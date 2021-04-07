Local Entertainment Roundup: April 8-15

Online: UMW Theatre: “Bedtime Stories (As Told By Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up).” A play by Ed Monk performed by UMW theater students. For ages 4-11. Free. Streaming 7 p.m. on Broadway On Demand. To watch, visit broadwayondemand.com/signup to register for an account prior to the performance. umwtheatre.org/bedtime .

Music on the Lawn: An Evening with Colonial Faire, Historic Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. A musical Colonial sampler of that time in America with a short talk exploring the importance of music to George Washington and a theater scene depicting Washington’s first dancing lesson which took place in Fredericksburg. 6:30–8 p.m. $10–$20, plus processing fee. Children ages 4 and younger are free. Advance ticket purchase encouraged at: simpletix.com/e/the-arts-at-kenmore-music-on-the-lawn-an-e-tickets-65714. Special music-themed tours of Historic Kenmore before the show will be offered at 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. Purchase tour tickets at simpletix.com/e/the-arts-at-kenmore-music-on-the-lawn-spec-tickets-65718. Space will be limited; masks and social distancing required. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and your own refreshments. 540/370-0732 ext. 11; events@gwffoundation.org.