests when in the building or in areas where social distancing is not possible. funlandfredericksburg.com/covid19.
Gari Melchers Home & Studio: Online: art-related activities, Preschool Palette and Picturing New Connections lesson plans, printable games and coloring pages, videos, virtual tours, and jigsaw puzzles. GariMelchers.org/education/learn.
Hylton Performing Arts Center: Online: Hylton at Home Story Corner: “What a Wonderful World,” 10:15 a.m. April 17. Free. Available to watch through June 30 on Facebook, YouTube and Hylton website. hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
James Monroe Museum: Online: Special Hands-on History page with activities and enrichment content for all ages; and a large volume of presentations available on YouTube. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu/about-james-monroe/hands-on-history.
Kennedy Center: Online: Family Dance Workshop: Tap with Quynn Johnson, 10 a.m. April 17. Free; registration required. kennedy-center.org.
Shakespeare Theatre Company: Online: Shakespeare Family Fest, including virtual performances of “A Mini-Summer Night’s Dream” and “The Tiny Tempest,” a stage blood demonstration, interactive workshops and crafting activities. Saturday and Sunday. Free. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Register at shakespearetheatre.org/shakespeare-family-fest.
Science Museum of Virginia: Open Wednesday through Sunday. Online: STEM at Home activities. smv.org.
etc.
A. Smith Bowman Distillery: 30-minute complimentary tours require online reservations. Masks required; contactless temperature scans conducted. asmithbowman.com/planyourvisit.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Food and Wine Festival, featuring roller coasters and attractions, international food and beverages, and live entertainment. Thursdays through Sundays through May 23. $49.99 and up. Reservations required. With enhanced health and safety measures and limited capacity. buschgardenswilliamsburg.com.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Online: e-books and e-magazines; Kanopy streaming video with more than 30,000 films; and Kanopy Kids educational streaming video for preschool age and up. librarypoint.org.
Dino Safari: Drive-thru experience featuring 40 full-size animatronic dinosaurs. Through April 11 at The Plateau at National Harbor, Md. $49.95 per vehicle of up to seven individuals; advance purchase is strongly recommended. DinoSafari.com.
Ferry Farm: Open for guided tours of the Washington house. Tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. kenmore.org.
Historic Kenmore: Guided tours will be limited in size to ensure proper social distancing. Masks are required while inside. Advance ticket purchase strongly suggested. 540/370-0732; kenmore.org.
Ingleside Vineyards: Online: Virtual tastings with winemaker Mark Misch, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. inglesidevineyards.com.
Osprey Festival: Online: Third annual festival, featuring osprey walk with Caledon State Park ornithologist Mike Callahan; birdwatching basics; gardening for birds and other wildlife; osprey and bird-related activities for children; Osprey Story Hour presented by Colonial Beach Playhouse. colonialbeachospreyfestival.org.
Stratford Hall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors are asked to wear masks. Purchase tickets and read safety guidelines online. stratfordhall.org.
Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest: Visitors encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. General admission fees: $18 adults; $16 seniors (ages 65 and older) and military (must show ID); $10 college students (must show ID) and teens (ages 12-18); $6 youth (ages 6-11); and free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. Grounds only admission rates: $10 adults; $5 ages 6-12, free for children under age 6 and Poplar Forest members. 434/534-8120; poplarforest.org.